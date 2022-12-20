Lionel Messi has finally added a World Cup Trophy to his glittering case of hardware following Argentina’s win over France in penalties following a six-goal thriller at the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar.

There was controversy along the way, with soft penalties given to both teams over the course of a 3-3 game that saw Argentina lead 2-0 and 3-2 as the reigning champions France fought to the bitter end but. came up just short of defending their crown.

Argentina won the title and it’s an amazing achievement; A third World Cup title and first in 36 years is a sensational accomplishment, especially just over two years since national icon Diego Maradona passed away at 60.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, scores, recaps, hub ]

It’s because of that that Messi is the story of this, as a man who broke nearly every record within reason and even some that seemed irrational but still lived in the shadow of Maradona — despite El Pibe‘s objections at times. His home nation both celebrated and piled pressure on “The Atomic Ant” for years because he left Argentina for Barcelona at a young age and did not collect trophies for the national team

Now he has a World Cup to go with his Copa America and near-countless honors. Here’s a list of some of World Cup champion Lionel Messi’s most notable honors.

Lionel Messi’s most notable career honors from a glittering two decades

World Cup champion: Argentina, 2022

Copa America champion: Argentina, 2021

Olympic champion: Argentina, 2008

Most goals for Argentina: 98

Most caps for Argentina: 172

World Cup Golden Ball: Argentina, 2014, 2022

Copa America Best Player: Argentina, 2015, 2021

World’s Best Men’s Player of the Decade: 2011-2020

Youngest player to score in a World Cup match

Most World Cup Man of the Match Awards: 11

Most World Cup appearances as captain: 19

Most Ballons d’Or In history: 7 (2021, 2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)

Most World Cup Player of the Match awards: 10 (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

European Golden Shoe winner: 6 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019)

10x La Liga winner: Barcelona

4x UEFA Champions League winner: Barcelona

1x Ligue 1 winner: Paris Saint-Germain

Second-most Champions League goals: 129

Most goals in La Liga history: 474

15-consecutive FIFA World Best XI awards: 2007-2021

Career goals, club: 695

Career assists, club: 332

Career goals, country: 98

Career assists, club: 55

🇦🇷 ¡¡¡Argentina hoy no DUERME señores!!! 🌟 Llegó la tercera #FIFAWorldCup después de 36 años. 🐐 Gracias a #Messi, Lionel Scaloni, Ángel Di María y compañía 👏 Dale 🔁 para felicitar al campeón 😎#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #FRAvsARG pic.twitter.com/M6PWWP2SVz — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 18, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola