Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By and Dec 27, 2022, 8:51 AM EST
0 Comments

LONDON — Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs BOURNEMOUTH

Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L)), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.

Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.

Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ SIGN UP: How to sign up for Premier League Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (Before games played on December 27)

Premier League table

 

Follow @AndyEdMLS

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps
Argentina vs France
Argentina beats France on penalties in epic World Cup final as Messi, Mbappe...

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winner will earn $42 million

Argentina

Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:38 AM EST
0 Comments

LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium.

Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

The home fans were filled with festive cheer by the return of Arsenal legends Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry in the stands as their current team continues its title charge and hopes of emulating the great teams Wenger and Henry led.

Said Benrahma’s first half penalty kick gave West Ham an unexpected lead but the class of the Gunners shone through as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all struck to prove they may be okay without the injured Gabriel Jesus.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With the win Arsenal move on to 40 points for the season, seven clear of second place Newcastle and eight clear of third-place Manchester City who have a game in-hand.

West Ham have 14 points as they have now lost four games in a row and David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

What we learned from Arsenal vs West Ham

Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can lead Arsenal attack sans Jesus: Everybody was concerned when Gabriel Jesus went down with an extended injury which needs surgery. The Brazilian forward watched on excitedly from the stands with his hood pulled up and Arsenal proved they might just be able to cope without their star summer signing who has made such a big difference. Jesus hasn’t been prolific since he arrived at Arsenal but he has been the glue which holds together their rhythmic attack. In his absence Eddie Nketiah will play as the center forward and can finish chances and make similar runs in-behind. But it is down to Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to keep their flowing attack going and they did a very good job of it against West Ham as they were patient, precise and clinical. This display proved there is hope for Arsenal over the next few months while Jesus is out but their upcoming games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be much bigger tests.

 

Stars of the show

Bukayo Saka: Superb goal which set Arsenal on their way and after his exploits at the World Cup, looks full of confidence.

Martin Odegaard: Two assists and he makes Arsenal tick. Does so many brilliant things which don’t show up on the stat sheet too. With Xhaka and Partey giving him a solid defensive shield, he can flourish.

 

Arsenal vs West Ham
Graphic vis FotMob.com

What’s next?

West Ham host Brentford on Friday, Dec. 30, while Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday Dec, 31.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (December 26)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – The Gunners surged back in the second half to keep their title hopes on track. In the end they made light work of the Hammers.

A few more half chances for Arsenal to pad their lead but West Ham have pretty much given up here.

GOALLL! Eddie Nketiah with a lovely turn and finish and that is pretty much that. His first Premier League goal of the season.

GOALLL! It is now 2-1 to Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli sneaks home an effort at the near post. Arsenal with two goals in six minutes to turn the game on its head.

GOALLL! Arsenal get their goal. Bukayo Saka is played in and he keeps his cool and slots home. Arsenal 1-1 West Ham and one of England’s stars at the World Cup is on target. This place is rocking now.

Second half has kicked off and Arsenal are going direct to try and get level. West Ham look dangerous on the counter though.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham – Benrahma’s penalty kick has given the Hammers a shock lead. Arsenal huffing and puffing but West Ham very happy to sit deep and spring counters when they can. Mikel Arteta needs to give an inspired half time team talk. Arsenal need more cutting edge and more creativity in the final third.

DRAMA! Right at the end of the first half Arsenal are awarded a penalty kick, but Michael Oliver is called over to the monitor by VAR. He has a look and takes away the penalty. Aaron Cresswell had his arm by his head, but the ball clearly hits his head and not his arm. Correct decision.

Bukayo Saka almost gets in but West Ham’s Craig Dawson denies him at the last minute. The Hammers are happy sitting in and frustrating the Gunners.

Home fans have reacted well to their team going behind. They are urging their side on and giving them plenty of encouragement.

Pretty poor decision by William Saliba to slide in there. Bowen was clipped and there is no way that was going to be overturned. Can Arsenal respond before half time?

GOALLL! Said Benrahma sends Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way and West Ham lead. The shock is on! West Ham lead Arsenal 1-0.

After 20 minutes, not a lot going on here. Arsenal having a lot of the ball but West Ham looking pretty settled defensively. The Gunners will have to be very patient. Aaron Ramsdale with a great throw to get an attack going but Nketiah can’t break free.

Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net after lovely play between Nketiah and Saka, but it is ruled out for offside. That was a tight one.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Emirates. Lot of optimism in the air here among the Arsenal fans.

The Boxing Day atmosphere is really in full flow here at the Emirates. Plus, there are some familiar faces here inside the stadium.

Kick off is fast approaching and the Arsenal fans are properly up for this one. Can they extend their lead atop the Premier League table?

Key storylines

As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.

For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.

West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee), Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Latest USMNT news

FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps