Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 30, 2022, 1:33 AM EST
Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will try to bounce back from heavy defeats in their Premier League returns, when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

Crystal Palace (19 points – 11th place) finished with just nine players on the field as they were beaten 3-0 by Fulham at Selhurst Park. Bournemouth (16 points – 14th place) were undone by a pair of first-half goals as Chelsea looked much improved in a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Vieira will have been unhappy with Crystal Palace’s performance even before Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off short before and after halftime. Palace attempted just one shot in the opening 30 minute, before Fulham’s first breakthrough, and never threatened even a late consolation goal without a single shot on target and a paltry 0.40 xG for the game.

It was a similar story for Bournemouth, who couldn’t muster a single shot in the first half against Chelsea; their first attempt came in the 58th minute, down 2-0 for more than a half-hour already. Most worryingly is the fact that it made five defeats in six Premier League fixtures dating back to Oct. 19, without a single silver lining to be found.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Dec 29, 2022, 6:19 PM EST
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 18 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Reiss Nelson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (late return from World Cup), Hakim Ziyech (late return from World Cup), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: Conor Coady (loan – parent club), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Yerry Mina (thigh)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Layvin Kurzawa (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf), Dennis Praet (chest)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (transfer clearance)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Victor Lindelof (illness), Scott McTominay (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (illness)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (thigh), Morgan Gibbs-White (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Alex McArthy (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Lucas Moura (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Djed Spence (illness)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (ankle), Nayef Aguerd (illness)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (leg), Boubacar Traore (knock), Jonny (hamstring)

Pele, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 2:16 PM EST
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport – a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

In the conversation about soccer’s greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pele.

Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pele’s goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

The player who would be dubbed “The King” was introduced to the world at 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the youngest player ever at the tournament. He was carried off the field on teammates’ shoulders after scoring two goals in Brazil’s 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.

Injury limited him to just two games when Brazil retained the world title in 1962, but Pele was the emblem of his country’s World Cup triumph of 1970 in Mexico. He scored in the final and set up Carlos Alberto with a nonchalant pass for the last goal in a 4-1 victory over Italy.

The image of Pele in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey, with the No. 10 stamped on the back, remains alive with soccer fans everywhere. As does his trademark goal celebration — a leap with a right fist thrust high above his head.

Pele’s fame was such that in 1967 factions of a civil war in Nigeria agreed to a brief cease-fire so he could play an exhibition match in the country. He was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. When he visited Washington to help popularize the game in North America, it was the U.S. president who stuck out his hand first.

“My name is Ronald Reagan, I’m the president of the United States of America,” the host said to his visitor. “But you don’t need to introduce yourself because everyone knows who Pele is.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Pele was Brazil’s first modern Black national hero but rarely spoke about racism in a country where the rich and powerful tend to hail from the white minority.

Opposing fans taunted Pele with monkey chants at home and all over the world.

“He said that he would never play if he had to stop every time he heard those chants,” said Angelica Basthi, one of Pele’s biographers. “He is key for Black people’s pride in Brazil, but never wanted to be a flagbearer.”

Pele’s life after soccer took many forms. He was a politician — Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport — a wealthy businessman, and an ambassador for UNESCO and the United Nations.

He had roles in movies, soap operas and even composed songs and recorded CDs of popular Brazilian music.

As his health deteriorated, his travels and appearances became less frequent. He was often seen in a wheelchair during his final years and did not attend a ceremony to unveil a statue of him representing Brazil’s 1970 World Cup team. Pele spent his 80th birthday isolated with a few family members at a beach home.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in the small city of Tres Coracoes in the interior of Minas Gerais state on Oct. 23, 1940, Pele grew up shining shoes to buy his modest soccer gear.

Pele’s talent drew attention when he was 11, and a local professional player brought him to Santos’ youth squads. It didn’t take long for him to make it to the senior squad.

Despite his youth and 5-foot-8 frame, he scored against grown men with the same ease he displayed against friends back home. He debuted with the Brazilian club at 16 in 1956, and the club quickly gained worldwide recognition.

The name Pele came from him mispronouncing the name of a player called Bile.

He went to the 1958 World Cup as a reserve but became a key player for his country’s championship team. His first goal, in which he flicked the ball over the head of a defender and raced around him to volley it home, was voted as one of the best in World Cup history.

The 1966 World Cup in England — won by the hosts — was a bitter one for Pele, by then already considered the world’s top player. Brazil was knocked out in the group stage and Pele, angry at the rough treatment, swore it was his last World Cup.

He changed his mind and was rejuvenated in the 1970 World Cup. In a game against England, he struck a header for a certain score, but the great goalkeeper Gordon Banks flipped the ball over the bar in an astonishing move. Pele likened the save – one of the best in World Cup history – to a “salmon climbing up a waterfall.” Later, he scored the opening goal in the final against Italy, his last World Cup match.

In all, Pele played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches.

His run with Santos stretched over three decades until he went into semi-retirement after the 1972 season. Wealthy European clubs tried to sign him, but the Brazilian government intervened to keep him from being sold, declaring him a national treasure.

On the field, Pele’s energy, vision and imagination drove a gifted Brazilian national team with a fast, fluid style of play that exemplified “O Jogo Bonito” — Portuguese for “The Beautiful Game.” His 1977 autobiography, “My Life and the Beautiful Game,” made the phrase part of soccer’s lexicon.

In 1975, he joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League. Although 34 and past his prime, Pele gave soccer a higher profile in North America. He led the Cosmos to the 1977 league title and scored 64 goals in three seasons.

Pele ended his career on Oct. 1, 1977, in an exhibition between the Cosmos and Santos before a crowd in New Jersey of some 77,000. He played half the game with each club. Among the dignitaries on hand was perhaps the only other athlete whose renown spanned the globe – Muhammad Ali.

Pele would endure difficult times in his personal life, especially when his son Edinho was arrested on drug-related charges. Pele had two daughters out of wedlock and five children from his first two marriages, to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Seixas Lemos. He later married businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki.

England’s Jude Bellingham, USMNT’s Yunus Musah named most promising U21 players

By Dec 29, 2022, 11:29 AM EST
The CIES Football Observatory has issued a new report ranking the Top 200 U-21 players in the world, and there’s plenty to discuss for both Premier League and United States men’s national team fans alike.

More than 26,500 players were observed for the study, including 567 players from the United States, meaning less than one percent of players made it into the top 200.

The study uses what it calls “experience capital” in official adult matches played in 2022 to rank the top 10 players in 20 different categories.

Eighteen-year-old Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina is ranked fourth on the table for goalkeepers, two slots behind Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu, and is the first USMNT player to forge his way into the discussion (by virtue of the CIES study listing ‘keepers first!).

[ MORE: Erling Haaland makes Premier League history ]

It comes as little surprise that RB Leipzig and Croatia star Josko Gvardiol is named the top ball-playing center back, while current Burnley and former Man City back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also among the top ten in that category.

New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin is 20 years old and is listed as the most promising “defensive left back” amongst U21 players, ahead of Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde. Mexico’s Emilio Lara makes the top ten promising “defensive right backs,” while Brentford’s Aaron Hickey is the third-rated two-way left back under 21.

Two-way right backs have two huge pats on the back for New York City FC’s academy, as Borussia Monchengladbach’s Joe Scally is ranked behind only Salzburg’s Amar Dedic and current NYCFC man Tayvon Gray is just two spots behind Scally (who made the USMNT’s World Cup roster but did not play). Colombian international Juan David Mosquera of Portland Timbers is fourth amongst attacking right backs.

Back to the USMNT, Valencia’s Yunus Musah is ranked fourth in attacking midfielders, behind Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Gavi but ahead of Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto is named as a top 10 promising shot-oriented right winger, while Man United’s Anthony Elanga is fourth amongst all-around left wingers. Another NYCFC talent, Talles Magno, makes the latter list.

Is there hope in the center forward pool for the USMNT? It seems so, as 18-year-old Jackson Hopkins of DC United is listed as the fifth-best all-around CF.

Top Twenty “experience capital” U21 players (via CIES Football Observatory)

  1. Jude Bellingham, CAM, Borussia Dortmund — 58.3
  2. Gavi, CAM, Barcelona — 51.2
  3. Pedri, CDM, Barcelona — 46.6
  4. Josko Gvardiol, CB, RB Leipzig — 45.2
  5. Jamal Musiala, CAM, Bayern Munich — 43.9
  6. Piero Hincapie, CB, Bayer Leverkusen — 42.0
  7. Marcos Leonardo, CF, Santos — 37.8
  8. Nuno Mendes, LB, Paris Saint-Germain — 35.1
  9. Quentin Merlin, LB, Nantes — 31.3
  10. Pablo Maia, CDM, Sao Paulo — 34.3
  11. Castello Lukeba, CB, Lyon — 34.4
  12. Yunus Musah, CAM, Valencia, 31.3
  13. Eduardo Camavinga, DM, Real Madrid — 31.0
  14. Adam Hlozek, LW, Bayer Leverkusen — 29.3
  15. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CB, Burnley — 29.1
  16. Nicola Zalewski, CM, AS Roma — 28.4
  17. Ansgar Knauff, LW, Eintracht Frankfurt — 28.3
  18. Arsen Zakharyan, CAM, Dynamo Moscow — 28.3
  19. Valentin Gomez, CB, Velez Sarsfield — 27.6
  20. Nico Williams, LW, Athletic Bilbao– 27.3

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Dec 29, 2022, 10:10 AM EST
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ SIGN UP: How to sign up for Premier League Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26