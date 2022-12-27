LONDON — Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 as Chelsea host Bournemouth (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.
Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.
Second half is underway. Let’s see if Bournemouth can make things interesting…
HALF TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth – The Blues are cruising and look so dangerous when Mount, Havertz, Sterling and Pulisic get going in attack. Bournemouth have had a few half chances but this looks like Chelsea could score four or five.
Are those USA chants we hear for Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge? 🇺🇸
No goal! Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He can’t believe it. He is doing his best ‘angry man yells at cloud impression right now.
Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net. But Kai Havertz fouls a Bournemouth defender before Pulisic takes his shot.
38th minute: Pulisic is caught again and is slow to get up. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace.
Christian Pulisic down injured right in front of us here in the press box. #USMNT star in a lot of pain as physios work on his right shin. Lewis Cook caught him late. He's up and hobbling around. Not moving that well though. #CFC 2-0 #AFCB
GOALL! Mason Mount sweeps home. Lovely finish into the bottom corner. Kai Havertz found him on the edge of the box. Chelsea have been relentless. Not letting Bournemouth settle on the ball at all. 2-0 to Chelsea.
GOALLL! Chelsea go 1-0 up and it is a lovely team move. Mason Mount turns and finds Raheem Sterling and his fine cross picks out Kai Havertz to tap home. Brilliant goal. Deserved lead for Chelsea and that is what Potterball is all about!
Christian Pulisic has his shirt pulled as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy.
No penalty is awarded after Christian Pulisic goes down in the box.
Light rain is falling here in west London (shock!) and that makes it a perfect evening for a game. Teams are out warming up and there is a party atmosphere around the bridge.
The team news is here and for Chelsea it looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Havertz up top and Mount, Pulisic and Sterling behind him. As for Bournemouth, they go with a 4-4-2 with Moore and Solanke up top.
There is a real buzz in the air among the home fans. You get the sense they’re expecting a big home win today and want to see the confidence flow through Graham Potter’s side. So far they’ve been pretty clunky and it’s tough to know whether or not the World Cup break was a good thing for any team. Perhaps Chelsea needed it?
Welcome to west London as the festive action continues! Can Chelsea kick on after a poor run of form before the World Cup break? Or will Bournemouth spring a huge shock?
A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.
Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Pulisic, 24, started for Graham Potter’s side as one of the attacking forwards in a 4-2-3-1 formation underneath Kai Havertz. It was his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League since Oct. 29 at Brighton.
The American winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in January but it appears he is in Potter’s plans for now.
Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic during his display for Chelsea against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Bournemouth
1st minute: Pulisic has lined up on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Havertz is up top with Pulisic, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling underneath him.
4th minute: Nice flicked pass inside to Jorginho who wins a free kick in a dangerous area.
6th minute: Picks the ball up on the halfway line, turns and surges forward as the home fans urge him on. Plays the ball out to Mount but just behind him. Good intent from Pulisic.
12th minute: Pulisic has his shirt pulled by Adam Smith as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy. He was clearly pulled back, but maybe there wasn’t much in it? Bournemouth got away with one there.
No penalty is awarded after Christian Pulisic goes down in the box.
28th minute: Doing a lot of work either staying out wide on the left or tucking inside to create overloads, as the coaching staff are talking to him a lot. Tries to keep the ball for Chelsea after a dangerous Bournemouth attack, but ends up giving it away and fouls Jack Stacey to give away a free kick. Moments later is caught by Lewis Cook. Receives lengthy treatment on the sidelines on his right shin. He is in a lot of pain and is hobbling around. But he’s okay to continue.
36th minute: Does really well to cut inside from the left and accelerate towards the penalty box but his pass is just off and he gives it away.
38th minute: Hauled back by Adam Smith as he threatened to surge away again. Down injured for a few moments but then gets up. Grimacing a lot. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace. Graham Potter gives him applause for his efforts.
45th minute: Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He does his best ‘angry man yells at cloud’ impression. In stoppage time he almost gets on the end of a bouncing ball in the box but Bournemouth clear.
Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net. But Kai Havertz fouls a Bournemouth defender before Pulisic takes his shot.
After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.
Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window
Ins
None
Outs
None
Arsenal transfer news today, live!
Dec. 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk
Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.
Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.
Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.
Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)
Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)
Out
Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)
Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors
July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player
Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)
💬 "First of all I would like to say, this is a boyhood dream come true."
📺 Watch our first interview with our new signing now! 👇
July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered
What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)
💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best"
📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇
June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)
Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.
The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.
What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)
June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million
Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)
June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
2:45pm: Everton v Brighton
2:45pm: Leicester v Fulham
3pm: Arsenal v Newcastle
3pm: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 4 January
2:30pm: Southampton v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leeds v West Ham
3pm:Aston Villa v Wolves
3pm: Crystal Palace v Spurs
Thursday 5 January
3pm: Chelsea v Man City
Matchweek 20
Thursday 12 January
3pm: Fulham vs Chelsea
Friday 13 January
3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds
Saturday 14 January
7:30am: Man Utd v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 15 January
9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal
Matchweek 21
Thursday 19 January
3pm: Man City vs Spurs
Saturday 21 January
7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Saturday 21 January
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 22 January
3pm: Fulham v Spurs
Matchweek 22
Friday 3 February
3pm: Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.
How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
The Hammers are in a bad run of form and they just haven’t looked like themselves for much of this season. At least in the Premier League. Everything is fine in Europe but in the PL they keep making defensive mistakes. Declan Rice is doing his best to hold things together but Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca just aren’t seeing enough of the ball and West Ham aren’t creating enough chances.
Brentford’s main man Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches so they are waiting to see the outcome of that investigation. On the pitch they are looking very good despite plenty of injuries. Frank’s side are such a well-drilled outfit and are so tough to play against. They are looking to push for a top 10 finish and there remains a really positive vibe around them.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Declan Rice is West Ham’s main man but he needs help defensively and for West Ham to start connecting passes to spring their trademark counter attacks which led to their success over the last few seasons.
Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the obvious threat up top as he has 11 goals this season and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more. Christian Norgaard coming back into midfield was a big boost for the Bees.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
David Moyes has said Gianluca Scamacca could return for this clash but Nayef Aguerd returned from the World Cup with a virus so won’t be available. Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still missing.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (unknown) remain out for the Bees.