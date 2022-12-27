New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:29 AM EST
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list.

World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.

Having the team who won the World Cup not ranked as the No. 1 team on the planet in the latest FIFA rankings will have people everywhere scratching their heads.

And that is fair enough.

Why aren’t Argentina top?

Given the way FIFA calculates its rankings, Lionel Messi and Argentina were given points based on the strength of their recent opponents.

Brazil have a total points tally of 1840.77, just over two points more than Argentina’s 1838.38. That means that Argentina will overtake Brazil after their next game if they win and Brazil fail to win.

FIFA changed its method for calculating these rankings in 2018 and here are the full details of exactly how it’s done. Basically, if you face stronger opponents, you earn more points. And there is no longer a time period attached to these rankings. If you’re bad, you fall faster and if you’re good, you rise quicker.

Who are the big climbers?

Morocco are the big winners as the Atlas Lions surged up 11 spots to 11th in the world. The job Walid Regragui did was sensational and they were the darlings of the 2022 World Cup.

Japan also moved up four spots to 20th, while the USA and Switzerland each moved up three spots with the Americans ranked 13th in the world and Switzerland in 12th.

Australia moved up 11 spots to 27th as the Socceroos shocked us all by reaching the last 16 at the World Cup, where they gave eventual champs Argentina a really tough game. Cameroon moved up 10 places to 33rd, thanks largely to their famous victory against Brazil in the group stage.

Who slid down the rankings?

Belgium moved from second to fourth and they are likely to fall further after their shocking group stage exit at the World Cup. The Golden Generation is gone.

Spain, Germany, Mexico and Uruguay all fell too, while reigning European champs Italy (remember them!?) fell two spots, which was inevitable after Roberto Mancini’s side failed to reach the World Cup.

Denmark moving down eight spots to 18th reflects their awful World Cup, while Iran dropped four places, Wales slipped nine place, Serbia moved down eight to 30th, Canada dropped 12 spots to 53rd and Qatar fell 10 spots to 60th. John Herdman’s Canada saw the biggest fall of any World Cup team.

What to make of the USA’s ranking?

The ranking of 13th is the USMNT’s second-highest position since Gregg Berhalter took charge as they were ranked 10th in 2021. The USMNT have fallen as low as 36th place in these rankings but for much of the last 12 months they’ve been ranked inside the top 20.

With a Gold Cup coming up in 2023 and then the potential to play in the Copa America in 2024 (according to reports), the USA could climb into the top 10 as they have two huge international tournaments to play in and you gain more points for wins in major tournaments compared to friendly games.

Below is the FIFA rankings for the top 20, which shows the movement up and down for teams, plus a graphic which shows where each team at the 2022 World Cup landed.

FIFA rankings, Top 20 as of December 22, 2022

1. Brazil – Even
2. Argentina – Up 1
3. France – Up 1
4. Belgium – Down 2
5. England – Even
6. Netherlands – Up 2
7. Croatia – Up 1
8. Italy – Down 2
9. Portugal – Even
10. Spain – Down 3
11. Morocco – Up 11
12. Switzerland – Up 3
13. USA – Up 3
14. Germany – Down 3
15. Mexico – Down 2
16. Uruguay – Down 2
17. Colombia – Even
18. Denmark – Down 8
19. Senegal – Down 1
20. Japan – Up 4

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By and Dec 27, 2022, 8:51 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L)), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.

Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.

Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (Before games played on December 27)

Premier League table

 

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:40 AM EST
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winner will earn $42 million

Argentina