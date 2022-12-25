Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and will do so again when it all returns after the World Cup break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

7:30am: Brentford v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Crystal Palace v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Everton v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Leicester v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Southampton v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

3pm: Arsenal v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Tuesday 27 December

12:30pm: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

3pm: Man Utd v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Wednesday 28 December

3pm: Leeds v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Premier League table – December 14, 2022

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED

11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights – Player ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights/Reaction

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

2:45pm: West Ham v Brentford

3pm: Liverpool v Leicester

Saturday 31 December

7:30am: Wolves v Man Utd

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

12:30pm: Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday 1 January

9am: Spurs v Aston Villa

11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

12:30pm: Brentford v Liverpool

Tuesday 3 January

2:45pm: Everton v Brighton

2:45pm: Leicester v Fulham

3pm: Arsenal v Newcastle

3pm: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 4 January

2:30pm: Southampton v Nottingham Forest

2:45pm: Leeds v West Ham

3pm:Aston Villa v Wolves

3pm: Crystal Palace v Spurs

Thursday 5 January

3pm: Chelsea v Man City

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

3pm: Fulham vs Chelsea

Friday 13 January

3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds

Saturday 14 January

7:30am: Man Utd v Man City

Brighton v Liverpool

Everton v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Wolves v West Ham

12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 15 January

9am: Newcastle v Fulham

9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal

Matchweek 21

Thursday 19 January

3pm: Man City vs Spurs

Saturday 21 January

7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Saturday 21 January

9am: Leeds v Brentford

9am: Man City v Wolves

11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd

Monday 22 January

3pm: Fulham v Spurs

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

3pm: Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

7:30am: Everton v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Liverpool

12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February

9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds

11:30am: Spurs v Man City

Matchweek 23

Saturday 11 February

7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Spurs

Southampton v Wolves

12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 12 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd

11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa

Monday 13 February

3pm: Liverpool v Everton

Matchweek 24

Wednesday 15 February

2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)

Saturday 18 February

7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February

9am: Man Utd v Leicester

11:30am: Spurs v West Ham

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February

7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final

2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round

8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle

19:45 Leeds v Leicester

19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Liverpool

19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham

16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

