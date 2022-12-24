Everton vs Wolves: A pair of bottom-four side will face off and hope to start the second half of the season with three points when the Premier League returns to Goodison Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
For Everton (14 points – 17th place), six games without a win to start the season left Frank Lampard’s side behind the 8-ball from the start. Five more defeats in their final seven games before the 2022 World Cup break didn’t help matters either.
And yet, things have been much, much worse for Wolves (10 points), who have just two wins and eight goals scored from their first 15 games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Wolves.
The lack of goals, points and wins cost Bruno Lage the Wolves job after just eight games, eventually replaced by Julen Lopetegui following a lengthy managerial search. Lopetegui was confirmed as Wolves’ new manager 34 after Lage was fired. Most recently the manager at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in 2020, Lopetegui is set for his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.
Speaking of managers that (almost) didn’t survive the first half of the season, Lampard once again found himself under significant pressure as more and more defeats piled up for the Toffees. There was a 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace in mid-October that bought him some extra time, though back-to-back defeats to 13th-place Leicester and 14th-place Bournemouth would seem to indicate that Everton are indeed serious relegation candidates this season.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We've got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Fulham’s taken just one point from its last three matches, though the losses came against Manchester City and Manchester United.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Crystal Palace has one of the best defensive records outside the top four but has to get more goals. Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard present big-time threats but the Eaglers would like to see more end product from Eberechi Eze and others.
Fulham’s scored a bunch of goals this season but has had plenty of trouble keeping opponents away from danger.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Palace will hope that rest has cured the many bruises Zaha’s taken over the course of this young season. He’ll surely be raring to get out of the gates and back onto the Premier League race track.
Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were among the USMNT’s very best players at the World Cup, while Aleksandar Mitrovic also played well in an abbreviated tournament with Serbia.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)
Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham.
Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.
The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.
From Arsenal’s forwards and midfield dazzling to Man City’s new main man ripping it up and unexpected stars from Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham stealing the limelight, we’ve pretty much had it all so far.
And of course every fan who supports every club across the Premier League will agree on this list of 20, plus the honorable mentions, provided below.