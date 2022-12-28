Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Chelsea looked very good in controlling Bournemouth 2-0 in London, though admittedly the Cherries are a team who plays open to control and the Blues are bad match-up for them. Forest will present a different challenge, to be sure.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.
Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’ danger is usually driven by Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, and either Emmanuel Dennis and/or Taiwo Awoniyi as a lead forward.
Chelsea’s still learning its biggest stars under Graham Potter, and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic helped Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling deliver the goods against Bournemouth. Can it be the same front three versus Forest or will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang take someone’s place in the front three?
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 20 goals from 14 games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 54.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.
Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on.
City pulled back into second place in the PL with a 3-0 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday, five points back of Arsenal and still almost two months away from their first league meeting of the season.
Man City freight train regains steam after World Cup break
How would Pep Guardiola and perhaps more critically Erling Haaland react to six weeks without a meaningful match, more than a month sitting on a surprise loss to Brentford before the World Cup break?
Well, it certainly wasn’t a reaction of rust in attack (though cracks again showed at the back).
Haaland nearly scored in the first minute and scored his 19th and 20th goals of the Premier League season before nearly collecting a hat trick in an easy-enough win for the two-time defending Premier League champions.
Leeds pressed and buzzed as usual but City was no worse for the wear as Kevin De Bruyne showed particular class and cheek on the day and Haaland continued his incredible start to life in England’s top flight.
Perhaps the most brilliant development, however, was Jack Grealish. The ex-Aston Villa man was fouled consistently by Leeds but never stopped buzzing. Nor was Grealish deterred by a couple of missed first-half chances.
Grealish instead raced to steal a sleepy Liam Cooper pass before laying off to Haaland for a goal, celebrating passionately afterward before a teammate got to the assist man.
He’d add a second assist on a drive around the left to feed Haaland, and would exit the game as perhaps it’s most crucial player (Rodri and De Bruyne would like a word as would the brace-bagging Norwegian),.
Either way, City would like the Premier League to remember who’s finished on top the last two seasons. As if it’s forgotten.
Stars of the Show
Jack Grealish
Rodri
Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Sam Greenwood
What’s next?
Man City hosts Everton at 10am ET on New Year’s Eve while Leeds hosts Newcastle at the same time Saturday.
Rodri goal video: Rebound goal breaks deadlock before halftime
Erling Haaland goal videos: Jack Grealish assists Big Norwegian… twice
How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday Dec. 28 TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
How will City look after a lot of time away? Probably not too far from its usual self, especially since Erling Haaland is well-rested, Kevin De Bruyne is more rested than expected, and the Blues will have spent six weeks looking at a table that says they are five points behind Liverpool Arsenal. Still getting used to that whole sentence structure.
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds beat Liverpool and Bournemouth before the thrilling but unsuccessful loss to Tottenham. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has yet to return to Leeds’ lineup but Brenden Aaronson came back in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and impressed. He will join Rodrigo, Marc Roca, and Jack Harrison as a key component the rest of the way.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle), Patrick Bamford (groin).
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners have won eight of their last nine matches including four-straight victories, topping West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day. They hold a seven-point advantage over Newcastle and lead Man City by eight points as of post-time (City plays Leeds at 3pm ET Wednesday).
How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players
Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (muscular). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup).
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh). OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (knee)