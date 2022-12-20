World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:41 AM EST
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina

Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Dec 20, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Charlie Goode (knee)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Richarlison (hamstring)

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:40 AM EST
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:40 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea are struggling.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 16

League Cup: How to watch live, schedule, scores, updates

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:39 AM EST
10 Premier League clubs are in the fourth round of the 2022-23 League Cup as the tournament is back ahead of the busy festive period.

Manchester City clash with Liverpool, while Manchester United are the only other ‘big six’ club left in the competition as we’re at the last 16 stage.

There is only one other all-Premier League clash as Newcastle host Bournemouth, while Wolves, Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Brighton all face lower league opponents and will fancy their chances of advancing.

Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.

League Cup fourth round draw

(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Southampton vs Lincoln City
Wolves vs Gillingham

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic vs Brighton
Manchester United vs Burnley – 3pm ET

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City vs Liverpool – 3pm ET

League Cup score predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City
Newcastle United 4-2 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-0 Lincoln City
Wolves 3-1 Gillingham

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win on penalty kicks)
Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Fourth round (December 20-22)
Time: 2:45pm ET, unless otherwise stated
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

League Cup third round results

Tuesday, November 8

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties to Gillingham)
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Leicester City 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic (4-5 on penalties to Charlton)

Wednesday, November 9

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Southampton 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United 2-2 (9-10 PKs) Blackburn Rovers
Wolves 1-0 Leeds United
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Derby County
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Thursday, November 10

Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

League Cup second round results

Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston

Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United