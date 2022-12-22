Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp lock horns as Manchester City and Liverpool square off in the last 16 of the League Cup.

What a game to restart both of their campaigns.

[ LIVE: Manchester City vs Liverpool updates ]

Guardiola and City love the League Cup, having won four of the last five editions and six of the last nine. They have dominated this competition in recent years but could be missing plenty of key players for this game at the Etihad Stadium. After a shock defeat to Brentford in the Premier League before the World Cup break, City will look to come flying out of the traps as they aim to win it all in 2023.

As for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are the current holders of this competition as they won both the League Cup and FA Cup finals on penalty kicks against Chelsea last season. Klopp is also missing a few key players but Liverpool have been playing plenty of mid-season friendlies and should be a little closer to full fitness.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Premier League news Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season Premier League table, 2022-23 season Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday (December 22)

Live updates from NBCSports.com

Online: Stream via ESPN+

Key storylines

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland as he has had six weeks to rest up and he will no doubt be hungry to add to his incredible tally of 23 goals in 18 games for Man City so far this season. With Julian Alvarez still celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory in his homeland, there is even more pressure on Haaland to deliver the goods. Luckily, he doesn’t seem to worry about anything.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given plenty of minutes to his youngsters over the midseason friendlies, but the likes of Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino have been around the whole time so they should all be feeling fresh. Both Man City and Liverpool have commented positively about their World Cup players coming back fresh and sharp after featuring in big World Cup games just a week or so ago.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will feature after their early exits at the World Cup. While the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones have all returned to training the day before this game against Liverpool. Ederson will return back from Brazil soon, so Stefan Ortega will start in goal.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo remain out with injuries, while Curtis Jones is almost fit and should feature over the festive period. All of Liverpool’s England and Brazil contingent are back in training and available.

Latest USMNT news New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps

Follow @JPW_NBCSports