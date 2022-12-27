Who are the top 20 players in Premier League players this season, so far?

By Dec 27, 2022, 6:20 AM EST
0 Comments

As we get ready for the return of the 2022-23 Premier League season with a Boxing Day extravaganza, it got me thinking: who have been the stars of the show so far?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With the madness of the World Cup taking over for the last six weeks, you can be forgiven for forgetting exactly who has been lighting up across the Premier League. Don’t worry, this list will get you jog your memory.

From Arsenal’s forwards and midfield dazzling to Man City’s new main man ripping it up and unexpected stars from Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham stealing the limelight, we’ve pretty much had it all so far.

And of course every fan who supports every club across the Premier League will agree on this list of 20, plus the honorable mentions, provided below.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

Top 20 Premier League players so far this season

1. Erling Haaland (Man City)
2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)
3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
4. Bernardo Silva (Man City)
5. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
7. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)
8. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
9. Leandro Trossard (Brighton)
10. Alisson (Liverpool)
11. William Saliba (Arsenal)
12. Ivan Toney (Brentford)
13. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
14. James Maddison (Leicester City)
15. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)
16. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)
17. Rodri (Man City)
18. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)
19. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
20. Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Honorable mentions: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Bruno Fernandes (Man United) Casemiro (Man United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Phil Foden (Man City), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Joelinton (Newcastle), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Joao Cancelo (Man City), Wifried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Ben White (Arsenal), Lisandro Martinez (Man United), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 27, 2022, 6:45 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table
Premier League
What we learned in the Premier League: Boxing Day edition

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (Before games played on December 27)

Premier League table

 

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By and Dec 27, 2022, 6:40 AM EST
0 Comments

LONDON — Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs BOURNEMOUTH

Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L)), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.

Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table
Premier League
What we learned in the Premier League: Boxing Day edition

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.

Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

By Dec 27, 2022, 6:38 AM EST
0 Comments

LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium.

Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

The home fans were filled with festive cheer by the return of Arsenal legends Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry in the stands as their current team continues its title charge and hopes of emulating the great teams Wenger and Henry led.

Said Benrahma’s first half penalty kick gave West Ham an unexpected lead but the class of the Gunners shone through as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all struck to prove they may be okay without the injured Gabriel Jesus.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With the win Arsenal move on to 40 points for the season, seven clear of second place Newcastle and eight clear of third-place Manchester City who have a game in-hand.

West Ham have 14 points as they have now lost four games in a row and David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League
What we learned in the Premier League: Boxing Day edition

What we learned from Arsenal vs West Ham

Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can lead Arsenal attack sans Jesus: Everybody was concerned when Gabriel Jesus went down with an extended injury which needs surgery. The Brazilian forward watched on excitedly from the stands with his hood pulled up and Arsenal proved they might just be able to cope without their star summer signing who has made such a big difference. Jesus hasn’t been prolific since he arrived at Arsenal but he has been the glue which holds together their rhythmic attack. In his absence Eddie Nketiah will play as the center forward and can finish chances and make similar runs in-behind. But it is down to Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to keep their flowing attack going and they did a very good job of it against West Ham as they were patient, precise and clinical. This display proved there is hope for Arsenal over the next few months while Jesus is out but their upcoming games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be much bigger tests.

 

Stars of the show

Bukayo Saka: Superb goal which set Arsenal on their way and after his exploits at the World Cup, looks full of confidence.

Martin Odegaard: Two assists and he makes Arsenal tick. Does so many brilliant things which don’t show up on the stat sheet too. With Xhaka and Partey giving him a solid defensive shield, he can flourish.

 

Arsenal vs West Ham
Graphic vis FotMob.com

What’s next?

West Ham host Brentford on Friday, Dec. 30, while Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday Dec, 31.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (December 26)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – The Gunners surged back in the second half to keep their title hopes on track. In the end they made light work of the Hammers.

A few more half chances for Arsenal to pad their lead but West Ham have pretty much given up here.

GOALLL! Eddie Nketiah with a lovely turn and finish and that is pretty much that. His first Premier League goal of the season.

GOALLL! It is now 2-1 to Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli sneaks home an effort at the near post. Arsenal with two goals in six minutes to turn the game on its head.

GOALLL! Arsenal get their goal. Bukayo Saka is played in and he keeps his cool and slots home. Arsenal 1-1 West Ham and one of England’s stars at the World Cup is on target. This place is rocking now.

Second half has kicked off and Arsenal are going direct to try and get level. West Ham look dangerous on the counter though.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham – Benrahma’s penalty kick has given the Hammers a shock lead. Arsenal huffing and puffing but West Ham very happy to sit deep and spring counters when they can. Mikel Arteta needs to give an inspired half time team talk. Arsenal need more cutting edge and more creativity in the final third.

DRAMA! Right at the end of the first half Arsenal are awarded a penalty kick, but Michael Oliver is called over to the monitor by VAR. He has a look and takes away the penalty. Aaron Cresswell had his arm by his head, but the ball clearly hits his head and not his arm. Correct decision.

Bukayo Saka almost gets in but West Ham’s Craig Dawson denies him at the last minute. The Hammers are happy sitting in and frustrating the Gunners.

Home fans have reacted well to their team going behind. They are urging their side on and giving them plenty of encouragement.

Pretty poor decision by William Saliba to slide in there. Bowen was clipped and there is no way that was going to be overturned. Can Arsenal respond before half time?

GOALLL! Said Benrahma sends Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way and West Ham lead. The shock is on! West Ham lead Arsenal 1-0.

After 20 minutes, not a lot going on here. Arsenal having a lot of the ball but West Ham looking pretty settled defensively. The Gunners will have to be very patient. Aaron Ramsdale with a great throw to get an attack going but Nketiah can’t break free.

Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net after lovely play between Nketiah and Saka, but it is ruled out for offside. That was a tight one.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Emirates. Lot of optimism in the air here among the Arsenal fans.

The Boxing Day atmosphere is really in full flow here at the Emirates. Plus, there are some familiar faces here inside the stadium.

Kick off is fast approaching and the Arsenal fans are properly up for this one. Can they extend their lead atop the Premier League table?

Key storylines

As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.

For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.

West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (adductor), Kurt Zouma (knee), Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Latest USMNT news

FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps

What we learned in the Premier League: Boxing Day edition

By Dec 27, 2022, 6:37 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League returned with a bang on Monday, on Boxing Day, after going dark for six weeks during the 2022 World Cup break.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]

Leaders Arsenal picked up right where they left off, as they extended their lead to seven points over defending champions Manchester City. Liverpool started the second half of the season much better than they began the first, and Newcastle United made it very clear they’re not falling away from the top-four race anytime soon.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out (as matchweek 17 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday), as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

More Premier League

Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool past Aston Villa; First PL goal for teen
Leicester vs Newcastle
Joelinton stars as Newcastle saunters past Leicester City
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Danny Ings double drives Aston Villa to win at Brighton

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15

1. Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can lead Arsenal attack sans Jesus: Everybody was concerned when Gabriel Jesus went down with an extended injury which needs surgery. The Brazilian forward watched on excitedly from the stands with his hood pulled up and Arsenal proved they might just be able to cope without their star summer signing who has made such a big difference. Jesus hasn’t been prolific since he arrived at Arsenal but he has been the glue which holds together their rhythmic attack. In his absence Eddie Nketiah will play as the center forward and can finish chances and make similar runs in-behind. But it is down to Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to keep their flowing attack going and they did a very good job of it against West Ham as they were patient, precise and clinical. This display proved there is hope for Arsenal over the next few months while Jesus is out but their upcoming games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be much bigger tests. (JPW)

2. The good, and the bad, of Liverpool (Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool): Liverpool remains a handful going forward with serious warts at the back. Andy Robertson set the Premier League record for assists from a defender when he combined with Trent Alexander-Arnold to produce a scintillating Mohamed Salah opener, and Salah turned provider with a smart pass to Virgil van Dijk at the back post of a jumbled set piece. But Emery’s charges changed the game at the break, and Liverpool was under serious pressure and folded for two Ollie Watkins concessions. Fortunately for the Reds, the first of the bunch was pulled back for a close offside. The score line says a two-goal win but Liverpool held just 53 percent possession and a 16-12 advantage in shots. (NM)

3. First half woes continue for Spurs (Brentford 2-2 Tottenham): You could be forgiven for thinking this was a Tottenham game from before the World Cup. In their last five games in the Premier League they have trailed at half time of all of them. Yes, Antonio Conte was missing Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for this game due to the World Cup exploits, plus a lot of their players played key roles at the tournament, but this is more about Spurs’ playing identity. They are so slow to start games and they give opponents so many chances to score and sit back so deep. They have the quality in attack to dig them out of a hole and Harry Kane and Co. continue to do this time and time again. Spurs have to upgrade their defense at full back and at center back to give themselves the confidence to play further up the pitch and make the most of their obvious attacking talents. If they can’t do that this January, they can kiss goodbye to a top four finish. (JPW)

4. Newcastle the real deal way ahead of schedule (Leicester 0-3 Newcastle): The Magpies came out of their prolonged break without a single sign that their early-season success could be a mirage. Newcastle was missing Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, and Jonjo Shelvey, and also started the game with Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench. Not a problem. Newcastle’s spine of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, and Sven Botman were imperious and Chris Wood buried his penalty in place of Wilson and Isak. The wings were electric as Newcastle rang up a 1.81-0.54 expected goal advantage and kept Leicester without a real dangerous chance.Speaking of wings, Kieran Trippier remains in superb form. He set up a goal, won the ball when needed, and delivered bomb after bomb into the box. (NM)

Latest Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Chelsea vs Bournemouth live
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Arsenal vs West Ham
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

5. Everton their own worst enemies… again (Everton 1-2 Wolves): Everton had a handful of opportunities to reclaim the lead and the three points as they more than doubled Wolves’ xG output (1.58-0.72), but Jose Sa made five saves to keep things level and set the stage for what was to come in the 5th minute of stoppage time. Adama Traore sped down the right flank as three of his teammates flooded the goalmouth. Rayan Ait-Nouri was the last of them to enter the penalty area, but he’s the one to whom the ball fell, and the 21-year-old left back hammered it past Jordan Pickford to send the away fans into raptures and give new manager Julen Lopetegui a winning debut. (AE)

6. Huge job for Jones to keep Saints up (Southampton 1-3 Brighton): If we didn’t know it already, we learned that Southampton are in big trouble. A combination of poor defensive mistakes, slack finishing and just a general lack of confidence on the ball led to a heavy defeat at home to Brighton. The first home PL game of the Nathan Jones era went terribly for the new Saints boss and he needs to find an identity for this team. Southampton need a very fast start to the January transfer window and you would hope they’ve been doing lots of work behind-the-scenes over the last few months to recruit better players. Right now, that is the only way Saints are going to stay up this season. They need fresh talent. Fast. The current crop of players (many of whom are extremely young) have had too many chances and just aren’t good enough individually or as a group. (JPW)

7. Fulham a force in first season back in PL (Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham): The victory sends Fulham (22 points) up to 8th in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool for the time being (the Cottagers have played two more games currently). Palace (19 points), meanwhile, remain in 11th where they began Boxing Day. Mitrovic, typically the scorer, set up De Cordova Reid, typically the assister, for the opening goal in the 31st minute, and then things got (much) worse (very) quickly for Crystal Palace as Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for stamping his studs on Kenny Tete’s shin in the 34th. Palace went from 10 to nine men in the 57th minute, when James Tomkins was shown a second yellow card for elbowing Mitrovic as he sprinted in on goal. Tim Ream lashed the ball past Vicente Guaita from a corner kick in the 71st minute. Mitrovic made it 3-0 with a close-range redirect from Willian’s volley in the 80th minute, giving him 10 PL goals this season (4th-most – Haaland, Kane and Toney). (AE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS