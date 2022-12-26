Tottenham needs another comeback surge to draw at Brentford

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham surged back from 2-0 down to grab a point at Brentford on Boxing Day as Antonio Conte’s much-changed side looked rusty.

The Bees went 1-0 up thanks to Vitaly Yanelt’s first half goal and then Ivan Toney doubled their lead in the second half moments after Harry Kane wanted a penalty kick for what looked like a clear foul.

But then came the comeback kids once again, as Kane headed home moments later and then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 to set up a dramatic finale. Kane hit the bar with a header at one end, while Toney went close at the other and Heung-min Son was denied in stoppage time.

The point moved Brentford on to 20 for the season, while Tottenham have 30 points but lost some ground in their top four battle.

What we learned from Brentford vs Tottenham

First half woes continue for Spurs: You could be forgiven for thinking this was a Tottenham game from before the World Cup. In their last five games in the Premier League they have trailed at half time of all of them. Yes, Antonio Conte was missing Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for this game due to the World Cup exploits, plus a lot of their players played key roles at the tournament, but this is more about Spurs’ playing identity. They are so slow to start games and they give opponents so many chances to score and sit back so deep. They have the quality in attack to dig them out of a hole and Harry Kane and Co. continue to do this time and time again. Spurs have to upgrade their defense at full back and at center back to give themselves the confidence to play further up the pitch and make the most of their obvious attacking talents. If they can’t do that this January, they can kiss goodbye to a top four finish.

Stars of the show

Ivan Toney: Got his goal in the second half and ran Spurs’ defense all over the place.

Harry Kane: Scored one, hit the bar and should have won a penalty kick. Looked sharp after his World Cup heartache with England.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Grabbed a goal and dug deep in midfield to get a point for Spurs.

What’s next?

Brentford travel to West Ham on Friday, Dec. 30, while Tottenham host Aston Villa on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

No penalty for Brentford! Mbuemo goes down but is booked for a dive.

GOALLL! Hojbjerg makes it 2-2. Spurs launch yet another comeback.

GOALL! Harry Kane heads home superbly. 2-1. Game on!

GOALLL! Brentford are 2-0 up! Wow. A corner flicked on and it caused chaos. Ivan Toney tapped home.

Harry Kane goes down in the box but no penalty kick! That is a big decision and doesn’t seem like the correct one. A huge let off for Brentford there.

No penalty for Tottenham after Harry Kane goes down in the box. Correct call? #MyPLMorning | #BRETOT

Brentford have the ball in the back of the net again after Ivan Toney was played in over the top following a big mistake from Yves Bissouma. However, Toney was just offside and after a VAR check the decision stood. Still 1-0 to Brentford.

GOALLL! Janelt scores. Spies caught out. Oh dear. So sloppy from Tottenham.

What a counter attack by Brentford to lead to a Vitaly Janelt goal! 😍#MyPLMorning

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS