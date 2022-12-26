Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.
What haven’t we learned? The Magpies came out of their prolonged break without a single sign that their early-season success could be a mirage.
Newcastle was missing Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, and Jonjo Shelvey, and also started the game with Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench.
Not a problem.
Newcastle’s spine of Bruno Guimares, Fabian Schar, and Sven Botman were imperious and Chris Wood buried his penalty in place of Wilson and Isak. The wings were electric as Newcastle rang up a 1.81-0.54 expected goal advantage and kept Leicester without a real dangerous chance.
Speaking of wings, Kieran Trippier (right) remains in superb form. He set up a goal, won the ball when needed, and delivered bomb after bomb into the box.
As for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, they better hope Newcastle really is this good.
James Maddison’s injury matters, of course, but he’s not going to fix a wide-open defense, is he?
Rodgers opted for Daniel Amartey next to bright signing Wout Faes at center back but neither played well as Jonny Evans missed through injury but Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard will be wondering how they couldn’t have done better.
The changes started after 17 minutes but Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, and Kelechi Iheanacho struggled to make an impact in attack. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester keep the ball but the Foxes couldn’t manufacture anything as Nick Pope faced 0.05 total expected goals on target and had to make only two saves and 40 touches on the day.
Stars of the Show
Joelinton
Bruno Guimaraes
Kieran Trippier
Miguel Almiron
Fabian Schar
What’s next?
Leicester City’s off to Liverpool for a Friday match while Newcastle waits one more day to hit the pitch.
The Magpies host Leeds at 10am ET on New Year’s Eve.
Chris Wood goal video: Amartey hands out Boxing Day gift
Miguel Almiron goal video: Bruno Guimaraes cues up Paraguayan star
Joelinton goal video: Too easy for Newcastle’s Brazilian forward
How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
It’s the same storyline for everyone coming out of this unusual in-season World Cup? Which clubs figured out something new during the long pause, or at least found a tactical wrinkle to surprise their next opponent? Who kept in shape? Who kept form? Who suffered from the tournament and who thrived there to find a little boost heading back into the Premier League. James Maddison, Nampalys Mendy, Bruno Guimares, and Kieran Trippier were among the stars on these clubs to play for their nations in Qatar.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Well, how doesJames Maddison look after recovering from a knee injury and training with England but not hitting a match pitch in the Foxes’ run to the quarterfinals in Qatar?
Almost Newcastle’s whole team had been in-form heading into the break but what will the World Cup participation have done to players like Bruno Guimares, who made two substitute appearances for Brazil, and Fabian Schar, who was a big part of Switzerland’s run?
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf)
Adam Lallana put Brighton ahead early on after a goalkeeping error from Gavin Bazunu, then an own goal from Romain Perraud rubbed further salt into the wounds.
A second half stunner from Solly March added another as Southampton’s new manager Nathan Jones had an awful first Premier League home game in charge. James Ward-Prowse did score a consolation as his penalty kick was saved but he headed home the rebound.
Huge job for Jones to keep Saints up: If we didn’t know it already, we learned that Southampton are in big trouble. A combination of poor defensive mistakes, slack finishing and just a general lack of confidence on the ball led to a heavy defeat at home to Brighton. The first home PL game of the Nathan Jones era went terribly for the new Saints boss and he needs to find an identity for this team. Southampton need a very fast start to the January transfer window and you would hope they’ve been doing lots of work behind-the-scenes over the last few months to recruit better players. Right now, that is the only way Saints are going to stay up this season. They need fresh talent. Fast. The current crop of players (many of whom are extremely young) have had too many chances and just aren’t good enough individually or as a group.
Brighton back to their best: They didn’t have Alexis Mac Allister (he’s still celebrating the World Cup win in Argentina) but they didn’t need him. Brighton looked back to their best as Mitoma, Gross, Trossard, Lallana and March were rampant and are such a slick unit. They haven’t missed a beat since De Zerbi replaced Potter.
Sam Edozie smashes over the bar! Great play by substitute Stuart Armstrong to set up Edozie. Brilliant block from Lewis Dunk to deny Edozie moments later. Much better from the home side. Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong making a difference after coming on at half time.
2-0 down at home to Brighton and Southampton are just lumping the ball forward to Che Adams, who is playing up top on his own, and hoping for the best.#SaintsFC 0-2 #BHAFC
Nathan Jones was hired from Luton because he is a motivator and he can get the best out of young players. He needs a fast start at Southampton and he needs a goalscorer to stand tall. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had a poor season so far (hence his omission from the England squad) needs to regain his best form if Saints are to drag themselves up the table. Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara also need to start finishing chances. It will be intriguing to see how many changes Jones makes.
Brighton will push for European qualification and they’ve had some big wins already this season against Chelsea and Man United and they dumped Arsenal out of the League Cup too. This is a seriously talented squad which hasn’t really missed Graham Potter since he departed for Chelsea. De Zerbi knows now is the time for him to kick on as Seagulls boss and the last few months will have helped him to settle in. Brighton finally seem to have solved their issue of scoring goals and they are more clinical than in previous seasons.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saints’ best player of the season so far has been Romeo Lavia and the 18-year-old is back after his injury and his driving runs from midfield should be a key factor in this game, and for the rest of the season for Saints. Mohammed Salisu had a fine World Cup with Ghana and Saints went away to Spain to work with their team over the break and they had pretty much everyone available to work with Nathan Jones.
Brighton have a host of players who were great before and during the World Cup. Mitoma was excellent before the break and for Japan in Qatar, while Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan both excelled for Ecuador at the World Cup. Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are all having fine campaigns too. However, Welbeck and Adam Webster will be missing for this trip to Southampton.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
The Bees went 1-0 up thanks to Vitaly Yanelt’s first half goal and then Ivan Toney doubled their lead in the second half moments after Harry Kane wanted a penalty kick for what looked like a clear foul.
But then came the comeback kids once again, as Kane headed home moments later and then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 to set up a dramatic finale. Kane hit the bar with a header at one end, while Toney went close at the other and Heung-min Son was denied in stoppage time.
The point moved Brentford on to 20 for the season, while Tottenham have 30 points but lost some ground in their top four battle.
First half woes continue for Spurs: You could be forgiven for thinking this was a Tottenham game from before the World Cup. In their last five games in the Premier League they have trailed at half time of all of them. Yes, Antonio Conte was missing Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for this game due to the World Cup exploits, plus a lot of their players played key roles at the tournament, but this is more about Spurs’ playing identity. They are so slow to start games and they give opponents so many chances to score and sit back so deep. They have the quality in attack to dig them out of a hole and Harry Kane and Co. continue to do this time and time again. Spurs have to upgrade their defense at full back and at center back to give themselves the confidence to play further up the pitch and make the most of their obvious attacking talents. If they can’t do that this January, they can kiss goodbye to a top four finish.
Brentford have the ball in the back of the net again after Ivan Toney was played in over the top following a big mistake from Yves Bissouma. However, Toney was just offside and after a VAR check the decision stood. Still 1-0 to Brentford.
GOALLL! Janelt scores. Spies caught out. Oh dear. So sloppy from Tottenham.
Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.
The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
It was, by Liverpool’s own lofty standards, a disastrous first half of the season. The Reds (22 points) managed to climb into 6th place with back-to-back wins just before the 2022 World Cup break, but they sit seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham at the restart.
As for Aston Villa (18 points), (near-)disaster also applies. Steven Gerrard won just two of 11 games to start the season, and he was shown the door on Oct. 20. Unai Emery took over on Nov. 1 and guided Villa to back-to-back wins of their own, over 5th-place Manchester United and 7th-place Brighton, to land 12th in the table after 15 games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool.
Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, Roberto Firmino is enjoying a renaissance season as he leads Liverpool with seven goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah (6) and Nunez (5). Firmino, who scored just five PL goals in 20 appearances last season, only became a regular starter once again after Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered injuries that limited them to just 12 appearances between them.
Emery’s appointment marked a definitive turning point not only in terms of results, but the performance and tactical competence of a side that had won just three of 13 games and conceded 20 goals prior to his arrival. There was a 3-0 defeat to Fulham (Gerrard’s last game) and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle (final game before Emery took over) in a span of nine miserable days in late October, but hope has already been restored by a man who has won four Europa League trophies in the last 10 years — a massive coup for the club.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)