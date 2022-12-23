Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, beating France 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw in what’s being called the greatest World Cup final of all time,

That means the Albiceleste gets to add another star above their badge.

This World Cup was all about one last shot for the legend Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup, one of the only things he has yet to accomplish in a historic soccer career. He delivered two goals in the final win and had an epic World Cup, and below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.

RELATED: Messi leads rout of Croatia as Argentina reach World Cup final

How many times has Argentina won the World Cup?

After winning in Qatar in 2022, Argentina has won the World Cup three times and they had to wait nearly forty years since their last title in 1986. Argentina won the 1978 edition on home soil, defeating Netherlands 3-1 in the final thanks in part extra time goals from Mario Kempes and Daniel Bertoni. Argentina last won the tournament in 1986, led by Diego Maradona, culminating in a 3-2 win over West Germany in the final at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

RELATED: 2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

How many times has Argentina played in the World Cup?

Argentina has competed in 18 World Cups, including the 2022 edition in Qatar. The last time the team failed to qualify for a World Cup was in 1970, and the last time the Argentinians failed to advance from the group stage was in 2002. Argentina is a three-time World Cup runner-up (1930, 1990, 2014).

RELATED: France vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Has Lionel Messi ever won a World Cup?

Now he has. Widely considered as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Lionel Messi has now won a World Cup title. He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, a ten-time La Liga champion and a four-time UEFA Champions League winner. He won his first major international title with Argentina’s victory in the 2021 Copa America and before the 2022 World Cup the closest he has come to a World Cup title is Argentina’s 2014 runner-up finish to Germany. Now, he has joined the legendary Diego Maradona and Pele in leading their nations to a World Cup. The GOAT debate is over. Messi has won the World Cup he was missing.

RELATED: When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina World Cup finishes by year

1930 – Runners up

1934 – Eliminated in first round

1938 – 1954: Did not compete

1958: Eliminated in group stage

1962: Eliminated in group stage

1966: Eliminated in quarterfinals

1970: Did not qualify

1974: Eliminated in second group stage

1978: Tournament champions

1982: Eliminated in second group stage

1986: Tournament champions

1990: Runners up

1994: Eliminated in round of 16

1998: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2002: Eliminated in group stage

2006: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2010: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2014: Runners up

2018: Eliminated in round of 16

2022: Winners

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)