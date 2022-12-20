Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive in Leicester way ahead of schedule when it comes to their rejuvenation under new ownership, third on the table. The Magpies are seven points back of leaders Arsenal and four clear of fifth-place Manchester United, who has played one fewer match.

Leicester won two-straight before the break to pull four points clear of the bottom three following a poor start to this Premier League season. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had been buoyed by James Maddison, who was with England for the World Cup but did not play a minute.

How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

It’s the same storyline for everyone coming out of this unusual in-season World Cup? Which clubs figured out something new during the long pause, or at least found a tactical wrinkle to surprise their next opponent? Who kept in shape? Who kept form? Who suffered from the tournament and who thrived there to find a little boost heading back into the Premier League. James Maddison, Nampalys Mendy, Bruno Guimares, and Kieran Trippier were among the stars on these clubs to play for their nations in Qatar.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Well, how does James Maddison look after recovering from a knee injury and training with England but not hitting a match pitch in the Foxes’ run to the quarterfinals in Qatar?

Almost Newcastle’s whole team had been in-form heading into the break but what will the World Cup participation have done to players like Bruno Guimares, who made two substitute appearances for Brazil, and Fabian Schar, who was a big part of Switzerland’s run?

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf). OUT: James Justin (achilles)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (thigh), Fabian Schar (illness), Chris Wood (back), Joelinton (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Paul Dummett (calf). OUT: Emil Krafth (ACL)

