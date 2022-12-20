Leeds vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City’s bid to win a third-straight Premier League Trophy gets kickstarted by a visit to Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 3pm ET Wednesday Dec. 28 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Man City will have been stewing on a home loss to Brentford for a month and a half by the time this match kicks off, while Leeds is coming off a 4-3 loss to Tottenham.

Man City’s won four of the last five Premier League campaigns and a ninth PL title which would bring it level with Everton for the fourth-most top-flight crowns in English football history.

Leeds has three of those, the last coming in 1992, but they’d likely settle for a comfortable-enough finish outside of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Manchester City.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday Dec. 28

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

How will City look after a lot of time away? Probably not too far from its usual self, especially since Erling Haaland is well-rested, Kevin De Bruyne is more rested than expected, and the Blues will have spent six weeks looking at a table that says they are five points behind Liverpool Arsenal. Still getting used to that whole sentence structure.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds beat Liverpool and Bournemouth before the thrilling but unsuccessful loss to Tottenham. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has yet to return to Leeds’ lineup but Brenden Aaronson came back in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and impressed. He will join Rodrigo, Marc Roca, and Jack Harrison as a key component the rest of the way.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin), Illan Meslier (illness), Junior Firpo (groin). OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis SInisterra (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle).

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

No known injury issues. Aymeric Laporte is at the World Cup with France while Julian Alvarez is in the final with Argentina.

