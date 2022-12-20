Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier League station.

The hosts have moved up the table following a slow start to life under manager Erik ten Hag. Man United sits fifth, three points off the top four with a match-in-hand on half the pack.

Forest has not been able to climb out of the bottom three, but has only lost once in its last five matches under Steve Cooper. The Tricky Trees are one point back of the 16th and 17th place sides, and two back of 15th.Erik

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday Dec. 27

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Officially free from Cristiano Ronaldo distractions, who will look even more free without the Portuguese GOAT and recent club albatross around? Our bets are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but Jadon Sancho and Antony might shine more, too.

Forest beat Valencia in a friendly on Dec. 16, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis amongst the goals. Both forwards firing forward consistently would but the Tricky Trees neatly above the drop zone very, very soon.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (World Cup Final participation), Lisandro Martinez (World Cup Final participation), Diogo Dalot (hamstring). OUT: Mason Greenwood (indefinite suspension), Axel Tuanzebe (other).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Toffolo (thigh), Neco Williams (head), Omar Richards (lower leg). OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa NIakhate (thigh).

