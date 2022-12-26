The victory sends Fulham (22 points) up to 8th in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool for the time being (the Cottagers have played two more games currently). Palace (19 points), meanwhile, remain in 11th where they began Boxing Day.
Mitrovic, typically the scorer, set up De Cordova Reid, typically the assister, for the opening goal in the 31st minute, and then things got (much) worse (very) quickly for Crystal Palace as Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for stamping his studs on Kenny Tete’s shin in the 34th.
Palace went from 10 to nine men in the 57th minute, when James Tomkins was shown a second yellow card for elbowing Mitrovic as he sprinted in on goal. Ream, the newly minted World Cup star for the USMNT, lashed the ball past Vicente Guaita from a corner kick in the 71st minute.
Mitrovic made it 3-0 with a close-range redirect from Willian’s volley in the 80th minute, giving him 10 PL goals this season (4th-most – Haaland, Kane and Toney).
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Crystal Palace has one of the best defensive records outside the top four but has to get more goals. Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard present big-time threats but the Eaglers would like to see more end product from Eberechi Eze and others.
Fulham’s scored a bunch of goals this season but has had plenty of trouble keeping opponents away from danger.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Palace will hope that rest has cured the many bruises Zaha’s taken over the course of this young season. He’ll surely be raring to get out of the gates and back onto the Premier League race track.
Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were among the USMNT’s very best players at the World Cup, while Aleksandar Mitrovic also played well in an abbreviated tournament with Serbia.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)
How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (December 26) TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.
For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.
West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (late return from World Cup), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
It was, by Liverpool’s own lofty standards, a disastrous first half of the season. The Reds (22 points) managed to climb into 6th place with back-to-back wins just before the 2022 World Cup break, but they sit seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham at the restart.
As for Aston Villa (18 points), (near-)disaster also applies. Steven Gerrard won just two of 11 games to start the season, and he was shown the door on Oct. 20. Unai Emery took over on Nov. 1 and guided Villa to back-to-back wins of their own, over 5th-place Manchester United and 7th-place Brighton, to land 12th in the table after 15 games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool.
Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, Roberto Firmino is enjoying a renaissance season as he leads Liverpool with seven goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah (6) and Nunez (5). Firmino, who scored just five PL goals in 20 appearances last season, only became a regular starter once again after Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered injuries that limited them to just 12 appearances between them.
Emery’s appointment marked a definitive turning point not only in terms of results, but the performance and tactical competence of a side that had won just three of 13 games and conceded 20 goals prior to his arrival. There was a 3-0 defeat to Fulham (Gerrard’s last game) and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle (final game before Emery took over) in a span of nine miserable days in late October, but hope has already been restored by a man who has won four Europa League trophies in the last 10 years — a massive coup for the club.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)
What haven’t we learned? The Magpies came out of their prolonged break without a single sign that their early-season success could be a mirage.
Newcastle was missing Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, and Jonjo Shelvey, and also started the game with Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench.
Not a problem.
Newcastle’s spine of Bruno Guimares, Fabian Schar, and Sven Botman were imperious and Chris Wood buried his penalty in place of Wilson and Isak. The wings were electric as Newcastle rang up a 1.81-0.54 expected goal advantage and kept Leicester without a real dangerous chance.
Speaking of wings, Kieran Trippier (right) remains in superb form. He set up a goal, won the ball when needed, and delivered bomb after bomb into the box.
As for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, they better hope Newcastle really is this good.
James Maddison’s injury matters, of course, but he’s not going to fix a wide-open defense, is he?
Rodgers opted for Daniel Amartey next to bright signing Wout Faes at center back but neither played well as Jonny Evans missed through injury but Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard will be wondering how they couldn’t have done better.
The changes started after 17 minutes but Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, and Kelechi Iheanacho struggled to make an impact in attack. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester keep the ball but the Foxes couldn’t manufacture anything as Nick Pope faced 0.05 total expected goals on target and had to make only two saves and 40 touches on the day.
Stars of the Show
Joelinton
Bruno Guimaraes
Kieran Trippier
Miguel Almiron
Fabian Schar
What’s next?
Leicester City’s off to Liverpool for a Friday match while Newcastle waits one more day to hit the pitch.
The Magpies host Leeds at 10am ET on New Year’s Eve.
Chris Wood goal video: Amartey hands out Boxing Day gift
Miguel Almiron goal video: Bruno Guimaraes cues up Paraguayan star
Joelinton goal video: Too easy for Newcastle’s Brazilian forward
How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
It’s the same storyline for everyone coming out of this unusual in-season World Cup? Which clubs figured out something new during the long pause, or at least found a tactical wrinkle to surprise their next opponent? Who kept in shape? Who kept form? Who suffered from the tournament and who thrived there to find a little boost heading back into the Premier League. James Maddison, Nampalys Mendy, Bruno Guimares, and Kieran Trippier were among the stars on these clubs to play for their nations in Qatar.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Well, how doesJames Maddison look after recovering from a knee injury and training with England but not hitting a match pitch in the Foxes’ run to the quarterfinals in Qatar?
Almost Newcastle’s whole team had been in-form heading into the break but what will the World Cup participation have done to players like Bruno Guimares, who made two substitute appearances for Brazil, and Fabian Schar, who was a big part of Switzerland’s run?
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf)
Adam Lallana put Brighton ahead early on after a goalkeeping error from Gavin Bazunu, then an own goal from Romain Perraud rubbed further salt into the wounds.
A second half stunner from Solly March added another as Southampton’s new manager Nathan Jones had an awful first Premier League home game in charge. James Ward-Prowse did score a consolation as his penalty kick was saved but he headed home the rebound.
Huge job for Jones to keep Saints up: If we didn’t know it already, we learned that Southampton are in big trouble. A combination of poor defensive mistakes, slack finishing and just a general lack of confidence on the ball led to a heavy defeat at home to Brighton. The first home PL game of the Nathan Jones era went terribly for the new Saints boss and he needs to find an identity for this team. Southampton need a very fast start to the January transfer window and you would hope they’ve been doing lots of work behind-the-scenes over the last few months to recruit better players. Right now, that is the only way Saints are going to stay up this season. They need fresh talent. Fast. The current crop of players (many of whom are extremely young) have had too many chances and just aren’t good enough individually or as a group.
Brighton back to their best: They didn’t have Alexis Mac Allister (he’s still celebrating the World Cup win in Argentina) but they didn’t need him. Brighton looked back to their best as Mitoma, Gross, Trossard, Lallana and March were rampant and are such a slick unit. They haven’t missed a beat since De Zerbi replaced Potter.
Sam Edozie smashes over the bar! Great play by substitute Stuart Armstrong to set up Edozie. Brilliant block from Lewis Dunk to deny Edozie moments later. Much better from the home side. Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong making a difference after coming on at half time.
2-0 down at home to Brighton and Southampton are just lumping the ball forward to Che Adams, who is playing up top on his own, and hoping for the best.#SaintsFC 0-2 #BHAFC
Nathan Jones was hired from Luton because he is a motivator and he can get the best out of young players. He needs a fast start at Southampton and he needs a goalscorer to stand tall. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had a poor season so far (hence his omission from the England squad) needs to regain his best form if Saints are to drag themselves up the table. Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara also need to start finishing chances. It will be intriguing to see how many changes Jones makes.
Brighton will push for European qualification and they’ve had some big wins already this season against Chelsea and Man United and they dumped Arsenal out of the League Cup too. This is a seriously talented squad which hasn’t really missed Graham Potter since he departed for Chelsea. De Zerbi knows now is the time for him to kick on as Seagulls boss and the last few months will have helped him to settle in. Brighton finally seem to have solved their issue of scoring goals and they are more clinical than in previous seasons.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saints’ best player of the season so far has been Romeo Lavia and the 18-year-old is back after his injury and his driving runs from midfield should be a key factor in this game, and for the rest of the season for Saints. Mohammed Salisu had a fine World Cup with Ghana and Saints went away to Spain to work with their team over the break and they had pretty much everyone available to work with Nathan Jones.
Brighton have a host of players who were great before and during the World Cup. Mitoma was excellent before the break and for Japan in Qatar, while Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan both excelled for Ecuador at the World Cup. Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are all having fine campaigns too. However, Welbeck and Adam Webster will be missing for this trip to Southampton.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor), Romeo Lavia (thigh)