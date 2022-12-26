2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

By Dec 26, 2022, 10:50 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This year’s Copa Mundial looks different for several reasons, including the dates (due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, the schedule was shifted to November-December instead of its traditional summer timing). But as always, the event features the world’s top fútbol nations vying for global glory as well as individual awards for top performers, including the coveted prize for attacking players: the Golden Boot.

At the last iteration of the World Cup, England’s Harry Kane, also a star for Premier League side Tottenham, took home the award thanks to his six goals, which likely helped soften the blow of the Three Lions falling 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place match.

One of the top storylines to watch at this year’s World Cup is the swan song for two of the game’s biggest stars: Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo. 

Neither player has ever won the Golden Boot, while Messi won the World Cup to complete his legacy. France, who won the World Cup in 2018, were runners up to Argentina after losing on penalty kicks. France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick in the final and won the Golden Boot as he scored eight goals, pipping Messi to the award.

For more on the latest Golden Boot standings, odds and predictions throughout the tournament, follow along with ProSoccerTalk and NBC Sports Edge.

What is the Golden Boot?

The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal-scorer at each edition of the World Cup. If at the conclusion of the tournament two or more players are tied at the top of the list with the same number of goals, the award will go to the player with the most non-penalty goals, and if they are still tied, it will go to the player with the most assists. While there has always been a top goal-scorer at the tournament, the specific award has been given since 1982. It was known as “The Golden Shoe” until its re-christening in 2010.

Who are the top scorers at 2022 World Cup?

1. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 7
3. Olivier Giroud (France) – 4
4. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – 4
5. Marcus Rashford (England) – 3
6. Alvaro Morata (Spain) – 3
7. Enner Valencia (Ecuador) – 3
8. Bukayo Saka (England) – 3
9. Richarlison (Brazil) – 3
10. Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) – 3
11. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – 3
12. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – 2
13. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 2
14. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) – 2
15. Cho Gue-Sung (South Korea) – 2
16. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) – 2
17. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) – 2
18. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 2
19. Kai Havertz (Germany) – 2
20. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 2
21. Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) – 2
22. Ritsu Doan (Japan) – 2
23. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – 2
24. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) – 2
25. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 2
26. Ferran Torres (Spain) – 2
27. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) – 2
28. Rafael Leao (Portugal) – 2

World Cup top scorers
Getty Images

All past Golden Boot winners (1982-2018)

1982: Paolo Rossi (ITA) – 6

1986: Gary Lineker (ENG) – 6

1990: Salvatore Schillaci – 6

1994: Oleg Salenko (RUS) / Hristo Stoichkov (BUL) – 6

1998: Davor Suker (CRO) – 6

2002: Ronaldo (BRA) – 8

2006 – Miroslav Klose (GER) – 5

2010 – Thomas Muller (GER) – 5

2014 – James Rodriguez (COL) – 6

2018 – Harry Kane (ENG) – 6

2022 – Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – 8

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup begins Sunday, November 20th with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener. The group stage runs through December 3rd before the knockout rounds begin. The final is set to take place on Sunday, December 18th.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Brighton storms past sorry Southampton

By Dec 26, 2022, 11:53 AM EST
0 Comments

Brighton dished out a Boxing Day beating to Southampton as the Seagulls won 3-1 to continue their fine season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Adam Lallana put Brighton ahead early on after a goalkeeping error from Gavin Bazunu, then an own goal from Romain Perraud rubbed further salt into the wounds.

A second half stunner from Solly March added another as Southampton’s new manager Nathan Jones had an awful first Premier League home game in charge. James Ward-Prowse did score a consolation as his penalty kick was saved but he headed home the rebound.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton move on to 24 points as their quest for European qualification continues, while Southampton remain in the relegation zone and have 12 points.

What we learned from Southampton vs Brighton

Huge job for Jones to keep Saints up: If we didn’t know it already, we learned that Southampton are in big trouble. A combination of poor defensive mistakes, slack finishing and just a general lack of confidence on the ball led to a heavy defeat at home to Brighton. The first home PL game of the Nathan Jones era went terribly for the new Saints boss and he needs to find an identity for this team. Southampton need a very fast start to the January transfer window and you would hope they’ve been doing lots of work behind-the-scenes over the last few months to recruit better players. Right now, that is the only way Saints are going to stay up this season. They need fresh talent. Fast. The current crop of players (many of whom are extremely young) have had too many chances and just aren’t good enough individually or as a group.

Brighton back to their best: They didn’t have Alexis Mac Allister (he’s still celebrating the World Cup win in Argentina) but they didn’t need him. Brighton looked back to their best as Mitoma, Gross, Trossard, Lallana and March were rampant and are such a slick unit. They haven’t missed a beat since De Zerbi replaced Potter.

Stars of the show

Solly March: Brilliant strike from outside the box and gave Perraud so many problems on the right.

Moises Caicedo: Dominated midfield and just mops everything up so nicely.

Southampton vs Brighton
What’s next?

Southampton head to Fulham on Saturday, Jan. 31, while Brighton host Arsenal on the same day.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (December 26)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

It is wave after wave of Brighton attack now. They look like they could score five or six today.

Sam Edozie smashes over the bar! Great play by substitute Stuart Armstrong to set up Edozie. Brilliant block from Lewis Dunk to deny Edozie moments later. Much better from the home side. Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong making a difference after coming on at half time.

GOALLL! 2-0 to Brighton. Pervis Estupinan whips in a dangerous cross and the ball hits Romain Perraud and goes in. Saints all over the place. Brighton superb.

James Ward-Prowse whips a free kick just wide. The hosts trying their best to get back level.

GOOALL! Brighton take a 1-0 lead at Southampton. Bad mistake from Gavin Bazunu. Adam Lallana’s header somehow squirms through him and goes in. Brighton ahead.

Key storylines

Nathan Jones was hired from Luton because he is a motivator and he can get the best out of young players. He needs a fast start at Southampton and he needs a goalscorer to stand tall. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had a poor season so far (hence his omission from the England squad) needs to regain his best form if Saints are to drag themselves up the table. Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara also need to start finishing chances. It will be intriguing to see how many changes Jones makes.

Brighton will push for European qualification and they’ve had some big wins already this season against Chelsea and Man United and they dumped Arsenal out of the League Cup too. This is a seriously talented squad which hasn’t really missed Graham Potter since he departed for Chelsea. De Zerbi knows now is the time for him to kick on as Seagulls boss and the last few months will have helped him to settle in. Brighton finally seem to have solved their issue of scoring goals and they are more clinical than in previous seasons.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ best player of the season so far has been Romeo Lavia and the 18-year-old is back after his injury and his driving runs from midfield should be a key factor in this game, and for the rest of the season for Saints. Mohammed Salisu had a fine World Cup with Ghana and Saints went away to Spain to work with their team over the break and they had pretty much everyone available to work with Nathan Jones.

Brighton have a host of players who were great before and during the World Cup. Mitoma was excellent before the break and for Japan in Qatar, while Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan both excelled for Ecuador at the World Cup. Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are all having fine campaigns too. However, Welbeck and Adam Webster will be missing for this trip to Southampton.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Tottenham needs another comeback surge to draw at Brentford

By and Dec 26, 2022, 11:35 AM EST
0 Comments

Tottenham surged back from 2-0 down to grab a point at Brentford on Boxing Day as Antonio Conte’s much-changed side looked rusty.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The Bees went 1-0 up thanks to Vitaly Yanelt’s first half goal and then Ivan Toney doubled their lead in the second half moments after Harry Kane wanted a penalty kick for what looked like a clear foul.

But then came the comeback kids once again, as Kane headed home moments later and then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 to set up a dramatic finale. Kane hit the bar with a header at one end, while Toney went close at the other and Heung-min Son was denied in stoppage time.

The point moved Brentford on to 20 for the season, while Tottenham have 30 points but lost some ground in their top four battle.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

What we learned from Brentford vs Tottenham

First half woes continue for Spurs: You could be forgiven for thinking this was a Tottenham game from before the World Cup. In their last five games in the Premier League they have trailed at half time of all of them. Yes, Antonio Conte was missing Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for this game due to the World Cup exploits, plus a lot of their players played key roles at the tournament, but this is more about Spurs’ playing identity. They are so slow to start games and they give opponents so many chances to score and sit back so deep. They have the quality in attack to dig them out of a hole and Harry Kane and Co. continue to do this time and time again. Spurs have to upgrade their defense at full back and at center back to give themselves the confidence to play further up the pitch and make the most of their obvious attacking talents. If they can’t do that this January, they can kiss goodbye to a top four finish.

Stars of the show

Ivan Toney: Got his goal in the second half and ran Spurs’ defense all over the place.

Harry Kane: Scored one, hit the bar and should have won a penalty kick. Looked sharp after his World Cup heartache with England.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Grabbed a goal and dug deep in midfield to get a point for Spurs.

Brentford vs Tottenham live
What’s next?

Brentford travel to West Ham on Friday, Dec. 30, while Tottenham host Aston Villa on Sunday, Jan. 1. 

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

No penalty for Brentford! Mbuemo goes down but is booked for a dive.

GOALLL! Hojbjerg makes it 2-2. Spurs launch yet another comeback.

GOALL! Harry Kane heads home superbly. 2-1. Game on!

GOALLL! Brentford are 2-0 up! Wow. A corner flicked on and it caused chaos. Ivan Toney tapped home.

Harry Kane goes down in the box but no penalty kick! That is a big decision and doesn’t seem like the correct one. A huge let off for Brentford there.

Brentford have the ball in the back of the net again after Ivan Toney was played in over the top following a big mistake from Yves Bissouma. However, Toney was just offside and after a VAR check the decision stood. Still 1-0 to Brentford.

GOALLL! Janelt scores. Spies caught out. Oh dear. So sloppy from Tottenham.

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Oliver Skipp (illness), Djed Spence (illness)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 26, 2022, 11:35 AM EST
0 Comments

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs LIVERPOOL

It was, by Liverpool’s own lofty standards, a disastrous first half of the season. The Reds (22 points) managed to climb into 6th place with back-to-back wins just before the 2022 World Cup break, but they sit seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham at the restart.

As for Aston Villa (18 points), (near-)disaster also applies. Steven Gerrard won just two of 11 games to start the season, and he was shown the door on Oct. 20. Unai Emery took over on Nov. 1 and guided Villa to back-to-back wins of their own, over 5th-place Manchester United and 7th-place Brighton, to land 12th in the table after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, Roberto Firmino is enjoying a renaissance season as he leads Liverpool with seven goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah (6) and Nunez (5). Firmino, who scored just five PL goals in 20 appearances last season, only became a regular starter once again after Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered injuries that limited them to just 12 appearances between them.

Emery’s appointment marked a definitive turning point not only in terms of results, but the performance and tactical competence of a side that had won just three of 13 games and conceded 20 goals prior to his arrival. There was a 3-0 defeat to Fulham (Gerrard’s last game) and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle (final game before Emery took over) in a span of nine miserable days in late October, but hope has already been restored by a man who has won four Europa League trophies in the last 10 years — a massive coup for the club.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Leeds vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Dec 26, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City’s bid to win a third-straight Premier League Trophy gets kickstarted by a visit to Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 3pm ET Wednesday Dec. 28 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City will have been stewing on a home loss to Brentford for a month and a half by the time this match kicks off, while Leeds is coming off a 4-3 loss to Tottenham.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs MANCHESTER CITY

Man City’s won four of the last five Premier League campaigns and a ninth PL title which would bring it level with Everton for the fourth-most top-flight crowns in English football history.

Leeds has three of those, the last coming in 1992, but they’d likely settle for a comfortable-enough finish outside of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday Dec. 28
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

How will City look after a lot of time away? Probably not too far from its usual self, especially since Erling Haaland is well-rested, Kevin De Bruyne is more rested than expected, and the Blues will have spent six weeks looking at a table that says they are five points behind Liverpool Arsenal. Still getting used to that whole sentence structure.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds beat Liverpool and Bournemouth before the thrilling but unsuccessful loss to Tottenham. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has yet to return to Leeds’ lineup but Brenden Aaronson came back in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and impressed. He will join Rodrigo, Marc Roca, and Jack Harrison as a key component the rest of the way.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Illan Meslier (illness), Patrick Bamford (groin), Rodrigo (thigh), Liam Cooper (calf), Jack Harrison (adductor), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Mateusz Klich (illness)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (fitness)