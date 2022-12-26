Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.
FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.
That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.
Where does the prize money come from?
FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.
How much do World Cup players get paid?
It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.
2022 World Cup prize money table in full
Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each
Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay
Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each
USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea
Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each
Adam Lallana put Brighton ahead early on after a goalkeeping error from Gavin Bazunu, then an own goal from Romain Perraud rubbed further salt into the wounds.
A second half stunner from Solly March added another as Southampton’s new manager Nathan Jones had an awful first Premier League home game in charge. James Ward-Prowse did score a consolation as his penalty kick was saved but he headed home the rebound.
Huge job for Jones to keep Saints up: If we didn’t know it already, we learned that Southampton are in big trouble. A combination of poor defensive mistakes, slack finishing and just a general lack of confidence on the ball led to a heavy defeat at home to Brighton. The first home PL game of the Nathan Jones era went terribly for the new Saints boss and he needs to find an identity for this team. Southampton need a very fast start to the January transfer window and you would hope they’ve been doing lots of work behind-the-scenes over the last few months to recruit better players. Right now, that is the only way Saints are going to stay up this season. They need fresh talent. Fast. The current crop of players (many of whom are extremely young) have had too many chances and just aren’t good enough individually or as a group.
Brighton back to their best: They didn’t have Alexis Mac Allister (he’s still celebrating the World Cup win in Argentina) but they didn’t need him. Brighton looked back to their best as Mitoma, Gross, Trossard, Lallana and March were rampant and are such a slick unit. They haven’t missed a beat since De Zerbi replaced Potter.
Sam Edozie smashes over the bar! Great play by substitute Stuart Armstrong to set up Edozie. Brilliant block from Lewis Dunk to deny Edozie moments later. Much better from the home side. Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong making a difference after coming on at half time.
2-0 down at home to Brighton and Southampton are just lumping the ball forward to Che Adams, who is playing up top on his own, and hoping for the best.#SaintsFC 0-2 #BHAFC
Nathan Jones was hired from Luton because he is a motivator and he can get the best out of young players. He needs a fast start at Southampton and he needs a goalscorer to stand tall. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had a poor season so far (hence his omission from the England squad) needs to regain his best form if Saints are to drag themselves up the table. Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara also need to start finishing chances. It will be intriguing to see how many changes Jones makes.
Brighton will push for European qualification and they’ve had some big wins already this season against Chelsea and Man United and they dumped Arsenal out of the League Cup too. This is a seriously talented squad which hasn’t really missed Graham Potter since he departed for Chelsea. De Zerbi knows now is the time for him to kick on as Seagulls boss and the last few months will have helped him to settle in. Brighton finally seem to have solved their issue of scoring goals and they are more clinical than in previous seasons.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saints’ best player of the season so far has been Romeo Lavia and the 18-year-old is back after his injury and his driving runs from midfield should be a key factor in this game, and for the rest of the season for Saints. Mohammed Salisu had a fine World Cup with Ghana and Saints went away to Spain to work with their team over the break and they had pretty much everyone available to work with Nathan Jones.
Brighton have a host of players who were great before and during the World Cup. Mitoma was excellent before the break and for Japan in Qatar, while Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan both excelled for Ecuador at the World Cup. Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are all having fine campaigns too. However, Welbeck and Adam Webster will be missing for this trip to Southampton.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
The Bees went 1-0 up thanks to Vitaly Yanelt’s first half goal and then Ivan Toney doubled their lead in the second half moments after Harry Kane wanted a penalty kick for what looked like a clear foul.
But then came the comeback kids once again, as Kane headed home moments later and then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 to set up a dramatic finale. Kane hit the bar with a header at one end, while Toney went close at the other and Heung-min Son was denied in stoppage time.
The point moved Brentford on to 20 for the season, while Tottenham have 30 points but lost some ground in their top four battle.
First half woes continue for Spurs: You could be forgiven for thinking this was a Tottenham game from before the World Cup. In their last five games in the Premier League they have trailed at half time of all of them. Yes, Antonio Conte was missing Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for this game due to the World Cup exploits, plus a lot of their players played key roles at the tournament, but this is more about Spurs’ playing identity. They are so slow to start games and they give opponents so many chances to score and sit back so deep. They have the quality in attack to dig them out of a hole and Harry Kane and Co. continue to do this time and time again. Spurs have to upgrade their defense at full back and at center back to give themselves the confidence to play further up the pitch and make the most of their obvious attacking talents. If they can’t do that this January, they can kiss goodbye to a top four finish.
Brentford have the ball in the back of the net again after Ivan Toney was played in over the top following a big mistake from Yves Bissouma. However, Toney was just offside and after a VAR check the decision stood. Still 1-0 to Brentford.
GOALLL! Janelt scores. Spies caught out. Oh dear. So sloppy from Tottenham.
Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.
The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
It was, by Liverpool’s own lofty standards, a disastrous first half of the season. The Reds (22 points) managed to climb into 6th place with back-to-back wins just before the 2022 World Cup break, but they sit seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham at the restart.
As for Aston Villa (18 points), (near-)disaster also applies. Steven Gerrard won just two of 11 games to start the season, and he was shown the door on Oct. 20. Unai Emery took over on Nov. 1 and guided Villa to back-to-back wins of their own, over 5th-place Manchester United and 7th-place Brighton, to land 12th in the table after 15 games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool.
Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, Roberto Firmino is enjoying a renaissance season as he leads Liverpool with seven goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah (6) and Nunez (5). Firmino, who scored just five PL goals in 20 appearances last season, only became a regular starter once again after Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered injuries that limited them to just 12 appearances between them.
Emery’s appointment marked a definitive turning point not only in terms of results, but the performance and tactical competence of a side that had won just three of 13 games and conceded 20 goals prior to his arrival. There was a 3-0 defeat to Fulham (Gerrard’s last game) and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle (final game before Emery took over) in a span of nine miserable days in late October, but hope has already been restored by a man who has won four Europa League trophies in the last 10 years — a massive coup for the club.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)
Manchester City’s bid to win a third-straight Premier League Trophy gets kickstarted by a visit to Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 3pm ET Wednesday Dec. 28 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Man City will have been stewing on a home loss to Brentford for a month and a half by the time this match kicks off, while Leeds is coming off a 4-3 loss to Tottenham.
How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday Dec. 28 TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
How will City look after a lot of time away? Probably not too far from its usual self, especially since Erling Haaland is well-rested, Kevin De Bruyne is more rested than expected, and the Blues will have spent six weeks looking at a table that says they are five points behind Liverpool Arsenal. Still getting used to that whole sentence structure.
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds beat Liverpool and Bournemouth before the thrilling but unsuccessful loss to Tottenham. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has yet to return to Leeds’ lineup but Brenden Aaronson came back in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and impressed. He will join Rodrigo, Marc Roca, and Jack Harrison as a key component the rest of the way.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Illan Meslier (illness), Patrick Bamford (groin), Rodrigo (thigh), Liam Cooper (calf), Jack Harrison (adductor), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Mateusz Klich (illness)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (fitness)