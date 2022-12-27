LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium.

Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.

The home fans were filled with festive cheer by the return of Arsenal legends Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry in the stands as their current team continues its title charge and hopes of emulating the great teams Wenger and Henry led.

Said Benrahma’s first half penalty kick gave West Ham an unexpected lead but the class of the Gunners shone through as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all struck to prove they may be okay without the injured Gabriel Jesus.

With the win Arsenal move on to 40 points for the season, seven clear of second place Newcastle and eight clear of third-place Manchester City who have a game in-hand.

West Ham have 14 points as they have now lost four games in a row and David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone.

What we learned from Arsenal vs West Ham

Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can lead Arsenal attack sans Jesus: Everybody was concerned when Gabriel Jesus went down with an extended injury which needs surgery. The Brazilian forward watched on excitedly from the stands with his hood pulled up and Arsenal proved they might just be able to cope without their star summer signing who has made such a big difference. Jesus hasn’t been prolific since he arrived at Arsenal but he has been the glue which holds together their rhythmic attack. In his absence Eddie Nketiah will play as the center forward and can finish chances and make similar runs in-behind. But it is down to Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to keep their flowing attack going and they did a very good job of it against West Ham as they were patient, precise and clinical. This display proved there is hope for Arsenal over the next few months while Jesus is out but their upcoming games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be much bigger tests.

Stars of the show

Bukayo Saka: Superb goal which set Arsenal on their way and after his exploits at the World Cup, looks full of confidence.

Martin Odegaard: Two assists and he makes Arsenal tick. Does so many brilliant things which don’t show up on the stat sheet too. With Xhaka and Partey giving him a solid defensive shield, he can flourish.

What’s next?

West Ham host Brentford on Friday, Dec. 30, while Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday Dec, 31.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (December 26)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – The Gunners surged back in the second half to keep their title hopes on track. In the end they made light work of the Hammers.

A few more half chances for Arsenal to pad their lead but West Ham have pretty much given up here.

GOALLL! Eddie Nketiah with a lovely turn and finish and that is pretty much that. His first Premier League goal of the season.

GOALLL! It is now 2-1 to Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli sneaks home an effort at the near post. Arsenal with two goals in six minutes to turn the game on its head.

GOALLL! Arsenal get their goal. Bukayo Saka is played in and he keeps his cool and slots home. Arsenal 1-1 West Ham and one of England’s stars at the World Cup is on target. This place is rocking now.

Second half has kicked off and Arsenal are going direct to try and get level. West Ham look dangerous on the counter though.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham – Benrahma’s penalty kick has given the Hammers a shock lead. Arsenal huffing and puffing but West Ham very happy to sit deep and spring counters when they can. Mikel Arteta needs to give an inspired half time team talk. Arsenal need more cutting edge and more creativity in the final third.

DRAMA! Right at the end of the first half Arsenal are awarded a penalty kick, but Michael Oliver is called over to the monitor by VAR. He has a look and takes away the penalty. Aaron Cresswell had his arm by his head, but the ball clearly hits his head and not his arm. Correct decision.

Bukayo Saka almost gets in but West Ham’s Craig Dawson denies him at the last minute. The Hammers are happy sitting in and frustrating the Gunners.

Home fans have reacted well to their team going behind. They are urging their side on and giving them plenty of encouragement.

Pretty poor decision by William Saliba to slide in there. Bowen was clipped and there is no way that was going to be overturned. Can Arsenal respond before half time?

GOALLL! Said Benrahma sends Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way and West Ham lead. The shock is on! West Ham lead Arsenal 1-0.

PENALTY TO WEST HAM! Jarrod Bowen taken out by the sliding William Saliba. Massive mistake from Saliba to hesitate initially, then tried to make up for his error. #AFC #WHUFC #ARSWHU — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 26, 2022

After 20 minutes, not a lot going on here. Arsenal having a lot of the ball but West Ham looking pretty settled defensively. The Gunners will have to be very patient. Aaron Ramsdale with a great throw to get an attack going but Nketiah can’t break free.

Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net after lovely play between Nketiah and Saka, but it is ruled out for offside. That was a tight one.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Emirates. Lot of optimism in the air here among the Arsenal fans.

The Boxing Day atmosphere is really in full flow here at the Emirates. Plus, there are some familiar faces here inside the stadium.

Kick off is fast approaching and the Arsenal fans are properly up for this one. Can they extend their lead atop the Premier League table?

Key storylines

As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.

For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.

West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

Introducing our starting XI… 🇫🇷 William Saliba starts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 in attack COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/KpytsFQ9wF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2022

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee), Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf)

