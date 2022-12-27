Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Good luck.

So while Jose Mourinho might best be fit to answer how we feel about our Premier League predictions so far this week (“I prefer not to speak”), this might be a week to realize your picks could be wildly off depending on who comes out of the gates fresh, firing, and/or faded.

Or maybe there’s a real chance for upsets this weekend. Either way, lets dig into our picks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 16

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Andy creeps up on Joe and Nick by a win after all three men fall victim to a weird week (over a month ago).

STANDINGS

Wk16

JPW 3-7

Andy 4-6

Nick 3-7

Season

Joe Prince-Wright, 72-74

Nick Mendola, 72-74

Andy Edwards, 64-82

Premier League picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes. DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Brentford vs Tottenham

Odds: Brentford (+300) vs Tottenham (-115) | Draw (+260)

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Monday

TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Brentford 1-2 Spurs

Andy: Brentford 2-1 Spurs

Nick: Brentford 1-1 Spurs

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Odds: Crystal Palace (+105) vs Fulham (+250) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Palace 1-1 Fulham

Andy: Palace 1-1 Fulham

Nick: Palace 1-1 Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Odds: Everton (+130) vs Wolves (+220) | Draw (+220)

Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Everton 1-2 Wolves

Andy: Everton 1-2 Wolves

Nick: Everton 1-1 Wolves

Leicester City vs Newcastle

Odds: Leicester City (+220) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leicester 1-3 Newcastle

Andy: Leicester 2-3 Newcastle

Nick: Leicester 0-1 Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Odds: Southampton (+250) vs Brighton (+110) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 10am ET Monday

TV/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

JPW: Saints 1-1 Brighton

Andy: Saints 2-2 Brighton

Nick: Saints 0-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Odds: Aston Villa (+350) vs Liverpool (-140) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Monday

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Andy: Aston Villa 2-3 Liverpool

Nick: Aston Villa 2-4 Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham

Odds: Arsenal (-200) vs West Ham (+550) | Draw (+330)

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Andy: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

Nick: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Odds: Chelsea (-325) vs Bournemouth (+850) | Draw (+450)

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Tuesday

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth

Nick: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Manchester United (-350) vs Nottingham Forest (+900) | Draw (+450)

Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

JPW: Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Andy: Man United 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Nick: Man United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs Man City

Odds: Leeds (+800) vs Man City (-350) | Draw (+475)

Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leeds 1-2 Man City

Andy: Leeds 2-3 Man City

Nick: Leeds 1-4 Man City

