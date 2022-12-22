Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Liverpool transfer news continues to intensify, as there is one key area where Jurgen Klopp and the Reds want to strengthen in January.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

With Darwin Nunez the big name arrival in the summer to help limit the impact of Sadio Mane’s departure, it appears that Liverpool want to add another big name in midfield in January.

The Reds came so close to the quadruple in 2021-22 so improving this squad will not be easy but after a shaky start to the current Premier League campaign, they need some more depth, especially in midfield. Given their current owners looking for extra investment or to potentially sell the club, perhaps that will limit their business in January?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Liverpool transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Liverpool completed transfers – January 2023

Ins

None

Outs

None

Liverpool transfer news, live!

December 22 – Huge offer to arrive for Argentine star Enzo Fernandez?

With Liverpool linked continuously with Jude Bellingham and the quartet of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara either in or approaching the twilight of their careers, it appears Liverpool’s main need is in central midfield.

That is where Enzo Fernandez comes in. The 21-year-old midfielder announced himself to the world at the World Cup as he scored and created goals, snapped into tackles and his driving runs all contributed to him being named the young player of the tournament. In many ways he and Bellingham are very similar players. According to the latest report from Record in Portugal, Benfica have rejected a $105 million bid from an unnamed club for Fernandez. His release clause is said to be around $126 million.

When you think about his qualities as a player, Fernandez would perfectly slot into this Liverpool side. They haven’t been shy about splashing the cash on players needed in key areas of the pitch in the past (Virgil van Dijk and Alisson prove that) and Fernandez slots into that category as Liverpool’s midfield needs strengthening and his signing would allow them to be pretty settled for the next four to five years. Yes, it’s a lot of money for Fernandez and they may pay a premium due to his displays at the World Cup. But he’s still cheaper than Bellingham. (JPW)

July 7 – Joe Gomez signs long-term contract extension

Joe Gomez might not be a first- (or second-) choice center back for Liverpool anymore, with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip both out-appearing him last season, but the 25-year-old is keen to continue his seven-year stay an Anfield. Gomez signed a five-year contract through the summer of 2027. Gomez has since spoken to the club’s website:(AE)

“It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid, and one I don’t take for granted.

“It is an unbelievable place to be. In my eyes, probably one of the best — if not the best — clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

“I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead. I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.”

July 1 – Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

So, updating the note below…

It’s a three-year deal for Salah, who will join holdovers Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino in addition to new signing Darwin Nunez in chasing down Manchester City.

Read more here

June 25 – Liverpool open to selling Salah this summer

Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Mohamed Salah this summer as the Egyptian star has just one year left on his current contract. The Reds have been locked in talks with Salah for months about a new deal and per a report from the The Sun, Liverpool could sell Salah this summer for $74 million. Per the report, Real Madrid are the club Salah could move to as they look to bolster their attack after missing out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer.

Should Liverpool cash-in on Salah just like they did with Sadio Mane earlier this week? With one year left on his contract and no real movement on talks, the situation is pretty similar and Salah has won everything he can at Liverpool. With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz arriving over the last six months at Anfield, it feels like Liverpool have already made the moves to replace Mane and Salah long-term. Now it’s all about whether they sell Salah this summer or risk him running down his contract and leaving for free next summer. The latter option would not be good for Liverpool from a business sense, especially as they’ve been very good in terms of net spend and bringing in like-for-like replacements over the last six years. (JPW)

June 22 – Sadio Mane unveiled by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is claiming Sadio Mane as a coup for its club and league after the Bundesliga champions unveiled the 30-year-old on Wednesday.

Here’s Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidžić:

“In Sadio Mane a top international star is coming to FC Bayern, who has left his mark on world football. We’re proud to have brought him to Munich. Sadio made it clear from the first minute in our talks that he now only wanted to play for FC Bayern. Everyone knows his outstanding technical qualities as well as his incredible mentality. He will contribute a lot and help to lead our team, which has a great structure. The fact that he’s joining FC Bayern shows that our club and he have big aims. Sadio Mané fits perfectly with the football that FC Bayern play under Julian Nagelsmann.” (NM)

June 22 – Liverpool, Monaco agree transfer fee for Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino’s time at Anfield appears to be over after Liverpool and Monaco reportedly agreed a transfer fee for the 27-year-old Japan international. The fee is said to be just shy of $16 million, with an additional $3 million possible in add-ons. After signing Minamino for $9 million two and a half years ago, Liverpool are set to make a small profit in the deal (plus any loan fee they received from Southampton in 2021. (AE)

June 21 – Sadio Mane arrives in Munich ahead of move to Bayern

The Senegal star is inching closer to his move to Bayern Munich as he is in Bavaria for his medical. Mane, 30, will soon become a Bayern player after the clubs agreed a fee of over $43 million. Liverpool fans will be sad to see these scenes but Mane leaves a legend as he scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds and epitomized what they were all about under Jurgen Klopp. At Bayern he will be the main man (Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave) and it felt like he was keen to have a fresh challenge in his career after winning every trophy possible with Liverpool over the last six seasons. Mane’s incredible consistency, intensity and quality will be tough to replace and he will always be a hero at Anfield. (JPW)

June 19 – Calvin Ramsay arrives from Aberdeen

Highly-regarded right back Calvin Ramsay, 18, has arrived from Aberdeen in a deal reportedly worth $8 million. Ramsay was wanted by plenty of Premier League clubs but Liverpool’s pull was too strong and given Jurgen Klopp’s record of nurturing young talent (Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones to name a few) this move makes a lot of sense.

“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team,” Ramsay said.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

Ramsay has been sensational for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and is a Scotland U21 international already. He will have his work cut-out to replace TAA at right back but perhaps his arrival will allow the Alexander-Arnold to move further forward or even play in central midfield? (JPW)

June 15 – Mane closes in on Bayern move

Liverpool is awaiting a fresh bid from Bayern Munich for star winger Sadio Mane, as reports claim the Senegalese has agreed to terms with Germany’s serial champions.

Mane, 29, has been linked to Bayern for some time and Fabrizio Romano says that it’ll be a three-year contract for the forward.

Liverpool has signed Darwin Nunez this summer and added Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota last season to reinvigorate its attack. This asks more questions of Mohamed Salah, who is entering the final year of his deal at Anfield (NM).

June 14 – Darwin Nunez unveiled by Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited by the potential of his latest massive purchase, especially because possible nine-figure striker Darwin Nunez is already very, very good.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better,” Klopp said. “That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.”

Read more about the League Cup and FA Cup winners’ latest big cash splash, here (NM).

June 12 – Liverpool set to sign Darwin Nunez for club-record $105 million

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool looks to be close to completion, as the Uruguayan ace is reportedly on his way to Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old Benfica star has agreed a six-year contact at Liverpool and the Premier League giants have also agreed a transfer fee with his current club. Per the report, Liverpool will pay Benfica a guaranteed $84 million and could pay up to another $21 million in add-ons. After being on international duty with Uruguay over the last few weeks, Nunez left Uruguay’s camp and has flown to Madrid, Spain and is set to travel to England to complete his medical and sign the contract on Monday.

Darwin Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and is a rising star in world soccer. His aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around once they identify a player they want to sign and Nunez ticks all of the boxes Jurgen Klopp wants from a striker. This deal make so much sense it’s almost too perfect of a fit. (JPW)

June 8 – Reds ready to break their transfer record for Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp could bring Uruguayan center forward Darwin Nunez to Anfield as the Reds continue to spend as much as much as the next guy. The 22-year-old Nunez is going to cost significantly more than Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland, who had a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

Liverpool paid Southampton $94 million to acquire Virgil van Dijk. Benfica’s asking price for Nunez is said to start at $106 million, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among those also in the discussion and capable of raising the fee. Reports out of Portugal say that Liverpool has met that $106 million fee. (NM)

June 7 – Liverpool lose Aurelien Tchouameni race as Real Madrid seal $107-million deal

Liverpool were reportedly one of three clubs in the final running for Aurelien Tchouameni, but the 22-year-old Monaco midfielder is likely headed to Real Madrid after the reigning European champions got the best of the Reds once more. It’ll be $85 million upfront, with the remaining $22 million available through add-ons. (AE)

June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)

May 31 – Darwin Nunez on Liverpool’s radar

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, 22, is a target for the Reds this summer. After a superb season at Benfica the center forward is a wanted man as Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and several of Europe’s top clubs are chasing his signature. With Sadio Mane looking to be on his way out and question marks over the future of Mohamed Salah, Klopp may need to strengthen this attack this summer. After bringing in Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota over the last 12 months, Liverpool have strength in-depth but Nunez would give them something very different in attack with his hold-up play, runs in-behind and ability to run the channels from a central position. (JPW)

Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?

Good luck.

So while Jose Mourinho might best be fit to answer how we feel about our Premier League predictions so far this week (“I prefer not to speak”), this might be a week to realize your picks could be wildly off depending on who comes out of the gates fresh, firing, and/or faded.

Or maybe there’s a real chance for upsets this weekend. Either way, lets dig into our picks.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 16

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Andy creeps up on Joe and Nick by a win after all three men fall victim to a weird week (over a month ago).

STANDINGS

Wk16

JPW 3-7
Andy 4-6
Nick 3-7

Season

Joe Prince-Wright, 72-74
Nick Mendola, 72-74
Andy Edwards, 64-82

Premier League picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

Brentford vs Tottenham

Odds: Brentford (+300) vs Tottenham (-115) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Andy: Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Spurs

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Odds: Crystal Palace (+105) vs Fulham (+250) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream:  Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Andy: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Nick: Palace 1-1 Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Odds: Everton (+130) vs Wolves (+220) | Draw (+220)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream:  Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Andy: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Nick: Everton 1-1 Wolves

Leicester City vs Newcastle

Odds: Leicester City (+220) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leicester 1-3 Newcastle
Andy: Leicester 2-3 Newcastle
Nick: Leicester 0-1 Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Odds: Southampton (+250) vs Brighton (+110) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Saints 1-1 Brighton
Andy: Saints 2-2 Brighton
Nick: Saints 0-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Odds: Aston Villa (+350) vs Liverpool (-140) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Andy: Aston Villa 2-3 Liverpool
Nick: Aston Villa 2-4 Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham

Odds: Arsenal (-200) vs West Ham (+550) | Draw (+330)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
Andy: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Nick: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Odds: Chelsea (-325) vs Bournemouth (+850) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW:  Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Manchester United (-350) vs Nottingham Forest (+900) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Andy: Man United 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Nick: Man United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs Man City

Odds: Leeds (+800) vs Man City (-350) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leeds 1-2 Man City
Andy: Leeds 2-3 Man City
Nick: Leeds 1-4 Man City



Manchester City vs Liverpool: How to watch live, updates, team news

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp lock horns as Manchester City and Liverpool square off in the last 16 of the League Cup.

What a game to restart both of their campaigns.

[ LIVE: Manchester City vs Liverpool updates ]

Guardiola and City love the League Cup, having won four of the last five editions and six of the last nine. They have dominated this competition in recent years but could be missing plenty of key players for this game at the Etihad Stadium. After a shock defeat to Brentford in the Premier League before the World Cup break, City will look to come flying out of the traps as they aim to win it all in 2023.

As for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are the current holders of this competition as they won both the League Cup and FA Cup finals on penalty kicks against Chelsea last season. Klopp is also missing a few key players but Liverpool have been playing plenty of mid-season friendlies and should be a little closer to full fitness.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday (December 22)
Live updates from NBCSports.com
Online: Stream via ESPN+

Key storylines

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland as he has had six weeks to rest up and he will no doubt be hungry to add to his incredible tally of 23 goals in 18 games for Man City so far this season. With Julian Alvarez still celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory in his homeland, there is even more pressure on Haaland to deliver the goods. Luckily, he doesn’t seem to worry about anything.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given plenty of minutes to his youngsters over the midseason friendlies, but the likes of Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino have been around the whole time so they should all be feeling fresh. Both Man City and Liverpool have commented positively about their World Cup players coming back fresh and sharp after featuring in big World Cup games just a week or so ago.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will feature after their early exits at the World Cup. While the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones have all returned to training the day before this game against Liverpool. Ederson will return back from Brazil soon, so Stefan Ortega will start in goal.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo remain out with injuries, while Curtis Jones is almost fit and should feature over the festive period. All of Liverpool’s England and Brazil contingent are back in training and available.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 16

Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Dec 22, 2022, 11:32 AM EST
0 Comments

Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Charlie Goode (knee)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Richarlison (hamstring)

