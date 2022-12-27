Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 as Chelsea host Bournemouth ( watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs BOURNEMOUTH

Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.

Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

HALF TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth – The Blues are cruising and look so dangerous when Mount, Havertz, Sterling and Pulisic get going in attack. Bournemouth have had a few half chances but this looks like Chelsea could score four or five.

No goal! Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He can’t believe it. He is doing his best ‘angry man yells at cloud impression right now.

Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net. But Kai Havertz fouls a Bournemouth defender before Pulisic takes his shot. 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/w2SFiHXEn3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2022

43rd minute: Bournemouth have had a lot of the ball after going 2-0 down. They’ve had a lot of corners but haven’t made the most of them.

38th minute: Pulisic is caught again and is slow to get up. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace.

Christian Pulisic down injured right in front of us here in the press box. #USMNT star in a lot of pain as physios work on his right shin. Lewis Cook caught him late. He's up and hobbling around. Not moving that well though. #CFC 2-0 #AFCB — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 27, 2022

GOALL! Mason Mount sweeps home. Lovely finish into the bottom corner. Kai Havertz found him on the edge of the box. Chelsea have been relentless. Not letting Bournemouth settle on the ball at all. 2-0 to Chelsea.

GOALLL! Chelsea go 1-0 up and it is a lovely team move. Mason Mount turns and finds Raheem Sterling and his fine cross picks out Kai Havertz to tap home. Brilliant goal. Deserved lead for Chelsea and that is what Potterball is all about!

Christian Pulisic has his shirt pulled as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy.

No penalty is awarded after Christian Pulisic goes down in the box. 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/VflW5GsCb0 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2022

Chelsea have had a few decent attacks. Kai Havertz heads a cross from Cucurella over. Graham Potter is applauding a lot on the sidelines. He likes what he sees.

KICK OFF: We are underway here! First chance of the game falls to Bournemouth but Billing’s free kick from distance is easily saved by Kepa.

🔥 Welcome to Stamford Bridge! Watch Chelsea v Bournemouth live here + analysis, videos, reaction & more ➡️ https://t.co/SF1e5iCBU9 Here are my thoughts ahead of 🔵 #CFC v 🍒 #AFCB as #USMNT’s Christian Pulisic starts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/E8ZjRRjEnN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 27, 2022

Light rain is falling here in west London (shock!) and that makes it a perfect evening for a game. Teams are out warming up and there is a party atmosphere around the bridge.

The team news is here and for Chelsea it looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Havertz up top and Mount, Pulisic and Sterling behind him. As for Bournemouth, they go with a 4-4-2 with Moore and Solanke up top.

There is a real buzz in the air among the home fans. You get the sense they’re expecting a big home win today and want to see the confidence flow through Graham Potter’s side. So far they’ve been pretty clunky and it’s tough to know whether or not the World Cup break was a good thing for any team. Perhaps Chelsea needed it?

Welcome to west London as the festive action continues! Can Chelsea kick on after a poor run of form before the World Cup break? Or will Bournemouth spring a huge shock?

Key storylines & star players

A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.

Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Kelly back and starts

🔺 Lerma in from the off

🔺 Stacey also involved Our line up for #CHEBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/XHTJculiHG — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 27, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS