Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham’s taken just one point from its last three matches, though the losses came against Manchester City and Manchester United.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs FULHAM

Palace had a two-match winning run broken up at Nottingham Forest in its final Premier League match before the break.

Will Wilfried Zaha speed past the Fulham back line? More importantly, can he do it more often than Aleksandar Mitrovic and his fellow Cottagers turn the same trick at the other end.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Crystal Palace has one of the best defensive records outside the top four but has to get more goals. Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard present big-time threats but the Eaglers would like to see more end product from Eberechi Eze and others.

Fulham’s scored a bunch of goals this season but has had plenty of trouble keeping opponents away from danger.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace will hope that rest has cured the many bruises Zaha’s taken over the course of this young season. He’ll surely be raring to get out of the gates and back onto the Premier League race track.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were among the USMNT’s very best players at the World Cup, while Aleksandar Mitrovic also played well in an abbreviated tournament with Serbia.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (thigh). OUT: James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (other)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (calf)

Follow @NicholasMendola