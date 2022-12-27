Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?
Good luck.
So while Jose Mourinho might best be fit to answer how we feel about our Premier League predictions so far this week (“I prefer not to speak”), this might be a week to realize your picks could be wildly off depending on who comes out of the gates fresh, firing, and/or faded.
Or maybe there’s a real chance for upsets this weekend. Either way, lets dig into our picks.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 16
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
Andy creeps up on Joe and Nick by a win after all three men fall victim to a weird week (over a month ago).
STANDINGS
Wk16
JPW 3-7
Andy 4-6
Nick 3-7
Season
Joe Prince-Wright, 72-74
Nick Mendola, 72-74
Andy Edwards, 64-82
Premier League picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
Brentford vs Tottenham
Odds: Brentford (+300) vs Tottenham (-115) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE
JPW: Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Andy: Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Spurs
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Odds: Crystal Palace (+105) vs Fulham (+250) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock
JPW: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Andy: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Nick: Palace 1-1 Fulham
Everton vs Wolves
Odds: Everton (+130) vs Wolves (+220) | Draw (+220)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock
JPW: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Andy: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Nick: Everton 1-1 Wolves
Leicester City vs Newcastle
Odds: Leicester City (+220) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE
JPW: Leicester 1-3 Newcastle
Andy: Leicester 2-3 Newcastle
Nick: Leicester 0-1 Newcastle
Southampton vs Brighton
Odds: Southampton (+250) vs Brighton (+110) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Monday
TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock
JPW: Saints 1-1 Brighton
Andy: Saints 2-2 Brighton
Nick: Saints 0-1 Brighton
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Odds: Aston Villa (+350) vs Liverpool (-140) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
JPW: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Andy: Aston Villa 2-3 Liverpool
Nick: Aston Villa 2-4 Liverpool
Arsenal vs West Ham
Odds: Arsenal (-200) vs West Ham (+550) | Draw (+330)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
Andy: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Nick: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Odds: Chelsea (-325) vs Bournemouth (+850) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
JPW: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Odds: Manchester United (-350) vs Nottingham Forest (+900) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
JPW: Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Andy: Man United 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Nick: Man United 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Leeds vs Man City
Odds: Leeds (+800) vs Man City (-350) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE
JPW: Leeds 1-2 Man City
Andy: Leeds 2-3 Man City
Nick: Leeds 1-4 Man City
