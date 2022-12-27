Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier League station, and would’ve looked at this fixture — their first against each other in the Premier League for a quarter-century — as a chance to fly high.
Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist in the first half and United was relieved when a Willy Boly would-be concession was taken off the board by VAR for a razor-thin offside before halftime. Anthony Martial and Fred scored the hosts’ other two goals.
The win moves Man United to 29 points, good for fifth place in the Premier League. The Red Devils are a point back of fourth-place Spurs and have played one fewer match than Tottenham.
Forest fails to move out of the bottom three, remaining on 13 points, one less than the safe spaces.
Perhaps most intriguing for ETH was the combination of left wing Marcus Rashford and finally healthy center forward Anthony Martial. Rashford scored early and Martial took his time to get into the flow of things before getting a goal (not without considerable help from Forest backup goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, as Man Utd loanee Dean Henderson could not play against his parent club).
Ten Hag continued to show his steadied power at Old Trafford by starting left back Luke Shaw at center back over Harry Maguire, who was very good for England at the World Cup. That fact could’ve swayed some bosses to start Maguire with Lisandro Martinez still celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win, but Ten Hag stood firm.
The cherry on top? Luke Shaw was actually very good at CB. No one’s mistaking Forest for Barcelona 2009, but Shaw played strong despite his stature and it comes as no surprise that the Southampton product was very good on the ball in making well over 100 touches.
Ten Hag wouldn’t have been too worried about the height issue anyway, as Martinez is no giant. And the athleticism of Shaw and Malacia on the left is a new wrinkle for top four rivals to consider as an option for United in future games.
Really good (re)start for Ten Hag’s Red and White Army. At this point, it’s difficult to believe that United is finally in the right hands. Now will those hands get the pieces they need to deliver something special this season, as the club may be up for sale?
Stars of the show
Marcus Rashford
Bruno Fernandes
Orel Mangala
Tyrell Malacia
Casemiro
Luke Shaw
What’s next?
Manchester United heads to the Molineux to meet Wolves at 7:30am ET Saturday, New Year’s Eve.
Forest will wait til New Year’s Day for an 11:30am ET Sunday visit from Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag reaction: Man United boss joins NBC’s pitchside desk
On Marcus Rashford’s game: “We are happy with him. He is a continually a threat for every defense. He has a really big heart and a magnificent shot. He’s also good in assist and in the counter attack he was incredibly good. He played a really strong match and has had a good season. We hope he can keep the progress going.”
On why the team is playing so well in possession: “We are not bad in possession. We made control in the game but that also has to do with the role of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. They know when to speed up, when to slow down. You can play them the ball in any situation and they stay composed.”
On searching for another striker: “We have a front line that no defending line likes to play against. We have so much movement, but there are many games coming and with every third day, you have to be tough and fit. We have to be prepared for that and that’s why we’re looking for one.”
On Luke Shaw playing center back: “Harry Maguire was ill. That’s why he was on the bench, otherwise I would’ve played him. We had to be a little bit creative with Harry, and Victor not there, Lisandro not there, and Raphael only had two days training. Luke offered himself last week. He played a magnificent game. Looks like he’s played as a center back for many, many years.”
Erik Ten Hag explains why Luke Shaw started at center back today for Manchester United instead of Harry Maguire.
On captaining Man Utd: “I’m not that young. I saw [Tim Howard] play. It’s difficult to describe the honor that I feel. Obviously playing for this massive club is an honor, but being captain is something that you don’t dream about. It’s impossible to describe.”
On what’s changed under Erik Ten Hag: “You enjoy it when you win games. The strikers want goals and assists, but the main thing for us, with the difficult moments in changing coaches, we’ve found now a coach that gave us stability, something that was missing. And big discipline from our team that was missing.”
Bruno Fernandes talks about the honor of being the captain of Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford goal video: Set piece magic blasted home
Anthony Martial goal video: Hennessey can't corral worm burner
Key storylines & (young) star players
Officially free from Cristiano Ronaldo distractions, who will look even more free without the Portuguese GOAT and recent club albatross around? Our bets are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but Jadon Sancho and Antony might shine more, too.
Forest beat Valencia in a friendly on Dec. 16, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis amongst the goals. Both forwards firing forward consistently would but the Tricky Trees neatly above the drop zone very, very soon.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)
Quality first half goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount did the damage and Bournemouth were spirited but lacked the cutting edge to cause Chelsea too many problems.
This wasn’t the best Chelsea performance in history but it was all about the result. However, it may have come at a cost as Reece James hobbled off with a knee injury and that could be a huge blow after his recent recovery from a serious knee problem.
The win is Chelsea’s first in six Premier League games and moves them on to 24 points, six points off the top four but they have a game in-hand over fourth place Tottenham. As for Bournemouth, they have now lost five of their last six Premier League games and sit just two points above the relegation zone.
Potterball is clicking in: For 60 minutes we saw Chelsea rip Bournemouth apart down the flanks and that was Potterball in full flow. The final 30 minutes weren’t great but Chelsea are missing a lot of key players through injury and the loss of Reece James during this game impacted them too. After a torrid run before the World Cup break, this game was all about getting the result. Chelsea got it and they also got a glimpse of what things look like when Pulisic, Mount, Havertz and Sterling click into place and James and Cucurella support them from out wide. The first goal Chelsea scored was a perfect example as to why they hired Graham Potter. Now comes the hard bit: doing it week in, week out.
FULL TIME – Bournemouth came close to pulling a goal back late on but the damage was done early on. Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth and the hosts deserved the victory.
Big chance for Ryan Christie but the substitute is denied as his low shot is saved by Kepa at his near post. Pretty slack from Chelsea there, as they looked very casual and played themselves into trouble.
Pulisic has a shot from distance but snatches at it and it flies way over. He then surges down the left but his cross is straight at Mark Travers.
Decent counter from Chelsea as Mason Mount’s low shot is pushed away. Apart from that, pretty subdued second half. So far.
Much better from Bournemouth now. They are winning the ball back high up the pitch and Jaidon Anthony’s deflected shot is saved by Kepa.
The atmosphere has dipped a bit after that injury to Reece James. We will have the latest update for you from here at Stamford Bridge.
Really horrible moment as Reece James goes down holding his right knee. After a lengthy spell out as he missed the World Cup, Chelsea fans were delighted to have him back today. But he’s gone off and is replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta. Big blow for Chelsea as James had been fantastic today. Hopefully that is nothing too serious.
Second half is underway. Let’s see if Bournemouth can make things interesting…
HALF TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth – The Blues are cruising and look so dangerous when Mount, Havertz, Sterling and Pulisic get going in attack. Bournemouth have had a few half chances but this looks like Chelsea could score four or five.
Are those USA chants we hear for Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge? 🇺🇸
No goal! Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He can’t believe it. He is doing his best ‘angry man yells at cloud impression right now.
Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net. But Kai Havertz fouls a Bournemouth defender before Pulisic takes his shot.
38th minute: Pulisic is caught again and is slow to get up. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace.
Christian Pulisic down injured right in front of us here in the press box. #USMNT star in a lot of pain as physios work on his right shin. Lewis Cook caught him late. He's up and hobbling around. Not moving that well though. #CFC 2-0 #AFCB
GOALL! Mason Mount sweeps home. Lovely finish into the bottom corner. Kai Havertz found him on the edge of the box. Chelsea have been relentless. Not letting Bournemouth settle on the ball at all. 2-0 to Chelsea.
GOALLL! Chelsea go 1-0 up and it is a lovely team move. Mason Mount turns and finds Raheem Sterling and his fine cross picks out Kai Havertz to tap home. Brilliant goal. Deserved lead for Chelsea and that is what Potterball is all about!
Christian Pulisic has his shirt pulled as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy.
No penalty is awarded after Christian Pulisic goes down in the box.
Light rain is falling here in west London (shock!) and that makes it a perfect evening for a game. Teams are out warming up and there is a party atmosphere around the bridge.
The team news is here and for Chelsea it looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Havertz up top and Mount, Pulisic and Sterling behind him. As for Bournemouth, they go with a 4-4-2 with Moore and Solanke up top.
There is a real buzz in the air among the home fans. You get the sense they’re expecting a big home win today and want to see the confidence flow through Graham Potter’s side. So far they’ve been pretty clunky and it’s tough to know whether or not the World Cup break was a good thing for any team. Perhaps Chelsea needed it?
Welcome to west London as the festive action continues! Can Chelsea kick on after a poor run of form before the World Cup break? Or will Bournemouth spring a huge shock?
A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.
Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Pulisic, 24, started for Graham Potter’s side as the left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played underneath lone forward Kai Havertz. It was his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League since Oct. 29 at Brighton and just his fourth in the league this season.
The American winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in January but it appears he is in Potter’s plans for now. He was kicked all over the place, scored a disallowed goal and was a constant threat against Bournemouth.
Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic during his display for Chelsea against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Bournemouth
1st minute: Pulisic has lined up on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Havertz is up top with Pulisic, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling underneath him.
4th minute: Nice flicked pass inside to Jorginho who wins a free kick in a dangerous area.
6th minute: Picks the ball up on the halfway line, turns and surges forward as the home fans urge him on. Plays the ball out to Mount but just behind him. Good intent from Pulisic.
12th minute: Pulisic has his shirt pulled by Adam Smith as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy. He was clearly pulled back, but maybe there wasn’t much in it? Bournemouth got away with one there.
No penalty is awarded after Christian Pulisic goes down in the box.
28th minute: Doing a lot of work either staying out wide on the left or tucking inside to create overloads, as the coaching staff are talking to him a lot. Tries to keep the ball for Chelsea after a dangerous Bournemouth attack, but ends up giving it away and fouls Jack Stacey to give away a free kick. Moments later is caught by Lewis Cook. Receives lengthy treatment on the sidelines on his right shin. He is in a lot of pain and is hobbling around. But he’s okay to continue.
36th minute: Does really well to cut inside from the left and accelerate towards the penalty box but his pass is just off and he gives it away.
38th minute: Hauled back by Adam Smith as he threatened to surge away again. Down injured for a few moments but then gets up. Grimacing a lot. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace. Graham Potter gives him applause for his efforts.
45th minute: Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He does his best ‘angry man yells at cloud’ impression. In stoppage time he almost gets on the end of a bouncing ball in the box but Bournemouth clear.
Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net. But Kai Havertz fouls a Bournemouth defender before Pulisic takes his shot.
HALF TIME: Chants of “USA, USA!” were heard at Stamford Bridge after Christian Pulisic’s disallowed goal. Chelsea fans will be very happy with Pulisic’s showing, and that of the entire attacking unit.
48th minute: Cuts in from the left amid cries of ‘shooooot’ from the Chelsea fans. Instead he plays a lovely ball across the pitch to Reece James. Looks sharp. Bournemouth subbed off their right winger at half time. Jack Stacey had a torrid time against Pulisic.
50th minute: Lovely flick under pressure way out on the left flank. It sets up Cucurella to surge forward but the attack fizzles out. Great skill from Pulisic.
58th minute: Turns under pressure and tries to find Sterling but the English winger is offside. Pulisic wants a foul. Not getting it.
64th minute: Lovely flick inside to Mason Mount to set up a counter which ends in Mount seeing his low shot pushed wide.
68th minute: Takes another whack as he dribbles back with the ball and gets his pass away.
74th minute: A long ball drops to him in a central position and about 25 yards he turns and has a shot but it flies way over. He snatched at it. Pulisic then surges down the left but his cross is straight at Mark Travers. He won’t be happy with that delivery.
80th minute: Subbed off as Aubameyang replaces him. Gets a nice ovation from the Chelsea fans for his efforts.