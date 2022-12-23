Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By Dec 23, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
Tottenham transfer news: When the January 2023 transfer window opens, Antonio Conte will likely be hoping for one or two more signings to strengthen his squad ahead of what is sure to be a grueling top-four battle.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Spurs currently occupy 1st through 4th ahead of the Premier League making its return from the 2022 World Cup break, but Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all lurking somewhere between 5th and 8th, all within eight points and two dozen games still to be played.

It is unlikely Tottenham will look to sign another forward or winger in January due to financial reasons, but another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Tottenham 2022-23 transfers & signings

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham transfer news & rumors, live!

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Dec 23, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (late return from World Cup), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (foot), Layvin Kurzawa (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Illan Meslier (illness), Patrick Bamford (groin), Rodrigo (thigh), Liam Cooper (calf), Jack Harrison (adductor), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Mateusz Klich (illness)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), James Maddison (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Virgil van Dijk (undisclosed), Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (fitness)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (late return from World Cup), Harry Maguire (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Elliot Anderson (fitness)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Gibbs-White (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (calf), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Jonny (hamstring), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knock)

Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Dec 23, 2022, 1:40 PM EST
Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs TOTTENHAM

When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)

Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 23, 2022, 1:35 PM EST
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v WEST HAM

The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.

As for the Hammers, David Moyes’ side have struggled in the Premier League this season but perhaps that is because they’ve prioritized the UEFA Europa Conference League? They are stacked with talent and at times they’ve looked like the team which finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons respectively. Their main issue has been making defensive mistakes which is something they have to cut out.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need to know for Arsenal vs West Ham.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (December 26)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.

For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.

West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (late return from World Cup), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (calf), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring)

Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

By Dec 23, 2022, 1:32 PM EST
If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Good luck.

So while Jose Mourinho might best be fit to answer how we feel about our Premier League predictions so far this week (“I prefer not to speak”), this might be a week to realize your picks could be wildly off depending on who comes out of the gates fresh, firing, and/or faded.

Or maybe there’s a real chance for upsets this weekend. Either way, lets dig into our picks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 16

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Andy creeps up on Joe and Nick by a win after all three men fall victim to a weird week (over a month ago).

STANDINGS

Wk16

JPW 3-7
Andy 4-6
Nick 3-7

Season

Joe Prince-Wright, 72-74
Nick Mendola, 72-74
Andy Edwards, 64-82

Premier League picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Brentford vs Tottenham

Odds: Brentford (+300) vs Tottenham (-115) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Andy: Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Spurs

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Odds: Crystal Palace (+105) vs Fulham (+250) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream:  Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Andy: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Nick: Palace 1-1 Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Odds: Everton (+130) vs Wolves (+220) | Draw (+220)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream:  Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Andy: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Nick: Everton 1-1 Wolves

Leicester City vs Newcastle

Odds: Leicester City (+220) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leicester 1-3 Newcastle
Andy: Leicester 2-3 Newcastle
Nick: Leicester 0-1 Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Odds: Southampton (+250) vs Brighton (+110) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Saints 1-1 Brighton
Andy: Saints 2-2 Brighton
Nick: Saints 0-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Odds: Aston Villa (+350) vs Liverpool (-140) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Andy: Aston Villa 2-3 Liverpool
Nick: Aston Villa 2-4 Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham

Odds: Arsenal (-200) vs West Ham (+550) | Draw (+330)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
Andy: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Nick: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Odds: Chelsea (-325) vs Bournemouth (+850) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW:  Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Manchester United (-350) vs Nottingham Forest (+900) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Andy: Man United 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Nick: Man United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs Man City

Odds: Leeds (+800) vs Man City (-350) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leeds 1-2 Man City
Andy: Leeds 2-3 Man City
Nick: Leeds 1-4 Man City