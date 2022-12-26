When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Dec 26, 2022, 5:10 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Brentford vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Dec 26, 2022, 8:06 AM EST
0 Comments

Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs TOTTENHAM

When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

GOALLL! Janelt scores. Spies caught out. Oh dear. So sloppy from Tottenham.

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Dec 26, 2022, 5:23 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and will do so again when it all returns after the World Cup break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Tottenham live
Brentford vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

7:30am: Brentford v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Crystal Palace v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Everton v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Arsenal v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Tuesday 27 December

12:30pm: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Man Utd v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Wednesday 28 December

3pm: Leeds v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Premier League table – December 14, 2022

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

7:30am: Brentford v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Crystal Palace v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Everton v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Arsenal v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Tuesday 27 December

12:30pm: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Man Utd v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Wednesday 28 December

3pm: Leeds v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

2:45pm: West Ham v Brentford
3pm: Liverpool v Leicester

Saturday 31 December

7:30am: Wolves v Man Utd
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
12:30pm: Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday 1 January

9am: Spurs v Aston Villa
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

12:30pm: Brentford v Liverpool

Tuesday 3 January

2:45pm: Everton v Brighton
2:45pm: Leicester v Fulham
3pm: Arsenal v Newcastle
3pm: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 4 January

2:30pm: Southampton v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leeds v West Ham
3pm:Aston Villa v Wolves
3pm: Crystal Palace v Spurs

Thursday 5 January

3pm: Chelsea v Man City

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

3pm: Fulham vs Chelsea

Friday 13 January

3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds

Saturday 14 January

7:30am: Man Utd v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool

Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 15 January

9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal

Matchweek 21

Thursday 19 January

3pm: Man City vs Spurs

Saturday 21 January

7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Saturday 21 January

9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd

Monday 22 January

3pm: Fulham v Spurs

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

3pm: Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February

9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City

Matchweek 23

Saturday 11 February

7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 12 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa

Monday 13 February

3pm: Liverpool v Everton

Matchweek 24

Wednesday 15 February

2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)

Saturday 18 February

7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February

9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February

7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 26, 2022, 5:19 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks.

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Tottenham live
Brentford vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 16

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Dec 26, 2022, 5:19 AM EST
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (late return from World Cup), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

More Arsenal news

Arsenal vs West Ham live
Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
USMNT transfer news
USMNT transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie, Musah all in demand
Yunus Musah
USMNT transfer news: Yunus Musah wanted; Milan to keep Sergino Dest

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

More Chelsea news

Chelsea transfer news
Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Christopher Nkunku
Report: Christopher Nkunku to join Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (foot), Layvin Kurzawa (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Illan Meslier (illness), Patrick Bamford (groin), Rodrigo (thigh), Liam Cooper (calf), Jack Harrison (adductor), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Mateusz Klich (illness)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), James Maddison (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Virgil van Dijk (undisclosed), Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness)

More Liverpool news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League picks
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (fitness)

More Manchester City news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League picks
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
Premier League
Who are the top 20 players in Premier League players this season, so far?

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (late return from World Cup), Harry Maguire (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)

More Manchester United news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League picks
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Elliot Anderson (fitness)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Gibbs-White (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)

More Tottenham news

Brentford vs Tottenham live
Brentford vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League picks
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (calf), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Jonny (hamstring), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knock)