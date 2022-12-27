Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:34 AM EST
If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?

Good luck.

So while Jose Mourinho might best be fit to answer how we feel about our Premier League predictions so far this week (“I prefer not to speak”), this might be a week to realize your picks could be wildly off depending on who comes out of the gates fresh, firing, and/or faded.

Or maybe there’s a real chance for upsets this weekend. Either way, lets dig into our picks.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 16

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Andy creeps up on Joe and Nick by a win after all three men fall victim to a weird week (over a month ago).

STANDINGS

Wk16

JPW 3-7
Andy 4-6
Nick 3-7

Season

Joe Prince-Wright, 72-74
Nick Mendola, 72-74
Andy Edwards, 64-82

Premier League picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

Brentford vs Tottenham

Odds: Brentford (+300) vs Tottenham (-115) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Monday
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network

JPW: Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Andy: Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Spurs

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Odds: Crystal Palace (+105) vs Fulham (+250) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

JPW: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Andy: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Nick: Palace 1-1 Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Odds: Everton (+130) vs Wolves (+220) | Draw (+220)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

JPW: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Andy: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Nick: Everton 1-1 Wolves

Leicester City vs Newcastle

Odds: Leicester City (+220) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network

JPW: Leicester 1-3 Newcastle
Andy: Leicester 2-3 Newcastle
Nick: Leicester 0-1 Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Odds: Southampton (+250) vs Brighton (+110) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

JPW: Saints 1-1 Brighton
Andy: Saints 2-2 Brighton
Nick: Saints 0-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Odds: Aston Villa (+350) vs Liverpool (-140) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Monday
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network

JPW: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Andy: Aston Villa 2-3 Liverpool
Nick: Aston Villa 2-4 Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham

Odds: Arsenal (-200) vs West Ham (+550) | Draw (+330)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

JPW: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
Andy: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Nick: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Odds: Chelsea (-325) vs Bournemouth (+850) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Tuesday
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network

JPW:  Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Manchester United (-350) vs Nottingham Forest (+900) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network

JPW: Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Andy: Man United 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Nick: Man United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs Man City

Odds: Leeds (+800) vs Man City (-350) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday
Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: USA Network

JPW: Leeds 1-2 Man City
Andy: Leeds 2-3 Man City
Nick: Leeds 1-4 Man City



Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By and Dec 27, 2022, 8:51 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L)), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.

Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.

Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (Before games played on December 27)

Premier League table

 

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

By Dec 27, 2022, 8:40 AM EST
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winner will earn $42 million

Argentina