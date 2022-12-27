Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link

An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier League station.
The hosts have moved up the table following a slow start to life under manager Erik ten Hag. Man United sits fifth, three points off the top four with a match-in-hand on half the pack.
Forest has not been able to climb out of the bottom three, but has only lost once in its last five matches under Steve Cooper. The Tricky Trees are one point back of the 16th and 17th place sides, and two back of 15th.Erik
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest.
How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday Dec. 27 TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
Officially free from Cristiano Ronaldo distractions, who will look even more free without the Portuguese GOAT and recent club albatross around? Our bets are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but Jadon Sancho and Antony might shine more, too.
Forest beat Valencia in a friendly on Dec. 16, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis amongst the goals. Both forwards firing forward consistently would but the Tricky Trees neatly above the drop zone very, very soon.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)
Quality first half goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount did the damage and Bournemouth were spirited but lacked the cutting edge to cause Chelsea too many problems.
This wasn’t the best Chelsea performance in history but it was all about the result. However, it may have come at a cost as Reece James hobbled off with a knee injury and that could be a huge blow after his recent recovery from a serious knee problem.
The win is Chelsea’s first in six Premier League games and moves them on to 24 points, six points off the top four but they have a game in-hand over fourth place Tottenham. As for Bournemouth, they have now lost five of their last six Premier League games and sit just two points above the relegation zone.
Potterball is clicking in: For 60 minutes we saw Chelsea rip Bournemouth apart down the flanks and that was Potterball in full flow. The final 30 minutes weren’t great but Chelsea are missing a lot of key players through injury and the loss of Reece James during this game impacted them too. After a torrid run before the World Cup break, this game was all about getting the result. Chelsea got it and they also got a glimpse of what things look like when Pulisic, Mount, Havertz and Sterling click into place and James and Cucurella support them from out wide. The first goal Chelsea scored was a perfect example as to why they hired Graham Potter. Now comes the hard bit: doing it week in, week out.
FULL TIME – Bournemouth came close to pulling a goal back late on but the damage was done early on. Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth and the hosts deserved the victory.
Big chance for Ryan Christie but the substitute is denied as his low shot is saved by Kepa at his near post. Pretty slack from Chelsea there, as they looked very casual and played themselves into trouble.
Pulisic has a shot from distance but snatches at it and it flies way over. He then surges down the left but his cross is straight at Mark Travers.
Decent counter from Chelsea as Mason Mount’s low shot is pushed away. Apart from that, pretty subdued second half. So far.
Much better from Bournemouth now. They are winning the ball back high up the pitch and Jaidon Anthony’s deflected shot is saved by Kepa.
The atmosphere has dipped a bit after that injury to Reece James. We will have the latest update for you from here at Stamford Bridge.
Really horrible moment as Reece James goes down holding his right knee. After a lengthy spell out as he missed the World Cup, Chelsea fans were delighted to have him back today. But he’s gone off and is replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta. Big blow for Chelsea as James had been fantastic today. Hopefully that is nothing too serious.
Second half is underway. Let’s see if Bournemouth can make things interesting…
HALF TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth – The Blues are cruising and look so dangerous when Mount, Havertz, Sterling and Pulisic get going in attack. Bournemouth have had a few half chances but this looks like Chelsea could score four or five.
Are those USA chants we hear for Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge? 🇺🇸
No goal! Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He can’t believe it. He is doing his best ‘angry man yells at cloud impression right now.
38th minute: Pulisic is caught again and is slow to get up. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace.
Christian Pulisic down injured right in front of us here in the press box. #USMNT star in a lot of pain as physios work on his right shin. Lewis Cook caught him late. He's up and hobbling around. Not moving that well though. #CFC 2-0 #AFCB
GOALL! Mason Mount sweeps home. Lovely finish into the bottom corner. Kai Havertz found him on the edge of the box. Chelsea have been relentless. Not letting Bournemouth settle on the ball at all. 2-0 to Chelsea.
GOALLL! Chelsea go 1-0 up and it is a lovely team move. Mason Mount turns and finds Raheem Sterling and his fine cross picks out Kai Havertz to tap home. Brilliant goal. Deserved lead for Chelsea and that is what Potterball is all about!
Christian Pulisic has his shirt pulled as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy.
Light rain is falling here in west London (shock!) and that makes it a perfect evening for a game. Teams are out warming up and there is a party atmosphere around the bridge.
The team news is here and for Chelsea it looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Havertz up top and Mount, Pulisic and Sterling behind him. As for Bournemouth, they go with a 4-4-2 with Moore and Solanke up top.
There is a real buzz in the air among the home fans. You get the sense they’re expecting a big home win today and want to see the confidence flow through Graham Potter’s side. So far they’ve been pretty clunky and it’s tough to know whether or not the World Cup break was a good thing for any team. Perhaps Chelsea needed it?
Welcome to west London as the festive action continues! Can Chelsea kick on after a poor run of form before the World Cup break? Or will Bournemouth spring a huge shock?
A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.
Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Pulisic, 24, started for Graham Potter’s side as the left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played underneath lone forward Kai Havertz. It was his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League since Oct. 29 at Brighton and just his fourth in the league this season.
The American winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in January but it appears he is in Potter’s plans for now. He was kicked all over the place, scored a disallowed goal and was a constant threat against Bournemouth.
Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic during his display for Chelsea against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Bournemouth
1st minute: Pulisic has lined up on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Havertz is up top with Pulisic, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling underneath him.
4th minute: Nice flicked pass inside to Jorginho who wins a free kick in a dangerous area.
6th minute: Picks the ball up on the halfway line, turns and surges forward as the home fans urge him on. Plays the ball out to Mount but just behind him. Good intent from Pulisic.
12th minute: Pulisic has his shirt pulled by Adam Smith as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy. He was clearly pulled back, but maybe there wasn’t much in it? Bournemouth got away with one there.
28th minute: Doing a lot of work either staying out wide on the left or tucking inside to create overloads, as the coaching staff are talking to him a lot. Tries to keep the ball for Chelsea after a dangerous Bournemouth attack, but ends up giving it away and fouls Jack Stacey to give away a free kick. Moments later is caught by Lewis Cook. Receives lengthy treatment on the sidelines on his right shin. He is in a lot of pain and is hobbling around. But he’s okay to continue.
36th minute: Does really well to cut inside from the left and accelerate towards the penalty box but his pass is just off and he gives it away.
38th minute: Hauled back by Adam Smith as he threatened to surge away again. Down injured for a few moments but then gets up. Grimacing a lot. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace. Graham Potter gives him applause for his efforts.
45th minute: Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He does his best ‘angry man yells at cloud’ impression. In stoppage time he almost gets on the end of a bouncing ball in the box but Bournemouth clear.
HALF TIME: Chants of “USA, USA!” were heard at Stamford Bridge after Christian Pulisic’s disallowed goal. Chelsea fans will be very happy with Pulisic’s showing, and that of the entire attacking unit.
48th minute: Cuts in from the left amid cries of ‘shooooot’ from the Chelsea fans. Instead he plays a lovely ball across the pitch to Reece James. Looks sharp. Bournemouth subbed off their right winger at half time. Jack Stacey had a torrid time against Pulisic.
50th minute: Lovely flick under pressure way out on the left flank. It sets up Cucurella to surge forward but the attack fizzles out. Great skill from Pulisic.
58th minute: Turns under pressure and tries to find Sterling but the English winger is offside. Pulisic wants a foul. Not getting it.
64th minute: Lovely flick inside to Mason Mount to set up a counter which ends in Mount seeing his low shot pushed wide.
68th minute: Takes another whack as he dribbles back with the ball and gets his pass away.
74th minute: A long ball drops to him in a central position and about 25 yards he turns and has a shot but it flies way over. He snatched at it. Pulisic then surges down the left but his cross is straight at Mark Travers. He won’t be happy with that delivery.
80th minute: Subbed off as Aubameyang replaces him. Gets a nice ovation from the Chelsea fans for his efforts.
After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.
Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window
Ins
None
Outs
None
Arsenal transfer news today, live!
Dec. 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk
Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.
Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.
Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.
Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)
Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)
Out
Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)
Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors
July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player
Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)
💬 "First of all I would like to say, this is a boyhood dream come true."
📺 Watch our first interview with our new signing now! 👇
July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered
What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)
💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best"
📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇
June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)
Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.
The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.
What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)
June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million
Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)
June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)