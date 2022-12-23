Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (late return from World Cup), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)
Everton injuries
OUT: James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Mason Holgate (knee)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (foot), Layvin Kurzawa (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Illan Meslier (illness), Patrick Bamford (groin), Rodrigo (thigh), Liam Cooper (calf), Jack Harrison (adductor), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Mateusz Klich (illness)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), James Maddison (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Virgil van Dijk (undisclosed), Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (fitness)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (late return from World Cup), Harry Maguire (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Elliot Anderson (fitness)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Gibbs-White (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Richarlison (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (calf), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Jonny (hamstring), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knock)