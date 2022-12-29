Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 18 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (late return from World Cup), Hakim Ziyech (late return from World Cup), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)
Everton injuries
OUT: Conor Coady (loan – parent club), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Yerry Mina (thigh)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Layvin Kurzawa (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf), Dennis Praet (chest)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (transfer clearance)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Victor Lindelof (illness), Scott McTominay (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (illness)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (thigh), Morgan Gibbs-White (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Alex McArthy (ankle)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Lucas Moura (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Djed Spence (illness)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Nayef Aguerd (illness)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (leg), Boubacar Traore (knock), Jonny (hamstring)