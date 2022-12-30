Cristiano Ronaldo signs reported $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

By Dec 30, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia.

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.

Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.

Ronaldo has instead joined Al Nassr to help promote the game in Saudi Arabia (and — not to belabor the point, but — for a few hundred million).

Is now the right time for Ronaldo to make this move?

Probably. Even if he doesn’t want to admit it (and he doesn’t) his powers are waning at the top level of European soccer. And that’s okay. Father time catches up with us all.

Ronaldo heading to Saudi Arabia, or Major League Soccer, at this point of his career makes perfect sense.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s top-flight in the past but it seemed a little early as he still scored 24 goals for Manchester United last season and proved he could deliver spectacular moments at the top level. This season? Not so much.

With Lionel Messi linked with a huge move to Inter Miami in MLS and now Ronaldo potentially heading to Saudi Arabia, the show will go on as two of the greatest players of all time take their talents to new parts of the globe.

Al Nassr have the likes of David Ospina, Vincent Aboubakar, Pity Martinez and Luiz Gustavo in their squad and are one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful teams, having won the domestic title nine times.

Liverpool ride pair of own goals to 2-1 comeback vs Leicester

Liverpool fell behind early but came back to beat Leicester 2-1, without the Reds scoring a single goal for themselves, at Anfield on Friday.

The victory makes four in a row for Liverpool (28 points – 6th place), who now find themselves just two points behind Tottenham for 4th. Leicester (17 points), meanwhile, remain 13th, just four points above 18th-place Wolves and the relegation zone.

Leicester went ahead after just four minutes, as the Foxes went direct on the left wing and quickly cut through Liverpool’s midfield and defense with a quick passing sequence between Patson Daka, the assister, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the scorer.

Wout Faes’ first own goal leveled things up in the 38th minute, as he badly mishit an attempted clearance of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross. Instead, the Belgian defender sent the ball looping high in the air, over the head of goalkeeper Danny Ward, just under the crossbar and just inside the far post for a thoroughly painful own goal.

Seven minutes later, Faes put the ball into his own net again, and the way it played out wasn’t any less painful to watch. Darwin Nunez lifted the ball over Ward but only found the front face of the far post. The ball bounced back into play, into Faes’ path about two yards off the goal line. In a rushed attempt to clear the ball, Faes hammered it into the ceiling of the net and sent Anfield into raptures once again.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Liverpool looked back to their best for large spells of the win against Villa but there are still a few defensive weaknesses which can be exposed. That said, Liverpool have won five of their last seven Premier League games and after a poor start to the campaign they are back in the top four hunt. The addition of Gakpo will boost them in the second half of the season and it will be intriguing to see where Klopp lines him up and what combinations they use in attack.

The Foxes missed James Maddison against Newcastle and his injury just before the World Cup break was a blow as he continues to recover from a similar knee issue. Jamie Vardy has so often been a thorn in Liverpool’s side over the years and he could be unleashed at Anfield once again. Brendan Rodgers knows his side has underperformed this season but after this trip to Liverpool they have some very winnable games coming up.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mohamed Salah looked back to his best against Villa, while Alisson has been Liverpool’s star performer all season long. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson wrecked havoc from their full back positions and Virgil van Dijk was on the scoresheet last time out.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans tried his best to get them going against Newcastle and he remains a world-class operator in midfield. It will be intriguing to see if Patson Daka starts or Vardy comes back in.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino remain out injured, while James Milner is also expected to miss out and Ibrahima Konate may not feature after his late return from the World Cup.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is a doubt with a back issue.

Brentford buzz to easy victory over West Ham, but lose Toney to knee injury

By and Dec 30, 2022, 6:00 PM EST
0 Comments

For the second time in five days, Brentford began a game fantastically and raced out to a 2-0 lead, but this time the Bees held firm to close out a 2-0 victory, away to West Ham on Friday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Despite leading Tottenham 2-0 after the hour mark on Boxing Day, Brentford (23 points – 9th place) came away with just one point in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Thomas Frank’s men learned from their Monday missteps and turned in a complete, 90-minute performance against West Ham (14 points – 17th place).

At what cost, though? Star striker Ivan Toney left the field on the back of a golf cart after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right knee. The 26-year-old, who earlier in the game bagged his 11th goal of the Premier League season (3rd-most, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane), was in considerable pain as he received treatment for nearly five minutes before he was carted off.

It was Toney who lifted the ball over Lukasz Fabianski to open the scoring in the 18th minute, after the West Ham goalkeeper made a diving save to deny Christian Norgaard’s initial effort but was unable to secure the ball afterwards. Another well-rehearsed set-piece play resulting in a goal for Brentford, with Mathias Jensen taking a long throw to the near post for a flick-on header by center back Ethan Pinnock.

It was 2-0 in the 43rd minute, when Aaron Cresswell misjudged a throw-in over top of the West Ham defense. Josh Dasilva sped past Cresswell and gathered the ball — and himself — before slotting it past Fabianski with a left-footed finish.

Toney’s injury occurred with the clock just about to turn over 90:00, marring an otherwise stellar evening for the Bees in east London.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Hammers are in a bad run of form and they just haven’t looked like themselves for much of this season. At least in the Premier League. Everything is fine in Europe but in the PL they keep making defensive mistakes. Declan Rice is doing his best to hold things together but Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca just aren’t seeing enough of the ball and West Ham aren’t creating enough chances.

Brentford’s main man Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches so they are waiting to see the outcome of that investigation. On the pitch they are looking very good despite plenty of injuries. Frank’s side are such a well-drilled outfit and are so tough to play against. They are looking to push for a top 10 finish and there remains a really positive vibe around them.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Declan Rice is West Ham’s main man but he needs help defensively and for West Ham to start connecting passes to spring their trademark counter attacks which led to their success over the last few seasons.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the obvious threat up top as he has 11 goals this season and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more. Christian Norgaard coming back into midfield was a big boost for the Bees.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

David Moyes has said Gianluca Scamacca could return for this clash but Nayef Aguerd returned from the World Cup with a virus so won’t be available. Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still missing. 

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (unknown) remain out for the Bees.

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Dec 30, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 30, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (December 28)

Premier League standings
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

