Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals as Man City beats Leeds

By Dec 28, 2022, 5:25 PM EST
0 Comments

Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on.

City pulled back into second place in the PL with a 3-0 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday, five points back of Arsenal and still almost two months away from their first league meeting of the season.

Haaland’s 20 goals in 14 games makes him the fastest player to the 20-goal mark in a single season, besting Sunderland’s Kevin Phillips by seven games.

Rodri also scored for Man City and Jack Grealish set up both of Haaland’s markers in a bright showing on the wing. Pascal Struijk scored Leeds’ goal off a 73rd-minute corner kick.

Fifteenth-place Leeds is two points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three and has played one fewer game than the five teams below it.

Man City freight train regains steam after World Cup break

How would Pep Guardiola and perhaps more critically Erling Haaland react to six weeks without a meaningful match, more than a month sitting on a surprise loss to Brentford before the World Cup break?

Well, it certainly wasn’t a reaction of rust in attack (though cracks again showed at the back).

Haaland nearly scored in the first minute and scored his 19th and 20th goals of the Premier League season before nearly collecting a hat trick in an easy-enough win for the two-time defending Premier League champions.

Leeds pressed and buzzed as usual but City was no worse for the wear as Kevin De Bruyne showed particular class and cheek on the day and Haaland continued his incredible start to life in England’s top flight.

Leeds vs Manchester City
fotmob.com

Perhaps the most brilliant development, however, was Jack Grealish. The ex-Aston Villa man was fouled consistently by Leeds but never stopped buzzing. Nor was Grealish deterred by a couple of missed first-half chances.

Grealish instead raced to steal a sleepy Liam Cooper pass before laying off to Haaland for a goal, celebrating passionately afterward before a teammate got to the assist man.

He’d add a second assist on a drive around the left to feed Haaland, and would exit the game as perhaps it’s most crucial player (Rodri and De Bruyne would like a word as would the brace-bagging Norwegian),.

Either way, City would like the Premier League to remember who’s finished on top the last two seasons. As if it’s forgotten.

Stars of the Show

Jack Grealish

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Sam Greenwood

What’s next?

Man City hosts Everton at 10am ET on New Year’s Eve while Leeds hosts Newcastle at the same time Saturday.

Erling Haaland reaction

On his family being in his birth city watching him play for one of his dad’s former clubs against another: “Not even in my craziest fantasy would I think I would play for Manchester City against Leeds at Elland Road. It’s a really proud day for me and my family on the tribune ride over here,” Haaland told

On how it’s been different at City: “I get more chances so for me today I could’ve scored five goals. That’s the most important thing. If you get chances you’re more likely to score.  The most important thing is to win.”

“It’s been fantastic first half-year to work with Pep and such amazing players, not only the coaching staff and players but also the medical staff to fix my body with some small problems. It’s getting much better and it’s been a pleasure to work with these guys to improve my game because I’m still young. Of course everyone has opinions on how you can fit in, but what else can do but do my thing?”

On how he reacts to missed chances: “To be honest, I get really pissed. When I miss I want to score much more. When I score one, it’s such a good feeling I want to score another. [Turning to Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on set] Jesse, you remember in Salzburg it was hard for me when I missed chances. I’m getting older, more mature, and a bit better at handling those situations. But then you have to think in a way about the next chance.”

Jesse Marsch reaction

To Erling Haaland, on Leeds defending Erling Haaland:“Erling, I think we did a decent job on you for the most part but your ability to sniff out plays, [is just so good]. I felt like we were hard to break down.”

On the end of the game as Leeds fought to comeback: “The thing we know about our team is that we never quit. The timing of the goals was painful. If we can get into half [0-0] maybe we could make a few adjustments. In many moments, it’s Man City — the best team in the world with maybe the best coach in the world — what can you do? … I take this away as a positive. We limited a really good team and just weren’t able to be good enough, and made a few too many mistakes.”

Rodri goal video: Rebound goal breaks deadlock before halftime

Erling Haaland goal videos: Jack Grealish assists Big Norwegian… twice

Pascal Struijk goal video: Ederson’s clean sheet spoiled off corner kick

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday Dec. 28
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

How will City look after a lot of time away? Probably not too far from its usual self, especially since Erling Haaland is well-rested, Kevin De Bruyne is more rested than expected, and the Blues will have spent six weeks looking at a table that says they are five points behind Liverpool Arsenal. Still getting used to that whole sentence structure.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds beat Liverpool and Bournemouth before the thrilling but unsuccessful loss to Tottenham. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has yet to return to Leeds’ lineup but Brenden Aaronson came back in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and impressed. He will join Rodrigo, Marc Roca, and Jack Harrison as a key component the rest of the way.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle), Patrick Bamford (groin).

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Dec 28, 2022, 5:11 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and normal service has resumed after the World Cup break.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Dec 28, 2022, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 20 goals from 14 games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 54.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 20
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 13
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 11
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 10
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 9
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  12. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  13. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 6
  16. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  17. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  19. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
  20. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 5
  21. Danny ings, Aston Villa — 5
  22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Dec 28, 2022, 4:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Premier League assist leaders
    fotmob.com

    Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9

  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  3. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  4. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  5. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  6. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  7. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  8. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 5
  9. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 4
  11. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  12. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  13. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  14. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  15. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 4
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  17. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 4

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Dec 28, 2022, 3:32 PM EST
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest starts 2023 as it finished 2022, with a brutal Premier League test (Watch live at  11:30am ET Sunday online via  Peacock Premium).

The Tricky Trees were handled well by Manchester United on Tuesday and won’t have it much easier come New Year’s Day with a visit from Chelsea to the City Ground.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs CHELSEA

Chelsea looked very good in controlling Bournemouth 2-0 in London, though admittedly the Cherries are a team who plays open to control and the Blues are bad match-up for them. Forest will present a different challenge, to be sure.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via  Peacock Premium.

Key storylines & in-form players

Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’ danger is usually driven by Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, and either Emmanuel Dennis and/or Taiwo Awoniyi as a lead forward.

Chelsea’s still learning its biggest stars under Graham Potter, and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic helped Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling deliver the goods against Bournemouth. Can it be the same front three versus Forest or will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang take someone’s place in the front three?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)