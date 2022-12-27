From Arsenal’s forwards and midfield dazzling to Man City’s new main man ripping it up and unexpected stars from Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham stealing the limelight, we’ve pretty much had it all so far.
And of course every fan who supports every club across the Premier League will agree on this list of 20, plus the honorable mentions, provided below.
LONDON — Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Thomas Tuchel was dismissed after just six PL games (3W-1D-2L)), with Chelsea sitting 6th in the PL table. Eight games later (3W-2D-3L in eight games under Potter), and Chelsea (21 points) sit 8th ahead of the festive restart.
Like Chelsea, Bournemouth (16 points) have already changed managers this season, as Scott Parker was fired following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. Gary O’Neill, who was put in charge as interim boss and picked up 13 points from 11 games (3W-4D-4L), was named Parker’s permanent replacement over the World Cup break.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.
A rash of long-term injuries plagued Chelsea from the moment the season began, as N’Golo Kante (174 minutes), Wesley Fofana (180), Ben Chilwell (418) and Reece James (558) all featured in less than half of the 1,260 minutes played thus far. Due to form and managerial selection, Christian Pulisic (415) and Conor Gallagher (501) were also used sparingly. With three goals each, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling led the way scoring goals.
Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing (4 goals each) provided fairly consistent goals, for a newly promoted side, when the Cherries’ defense could keep them in games (five games with three or more goals conceded) to have a chance at points.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (knee), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Jefferson Lerma (knee), Ryan Fredericks (illness)
The home fans were filled with festive cheer by the return of Arsenal legends Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry in the stands as their current team continues its title charge and hopes of emulating the great teams Wenger and Henry led.
Said Benrahma’s first half penalty kick gave West Ham an unexpected lead but the class of the Gunners shone through as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all struck to prove they may be okay without the injured Gabriel Jesus.
Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can lead Arsenal attack sans Jesus: Everybody was concerned when Gabriel Jesus went down with an extended injury which needs surgery. The Brazilian forward watched on excitedly from the stands with his hood pulled up and Arsenal proved they might just be able to cope without their star summer signing who has made such a big difference. Jesus hasn’t been prolific since he arrived at Arsenal but he has been the glue which holds together their rhythmic attack. In his absence Eddie Nketiah will play as the center forward and can finish chances and make similar runs in-behind. But it is down to Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to keep their flowing attack going and they did a very good job of it against West Ham as they were patient, precise and clinical. This display proved there is hope for Arsenal over the next few months while Jesus is out but their upcoming games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be much bigger tests.
Bukayo Saka: Superb goal which set Arsenal on their way and after his exploits at the World Cup, looks full of confidence.
Martin Odegaard: Two assists and he makes Arsenal tick. Does so many brilliant things which don’t show up on the stat sheet too. With Xhaka and Partey giving him a solid defensive shield, he can flourish.
Second half has kicked off and Arsenal are going direct to try and get level. West Ham look dangerous on the counter though.
HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham – Benrahma’s penalty kick has given the Hammers a shock lead. Arsenal huffing and puffing but West Ham very happy to sit deep and spring counters when they can. Mikel Arteta needs to give an inspired half time team talk. Arsenal need more cutting edge and more creativity in the final third.
DRAMA! Right at the end of the first half Arsenal are awarded a penalty kick, but Michael Oliver is called over to the monitor by VAR. He has a look and takes away the penalty. Aaron Cresswell had his arm by his head, but the ball clearly hits his head and not his arm. Correct decision.
After 20 minutes, not a lot going on here. Arsenal having a lot of the ball but West Ham looking pretty settled defensively. The Gunners will have to be very patient. Aaron Ramsdale with a great throw to get an attack going but Nketiah can’t break free.
Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net after lovely play between Nketiah and Saka, but it is ruled out for offside. That was a tight one.
As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.
For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.
West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)
Leaders Arsenal picked up right where they left off, as they extended their lead to seven points over defending champions Manchester City. Liverpool started the second half of the season much better than they began the first, and Newcastle United made it very clear they’re not falling away from the top-four race anytime soon.
Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out (as matchweek 17 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday), as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15
2. The good, and the bad, of Liverpool (Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool): Liverpool remains a handful going forward with serious warts at the back. Andy Robertson set the Premier League record for assists from a defender when he combined with Trent Alexander-Arnold to produce a scintillating Mohamed Salah opener, and Salah turned provider with a smart pass to Virgil van Dijk at the back post of a jumbled set piece. But Emery’s charges changed the game at the break, and Liverpool was under serious pressure and folded for two Ollie Watkins concessions. Fortunately for the Reds, the first of the bunch was pulled back for a close offside. The score line says a two-goal win but Liverpool held just 53 percent possession and a 16-12 advantage in shots. (NM)
3. First half woes continue for Spurs (Brentford 2-2 Tottenham): You could be forgiven for thinking this was a Tottenham game from before the World Cup. In their last five games in the Premier League they have trailed at half time of all of them. Yes, Antonio Conte was missing Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for this game due to the World Cup exploits, plus a lot of their players played key roles at the tournament, but this is more about Spurs’ playing identity. They are so slow to start games and they give opponents so many chances to score and sit back so deep. They have the quality in attack to dig them out of a hole and Harry Kane and Co. continue to do this time and time again. Spurs have to upgrade their defense at full back and at center back to give themselves the confidence to play further up the pitch and make the most of their obvious attacking talents. If they can’t do that this January, they can kiss goodbye to a top four finish. (JPW)
4. Newcastle the real deal way ahead of schedule (Leicester 0-3 Newcastle): The Magpies came out of their prolonged break without a single sign that their early-season success could be a mirage. Newcastle was missing Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, and Jonjo Shelvey, and also started the game with Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench. Not a problem. Newcastle’s spine of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, and Sven Botman were imperious and Chris Wood buried his penalty in place of Wilson and Isak. The wings were electric as Newcastle rang up a 1.81-0.54 expected goal advantage and kept Leicester without a real dangerous chance.Speaking of wings, Kieran Trippier remains in superb form. He set up a goal, won the ball when needed, and delivered bomb after bomb into the box. (NM)
5. Everton their own worst enemies… again (Everton 1-2 Wolves): Everton had a handful of opportunities to reclaim the lead and the three points as they more than doubled Wolves’ xG output (1.58-0.72), but Jose Sa made five saves to keep things level and set the stage for what was to come in the 5th minute of stoppage time. Adama Traore sped down the right flank as three of his teammates flooded the goalmouth. Rayan Ait-Nouri was the last of them to enter the penalty area, but he’s the one to whom the ball fell, and the 21-year-old left back hammered it past Jordan Pickford to send the away fans into raptures and give new manager Julen Lopetegui a winning debut. (AE)
6. Huge job for Jones to keep Saints up (Southampton 1-3 Brighton): If we didn’t know it already, we learned that Southampton are in big trouble. A combination of poor defensive mistakes, slack finishing and just a general lack of confidence on the ball led to a heavy defeat at home to Brighton. The first home PL game of the Nathan Jones era went terribly for the new Saints boss and he needs to find an identity for this team. Southampton need a very fast start to the January transfer window and you would hope they’ve been doing lots of work behind-the-scenes over the last few months to recruit better players. Right now, that is the only way Saints are going to stay up this season. They need fresh talent. Fast. The current crop of players (many of whom are extremely young) have had too many chances and just aren’t good enough individually or as a group. (JPW)
7. Fulham a force in first season back in PL (Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham): The victory sends Fulham (22 points) up to 8th in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool for the time being (the Cottagers have played two more games currently). Palace (19 points), meanwhile, remain in 11th where they began Boxing Day. Mitrovic, typically the scorer, set up De Cordova Reid, typically the assister, for the opening goal in the 31st minute, and then things got (much) worse (very) quickly for Crystal Palace as Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for stamping his studs on Kenny Tete’s shin in the 34th. Palace went from 10 to nine men in the 57th minute, when James Tomkins was shown a second yellow card for elbowing Mitrovic as he sprinted in on goal. Tim Ream lashed the ball past Vicente Guaita from a corner kick in the 71st minute. Mitrovic made it 3-0 with a close-range redirect from Willian’s volley in the 80th minute, giving him 10 PL goals this season (4th-most – Haaland, Kane and Toney). (AE)