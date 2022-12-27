LONDON — Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L)), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.
Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.
A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.
Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)
The home fans were filled with festive cheer by the return of Arsenal legends Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry in the stands as their current team continues its title charge and hopes of emulating the great teams Wenger and Henry led.
Said Benrahma’s first half penalty kick gave West Ham an unexpected lead but the class of the Gunners shone through as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all struck to prove they may be okay without the injured Gabriel Jesus.
Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can lead Arsenal attack sans Jesus: Everybody was concerned when Gabriel Jesus went down with an extended injury which needs surgery. The Brazilian forward watched on excitedly from the stands with his hood pulled up and Arsenal proved they might just be able to cope without their star summer signing who has made such a big difference. Jesus hasn’t been prolific since he arrived at Arsenal but he has been the glue which holds together their rhythmic attack. In his absence Eddie Nketiah will play as the center forward and can finish chances and make similar runs in-behind. But it is down to Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to keep their flowing attack going and they did a very good job of it against West Ham as they were patient, precise and clinical. This display proved there is hope for Arsenal over the next few months while Jesus is out but their upcoming games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be much bigger tests.
Mikel Arteta is very proud of his Arsenal group. 🥹
Bukayo Saka: Superb goal which set Arsenal on their way and after his exploits at the World Cup, looks full of confidence.
Martin Odegaard: Two assists and he makes Arsenal tick. Does so many brilliant things which don’t show up on the stat sheet too. With Xhaka and Partey giving him a solid defensive shield, he can flourish.
Rebecca Lowe asks the question everyone wants to know the answer to.
Second half has kicked off and Arsenal are going direct to try and get level. West Ham look dangerous on the counter though.
HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham – Benrahma’s penalty kick has given the Hammers a shock lead. Arsenal huffing and puffing but West Ham very happy to sit deep and spring counters when they can. Mikel Arteta needs to give an inspired half time team talk. Arsenal need more cutting edge and more creativity in the final third.
DRAMA! Right at the end of the first half Arsenal are awarded a penalty kick, but Michael Oliver is called over to the monitor by VAR. He has a look and takes away the penalty. Aaron Cresswell had his arm by his head, but the ball clearly hits his head and not his arm. Correct decision.
Arsenal were awared a penalty, but it was taken away after VAR review.
After 20 minutes, not a lot going on here. Arsenal having a lot of the ball but West Ham looking pretty settled defensively. The Gunners will have to be very patient. Aaron Ramsdale with a great throw to get an attack going but Nketiah can’t break free.
Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net after lovely play between Nketiah and Saka, but it is ruled out for offside. That was a tight one.
As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.
For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.
West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)