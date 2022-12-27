Ever Wonder why Leeds United sing ‘Marching on Together’ and how it started?

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Ever Wonder why Leeds United sing ‘Marching on Together?’

It is one of the most famous, and unique, chants in the football world. But why do Leeds United fans sing about ‘Marching On Together?’ and how did it all start?

It all began back in 1972 thanks to the players who won the FA Cup (their only FA Cup trophy to date) after a famous victory against Arsenal.

That’s right. The players and supporters got together to sing the original song!

Leeds United
(Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Players and fans singing on together

Marching On Together was written by Les Reed (who wrote hits including ‘It’s not unusual’ for Tom Jones) and Barry Mason, and it appeared on the B-side of the single which was released ahead of the 1972 FA Cup final, with the other song simply called Leeds United.

But it was Marching On Together which captured the imagination of a fanbase.

Star players such as Billy Bremner, Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Johnny Giles and others belted out the anthem as it turned out the most famous team in Leeds’ history, and one of the best in English football history, were bloody good singers too.

Manager Don Revie (the most successful manager in Leeds’ history) was the heartbeat of the club and the team he created were tough, talented and relentless and won the English title in the 1973-74 season.

Leeds United
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A song which embodies the spirit and soul of Leeds United Football Club, and the City of Leeds

50 years after it was released the song is still belted out before, during and after Leeds games by their loyal fans and if you’re ever lucky enough to witness it sung on a matchday at Elland Road, it truly makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

This song and its lyrics embodies the spirit of the club and also the City of Leeds, as other sports teams across the city have adopted the chant and it is about being proud of the Yorkshire city and the heart and grit their teams and fans have.

Maybe Jesse Marsch and the current Leeds squad can get around a mic and do a cover of Marching on Together? Get the vocals warmed up, Jesse…

Leeds United
(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

