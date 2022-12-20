Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina

