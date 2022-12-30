Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

By Dec 30, 2022, 1:27 PM EST
0 Comments

According to a report from CBS Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia.

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.

Ronaldo has instead joined Al Nassr to help promote the game in Saudi Arabia (and — not to belabor the point, but — for the $75 million per year). The deal is expected to be formally announced by the club on Saturday.

Is now the right time for Ronaldo to make this move?

Probably. Even if he doesn’t want to admit it (and he doesn’t) his powers are waning at the top level of European soccer. And that’s okay. Father time catches up with us all.

Ronaldo heading to Saudi Arabia, or Major League Soccer, at this point of his career makes perfect sense.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s top-flight in the past but it seemed a little early as he still scored 24 goals for Manchester United last season and proved he could deliver spectacular moments at the top level. This season? Not so much.

With Lionel Messi linked with a huge move to Inter Miami in MLS and now Ronaldo potentially heading to Saudi Arabia, the show will go on as two of the greatest players of all time take their talents to new parts of the globe.

Al Nassr have the likes of David Ospina, Vincent Aboubakar, Pity Martinez and Luiz Gustavo in their squad and are one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful teams, having won the domestic title nine times.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Brentford live
West Ham vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Liverpool vs Leicester live
Liverpool vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

West Ham vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Dec 30, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
0 Comments

West Ham host Brentford in a big London derby on Friday as the Hammers badly need to get back to winning ways.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v BRENTFORD

David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.

As for Brentford, they coughed up a 2-0 lead against Tottenham on Boxing Day but the fact they were disappointed with a draw shows you just how far expectations have risen. Thomas Frank has signed new long-term contract and the Bees continue to buzz along very nicely.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Brentford.

Premier League news

Liverpool vs Leicester live
Liverpool vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Hammers are in a bad run of form and they just haven’t looked like themselves for much of this season. At least in the Premier League. Everything is fine in Europe but in the PL they keep making defensive mistakes. Declan Rice is doing his best to hold things together but Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca just aren’t seeing enough of the ball and West Ham aren’t creating enough chances.

Brentford’s main man Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches so they are waiting to see the outcome of that investigation. On the pitch they are looking very good despite plenty of injuries. Frank’s side are such a well-drilled outfit and are so tough to play against. They are looking to push for a top 10 finish and there remains a really positive vibe around them.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Declan Rice is West Ham’s main man but he needs help defensively and for West Ham to start connecting passes to spring their trademark counter attacks which led to their success over the last few seasons.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the obvious threat up top as he has 11 goals this season and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more. Christian Norgaard coming back into midfield was a big boost for the Bees.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

David Moyes has said Gianluca Scamacca could return for this clash but Nayef Aguerd returned from the World Cup with a virus so won’t be available. Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still missing. 

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (unknown) remain out for the Bees.

Latest USMNT news

FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Jude Bellingham
England’s Jude Bellingham, USMNT’s Yunus Musah named most promising...

Liverpool vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Dec 30, 2022, 2:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Liverpool host Leicester at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s side hoping to end 2022 with a flourish and continue their resurgence.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v LEICESTER 

After their superb win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day the Reds have now won three Premier League games in a row and are back in the top four battle. They will be buoyed by the imminent arrival of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven as the Dutch forward will add another dimension to their already stacked attack.

As for Leicester, well, Brendan Rodgers’ side had a great revival before the World Cup break but that stoppage probably came at the wrong time for them as they had just rebounded from a terrible start to the season. Following their heavy home defeat to Newcastle on Boxing Day the Foxes are just four points off the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Leicester.

Premier League news

West Ham vs Brentford live
West Ham vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Liverpool looked back to their best for large spells of the win against Villa but there are still a few defensive weaknesses which can be exposed. That said, Liverpool have won five of their last seven Premier League games and after a poor start to the campaign they are back in the top four hunt. The addition of Gakpo will boost them in the second half of the season and it will be intriguing to see where Klopp lines him up and what combinations they use in attack.

The Foxes missed James Maddison against Newcastle and his injury just before the World Cup break was a blow as he continues to recover from a similar knee issue. Jamie Vardy has so often been a thorn in Liverpool’s side over the years and he could be unleashed at Anfield once again. Brendan Rodgers knows his side has underperformed this season but after this trip to Liverpool they have some very winnable games coming up.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mohamed Salah looked back to his best against Villa, while Alisson has been Liverpool’s star performer all season long. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson wrecked havoc from their full back positions and Virgil van Dijk was on the scoresheet last time out.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans tried his best to get them going against Newcastle and he remains a world-class operator in midfield. It will be intriguing to see if Patson Daka starts or Vardy comes back in.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino remain out injured, while James Milner is also expected to miss out and Ibrahima Konate may not feature after his late return from the World Cup.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is a doubt with a back issue.

Latest USMNT news

FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Jude Bellingham
England’s Jude Bellingham, USMNT’s Yunus Musah named most promising...

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Dec 30, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ SIGN UP: How to sign up for Premier League Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Brentford live
West Ham vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Liverpool vs Leicester live
Liverpool vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 30, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Brentford live
West Ham vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Liverpool vs Leicester live
Liverpool vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (December 28)

Premier League standings
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Follow @AndyEdMLS