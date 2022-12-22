An intriguing South Coast derby awaits on Boxing Day as new-look Southampton host Brighton.

New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up. Their narrow 2-1 win against third-tier Lincoln City to reach the League Cup quarterfinals didn’t inspire much confidence of a quick turnaround, though.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has had a little longer in charge and the Seagulls are very capable of dismantling a Saints side which is low in confidence. Given that Alexis Mac Allister will be flying high after playing in the World Cup final for Argentina, plus their trio of Ecuadorian players starring in Qatar, that showcases the talent in this Brighton side. They have only won one of their last five games on the road and their early season consistency has given way to a bit of a rollercoaster of results in recent months. Still, they sit in seventh place and are just eight points off the top four and have a game in-hand over fourth-place Tottenham. A European push is certainly on the cards.

Here’s everything you need to know for Southampton vs Brighton.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (December 26)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Nathan Jones was hired from Luton because he is a motivator and he can get the best out of young players. He needs a fast start at Southampton and he needs a goalscorer to stand tall. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had a poor season so far (hence his omission from the England squad) needs to regain his best form if Saints are to drag themselves up the table. Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara also need to start finishing chances. It will be intriguing to see how many changes Jones makes.

Brighton will push for European qualification and they’ve had some big wins already this season against Chelsea and Man United and they dumped Arsenal out of the League Cup too. This is a seriously talented squad which hasn’t really missed Graham Potter since he departed for Chelsea. De Zerbi knows now is the time for him to kick on as Seagulls boss and the last few months will have helped him to settle in. Brighton finally seem to have solved their issue of scoring goals and they are more clinical than in previous seasons.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ best player of the season so far has been Romeo Lavia and the 18-year-old is back after his injury and his driving runs from midfield should be a key factor in this game, and for the rest of the season for Saints. Mohammed Salisu had a fine World Cup with Ghana and Saints went away to Spain to work with their team over the break and they had pretty much everyone available to work with Nathan Jones.

Brighton have a host of players who were great before and during the World Cup. Mitoma was excellent before the break and for Japan in Qatar, while Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan both excelled for Ecuador at the World Cup. Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are all having fine campaigns too.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Kyle Walker-Peters is back from injury, which is a huge boost at right back. Tino Livramento is also close to a return after his lengthy spell out with the ACL injury he suffered against Brighton in April this year. Young left back Juan Larios is also working his way back to fitness and Romeo Lavia, 18, is being managed back to full fitness.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Adam Webster and Adam Lallana have both returned to fitness, while Brighton will be eager to have Alexis Mac Allister available but he may not be ready to go after playing in the World Cup final.

