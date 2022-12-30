Manchester United transfer news: The second post-Cristiano Ronaldo era begins now at Manchester United, though manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t have nearly the problem his predecessors had when the Portuguese skipped town the first time.

The ex-Ajax and PEC Zwolle boss has put emphasis on United returning to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, and its beleaguered unit has gotten a lot of upgrades in a bid to move from sixth to the top four after finishing 13 points behind Tottenham last season.

United brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen this summer

Manchester United confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window Ins None Outs None Manchester United transfer news today, live! Dec. 29 – Manchester United, Tottenham open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier Discussions about a new center forward at Manchester United had become commonplace even before it cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo but another left winger (who, yes, also plays some center forward)? Free-scoring Rennes forward Martin Terrier is said to be a target for United as well as Tottenham Hotspur as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million. Terrier has become a regular amongst the Ligue 1 scoring charts, bagging 21 goals last season and already delivering eight in 14 matches this season. He’s chipped in three goals in Europa League and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season. Very strong in the air and a good passer to boot, Terrier is an expected goals and assists monster who could combine with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Martial (plus others) to haunt Premier League defenses. Problem is, might he match up just as well with Harry Kane and Tottenham? Antonio Conte is said to be on the case. (NM) Dec. 21 – Cody Gakpo to continue Eredivisie imports at Old Trafford UPDATE: Gakpo has signed for Liverpool PSV Eindhoven held onto young Cody Gakpo this summer and the Dutch club looks fit to reap the rewards as it holds out for a club record transfer fee. That wouldn’t be a problem for Man United if it goes for Gakpo, who has been rated at $50 million-plus and that fee has not been a problem in the past. According to talkSPORT, United are ‘desperate’ to sign Gakpo in January. There are some Robin van Persie qualities in the 23-year-old’s game, but Gakpo will be hoping to find RVP’s highs and reproduce them more often in his career. Gakpo stands 6-foot-2 and often comes off the left wing, scoring three goals in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup. The Netherlands star has an almost-absurd nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie minutes this young season, chipping in three more goals and two assists in the Europa League. He’d join Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia as imports from the Netherlands’ top flight. (NM) Dec. 21 – Diogo Costa to join World Cup teammate Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford move? Note the vowel: This is not about Diego Costa, now at Wolves. No, it’s DIogo Costa, who was Portugal’s goalkeeper at the recently-completed World Cup in Qatar and apparently got tongues wagging around Old Trafford. But the Red Devils would have to wait until summer, according to a report translated by Sky Sports, and they will have to pay Porto big bucks. According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Costa will not be allowed to leave Porto in January and any move in the summer would require United to pay the full €75m (£65m) to release him. The Swiss-born 23-year-old has 11 caps for Portugal and allowed just six goals in five matches in Qatar. Costa has appeared for Portugal at the U15-U21 levels and also performed for the Olympic team.

Manchester United 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings — Summer In Lisandro Martinez – Ajax ($68.7 million)

Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord ($13.2 million, plus $2 million possible add-ons)

Christian Eriksen – Free

Casemiro – Real Madrid ($70 million)

Antony – Ajax ($103 million)

Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan – $3.5 million fee) Out Andreas Pereira – Fulham ($11.9 million)

Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest (loan)

Paul Pogba (end of contract)

Nemanja Matic – Roma (free transfer)

Juan Mata (end of contract)

Edinson Cavani (end of contract)

Jesse Lingard (end of contract)

Lee Grant (end of contract)

Eric Bailly – Marseille (loan – $3 million fee)

August 31 – Ronaldo expected to stay at Man United; Antony, Dubravka to be last signings

Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United as the transfer deadline ticks down, while the Dutch coach also confirmed that winger Antony and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be United’s final pieces of business in the summer window.

Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move away all summer as it is believed he wanted to move on and play for a team in the Champions League. However, no deals have been lined up for him and Erik ten Hag and United have always stated that they want Ronaldo to stay. It seems like they may win this battle as the only real options left are Sporting Lisbon and Napoli on loan, and even those two deals seem very tough to get done with just over 24 hours to go in the summer window.

“It’s clear, of course. We need quality players,” Erik ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo staying at United. “You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that’s what we strive for.”

If he doesn’t leave, let’s see how Ronaldo reacts to being a bit-part played at United over the next few months… (JPW)

August 29 – Antony flying to Manchester for medical ahead of $100 million move

Brazilian winger Antony, 22, will be on his way to Manchester shortly for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. After United and Ajax finally agreed a fee of $100 million (after a little push from Antony as he expressed his desire to leave the Amsterdam club), Antony is now ready to head to Manchester to complete the formalities of this huge deal. Do United need a winger? Probably not. But Antony’s arrival would add another attacking player who is able to play across the front line and United’s forward unit would become even more flexible. (JPW)

Manchester United are planning for Antony's arrival and medical tests, while contracts have been approved by clubs and player side. Five year deal with option for further season, here we go confirmed. 🚨🛩 #MUFC Ajax will receive €95m plus €5m in add-ons. It's done. pic.twitter.com/v3jjMHJX2q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

August 19 – Man United confirm agreement with Casemiro, Real Madrid

Man United announced on Friday that an agreement has been reached with Casemiro and Real Madrid, with the 30-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder set to move to Old Trafford upon completion of his medical exams. Casemiro recently held talks with the Real Madrid hierarchy and indicated that he “wants a new challenge” at this point in his career. According to reports, Casemiro’s contract will pay him just short of $450,000 per week ($23.4 million annually), marking significant investment in a vitally important position as Erik ten Hag tries to right a wayward ship. The transfer fee is reportedly $70.9 million with another $11.8 million possible in add-ons. (AE)

We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

August 19 – Manchester United “making progress” on USMNT right back Sergino Dest

Sergiño Dest is not wanted by current Barcelona manager Xavi — not to mention, the club needs to rid itself of unwanted wages in the worst way — making the 21-year-old USMNT right back extremely available. The only problem, at least thus far, is that Dest doesn’t necessarily want to leave Catalonia. Now, according to a report from the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, Manchester United and new manager Erik ten Hag are “making progress” on a deal to bring Dest to Old Trafford. Dest played two seasons under Ten Hag at Ajax, from 2019-2021. (AE)

Am told United are making progress on Dest, toohttps://t.co/Yt69LKlvQW — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 19, 2022

August 18 – Pulisic loan deal in doubt

The reports that Christian Pulisic is a loan target for Manchester United are swirling but both the BBC and Sky Sports believe a loan move for the USMNT star to United is very unlikely. Why? Well, Chelsea don’t want to strengthen a potential top four rival by letting the 23-year-old join them. Per the latest reports, Chelsea would prefer to sell Pulisic on a permanent deal or they may want him to extend his contract with them first before loaning him so his market value remains high. It seems unlikely that United, or any other club, will pay what Chelsea want for Pulisic as the American winger has just under two years left on his contract and the Blues are said to want to recoup most of the $70 million they paid for him in 2019. (JPW)

August 18 – Casemiro now the main target for United

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United’s main transfer target is now Casemiro from Real Madrid. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a star at Real over the last nine years, winning five UEFA Champions League titles and his status as a Real legend is undoubted as he’s meshed so well with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Per the report, United have offered Casemiro huge wages and see him as being key to Erik ten Hag’s rebuild as he would give the team defensive stability in midfield. The midfielder is also said to be keen on a move (he’s been offered a five-year contract which will reportedly almost double his wages) and he has just under three years left on his current contract at Real Madrid. It is believed Casemiro would cost in the region of $70 million.

Would Casemiro be a good fit? Of course he would. He would break up play, get attacks going and general dominate the engine room. However, he is just one of a few key players United need to sign between now and the end of the summer window. Erik ten Hag needs a deep-lying playmaker (ahem, Frenkie de Jong…) to sit alongside Casemiro as that means all of the tackles he wins will then be used effectively to start attacks. Perhaps Christian Eriksen alongside Casemiro would work? (JPW)

August 17 – Cristiano Ronaldo sends cryptic message ahead of expected exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently keeping a notebook with all of his transfer rumors, as the egomaniac Portuguese megastar is reportedly moving closer to get his desired Manchester United exit, with the club reportedly now ready to sell him.

Ronaldo says that the media has been “telling lies” about him and his potential moves while promising that he will give an interview in two weeks’ time to give all the details of his summer. Does this mean he’s planning to stay, or just that he knows any Ronaldo transfer is going to take to the end of the transfer window?

Our own Joe-Prince Wright has more on the story, here.

We couldn’t wait two weeks, so we went in a time machine and found it: “I will always love Manchester United and am sad to leave/excited to stay. Something about Sir Alex. GGMU.” (NM)

August 17 – Christian Pulisic open to Man United loan move

Manchester United has reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in taking USMNT winger Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea, and the player is said to be into the move.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, and AC Milan have also been linked with Pulisic, who wants to stay at Chelsea but is anxious to leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of playing time before the World Cup.

United could pair Pulisic and Jadon Sancho on either side of a center forward, whether Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Marcus Rashford. A new face has been expected to join United at CF for some time, too.

What does it say about the status of Manchester United that Chelsea would be open to the move? And to a lesser extent, what does it say about Thomas Tuchel’s view of Pulisic? (NM)

August 14 – USMNT back Sergino Dest linked with Old Trafford

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez needs players to leave in order to give him the freedom to register new players before the end of the window but Sergino Dest has so far shown desire to fight for his place.

And so Dest’s omission from the 18 for Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday is reportedly intended to show the USMNT back his status in the pecking order, and now Man United is said to feel encouraged at their chances of wooing the player to Old Trafford.

Dest will surely want to play and Saturday could well serve as the intended wake-up call. Gregg Berhalter will be encouraging Dest to go somewhere he can play and United would provide that hope with reports of Diogo Dalot going the other way. With a pal in Frenkie de Jong continually linked with United, maybe having a teammate join them in the move could sway both to Manchester?

Would it be good for Dest? Who knows? United is a mess right now but the player would be familiar with so many pieces at United including fellow ex-Ajax men Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag. (NM)

👉DEST: fuera de la lista.

-Decisión técnica.

-Lo entiende como una medida de presión del Club para que busque una salida.

-Dest mantiene que quiere triunfar aquí y demostrar que tiene sitio en este Barça.

-De momento no hay negociaciones de de Dest con otros clubes. @tjcope — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) August 13, 2022

August 14 – Sasa Kalajdzic wants move to Manchester United

United’s insipid performance against Brentford has only served to magnify its woeful record in the transfer market, and it’s no surprise that the Red Devils find themselves linked with more and more players.

Austria forward Sasa Kalajdzic’s name has leapt in the rumor mill in recent weeks and the Stuttgart striker is appealing for a move to Old Trafford.

The intriguing piece here is that Kalajdzic’s national team manager is Ralf Rangnick, the interim boss at United last season who struggled with those players and was dismayed that Erik ten Hag did not want to keep him around.

The babyfaced 25-year-old is a 6-foot-6 force who has three assists in two matches this season. He has 22 goals and 11 assists in 50 Bundesliga games and would fit the club’s seemingly limited cost profile with just one year left on his deal. (NM)

August 11 – Morata linked with Man United move

Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils aim to add a new striker in the final weeks of the window. Morata, 29, is currently back at Atletico Madrid after spending the last two years on loan at Juventus. According to a report from ESPN, United have been offered the chance to sign Morata.

Would this be a good move for United? Morata struggled a little at Chelsea in his previous stint in the Premier League but in this United system, it could be very similar to how he plays with the Spanish national team. Spain coach Luis Enrique loves Morata’s mobility in their fluid attacking system and he has scored 32 goals in 92 appearances for Juventus over the last two seasons. Not a bad return. If United can pick up Morata on a decent deal, they could do a lot worse. (JPW)

August 9 – Arnautovic deal is off

According to a report from The Athletic, a deal for Marko Arnautovic is off after uproar among United’s fanbase. Per the report, United’s hierarchy didn’t expect such a negative reaction and Bologna also began to increase their asking price for the Austrian striker. Let’s see who United move for next when it comes to forward options? (JPW)

Excl: Manchester United pull out of Marko Arnautovic pursuit. Bologna pricing player out of low-cost bracket + complaints from fans seen as contributing factors. Onto other attacking targets now. Adrien Rabiot moving closer in €20m deal.#MUFC https://t.co/3yLfgJDq5I — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 9, 2022

August 9 – United target three central midfielders as Frenkie de Jong saga rumbles on

After the shock news that Barcelona are looking into legal action over the contract Frenkie de Jong is currently, it appears that the Dutchman may remain at Barca to try and figure everything out. With that in mind, and their extremely poor showing in the opening weekend defeat at home to Brighton, United need to switch their attention to new targets in central midfield. Fast. Adrien Rabiot looks like he will be one of those new signings, with talks ongoing to sign the French international. But now two new names have emerged.

The Telegraph state that Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (it wouldn’t be a transfer window without the Serbian being linked with a Premier League club) is on United’s wish-list, while Spanish outlet AS claim they also want to sign Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez too. In the words of The Telegraph, United are attempting to ‘rescue the transfer window’ after realizing that Frenkie de Jong just isn’t going to join them. When it comes to these potential new signings, they are at least what United need. Fred and Scott McTominay are okay as holding midfielders alongside a more creative player but against Brighton they were asked to get on the ball and get United playing. That just isn’t their game and isn’t playing to their strengths. Rabiot and Milinkovic-Savic can do that all day long and would fit Erik ten Hag’s system perfectly. If United splashed the cash to sign Milinkovic-Savic then that would solve some problems and probably save their transfer window. (JPW)

August 8 – Rabiot, Arnautovic among shock United targets

After a summer-long chase of Frenkie de Jong appears to have been fruitless (more on that below), United now appear to be scrambling to sign players. Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic (who last played in the Premier League in 2019 for West Ham) and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot are the two transfer targets according to multiple reports.

Following their 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season, it is even clearer that Erik ten Hag needs reinforcements in the remaining three weeks or so of the transfer window. But will Arnautovic and Rabiot actually improve United’s squad? Rabiot, 27, is a fine player but his career has yet to reach the stage many thought it would at PSG and most recently at Juventus. The French international is a silky player on the ball in central midfield and that would suit Erik ten Hag’s philosophy well.

Arnautovic has scored regularly wherever he’s been, but this is still a very surprising move and continues a worrying trend of buying veteran forwards for United. Where is the long-term plan? Wasn’t Erik ten Hag supposed to give chances to young players? After signing Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo in recent years, this panic move to buy Arnautovic seems eerily similar.

When it comes to both Rabiot and Arnautovic, both have also been accused of a lack of professionalism and poor attitudes off the pitch, so it is very intriguing to see them linked with United as Erik ten Hag is a stickler for discipline. This is becoming a bit of a mess. (JPW)

July 29 – Ronaldo to play for Manchester United in preseason friendly this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo may want to leave Man United this summer, but with a clear path away from Old Trafford yet to materialize, the 37-year-old is set to join his Red Devil teammates in a preseason friendly this weekend. Ronaldo made the announcement himself on Friday, via Instagram, commented “Domingo o rei joga” — “Sunday, the king plays.” It was reported earlier on Friday that the Portuguese superstar had been left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for a friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (in Oslo, Norway), but Ronaldo has indicated his return is slated for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (at Old Trafford). (AE)

July 29 – Man United interested in RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United’s sporting director John Murtagh has reportedly held talks with the agent of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. The 19-year-old Slovenian striker is the next star off Salzburg’s production line as Sesko scored the winner in their recent preseason friendly against Liverpool and the youngster has incredible potential. Per the report from the Manchester Evening News, Sazlburg want over $66 million for Sesko. Apparently that price is too high for United but this link could suggest that United are looking for a new forward and perhaps there was a breakthrough in the Ronaldo situation?

What this does tell us is that Erik ten Hag has a clear philosophy to bring in some of the top young talent in Europe and Sesko fits that bill. Salzburg has long been a hotbed for the next breakout stars in Europe (Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai et al.) and United would be very smart to try and snap up Sesko now. They do have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho as their first-choice front three at the moment as the Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on, so Erik ten Hag is pretty set for attacking options. That said, he is pushing United to add new players and their focus is on adding quality rather than quantity as the additions of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia prove. (JPW)

July 29 – Ronaldo’s agent in talks with former club Sporting Lisbon

We now that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United and his first-ever club, Sporting Lisbon, could be the solution. According to a report from The Athletic, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with the Sporting hierarchy over a potential deal. Ronaldo, 37, came up through the youth team at Sporting and left them for Manchester United when he was 18. Sporting finished second in the Portuguese top-flight last season, so are in the Champions League group stage and Ronaldo is adamant he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League. So, in theory, this seems like a good fit. But financially there’s no way Sporting Lisbon could afford this move and Ronaldo will have to lower his wage demands massively.

With Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all passing up on signing Ronaldo, the legendary forward has basically run out of other options to leave Manchester United this summer. There has been talk that United want Ronaldo to sign his option of an extra year on his contract (which will take him up to the summer of 2024) and he will then be loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the 2022-23 season. That scenario still seems very unlikely but what other choice does Ronaldo have right now? He’s used to getting his own way when it comes to negotiations because, well, he’s Ronaldo. But Ronaldo and his representatives have badly miscalculated this one and Manchester United are holding firm as Erik ten Hag wants him in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

July 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo still wants out after talks

Manchester United could not sell Cristiano Ronaldo on its project after crisis talks with the reportedly wantaway star, according to Sky Sports.

Ronaldo, 37, still wants to leave Old Trafford after flying into Manchester to meet with club hierarchy, but is now training with the team.

The reporting says Ronaldo wants to exit in order to join a UEFA Champions League club, and to be fair this is totally on-brand and what United should’ve expected when signing the Portuguese.

But that’s not changing United’s stance on Ronaldo, as they do not want to sell him. And the story around soccer is that there may not be a club that both wants Ronaldo and can afford his wages. Sky Sports says to not completely rule out Atletico Madrid, but there’s a massive portion of the supporter base that doesn’t want the club’s longtime massive rival. Wouldn’t it be hilarious to see Ronaldo and Diego Simeone respecting each other? Seems like a recipe for success, doesn’t it?

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies. So does every other player in the world. It looks, for the moment, that he’s going to have to come to terms with the fact that he’s not bigger than the club, and you have to think that United would be thrilled find a buyer for him regardless of its public stance. If there’s a player in the world capable of short-circuiting Erik ten Hag’s project, he’s the one oft-mentioned in this article. (NM)

July 27 – Done deal: Lisandro Martinez deal complete

Now, we knew this deal was all but confirmed but now it is officially official: Lisandro Martinez is a Manchester United player. The Argentine international, 24, has joined United for a fee of $68.7 million and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. Martinez starred for Ajax last season as he was their player of the season under Erik ten Hag, and he now links up with his former manager to help usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Martinez is exactly the kind of player United needed, as he will bring a calmness, authority and class to their defense. Able to play as a center back or at left back, Martinez will slot straight into this team and it will be intriguing to see if Harry Maguire loses his place or if Martinez initially plays at left back or ETH switches United to three at the back. Wherever Martinez plays, he brings quality to United and along with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, there is a clear identity to the new players the Red Devils are signing. (JPW)

🔥 Feel the fire. 🔴 @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022

July 27 – Ronaldo running out of options

In the last few hours both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have talked down the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Basically, they’ve both said it isn’t going to happen. Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn had the following to say about reports linking the German champs to Ronaldo: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally – I consider him one of greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”

That came hours after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this about reports linking Real Madrid legend Ronaldo with an audacious move to his former crosstown rivals: “I’ve already said this several times, I don’t know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid. Rumors are rumors and they have to stay as rumors. If you keep on fuelling the rumors then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it’s not.”

Ronaldo, 37, is back in Manchester at United’s Carrington training ground and is reportedly still set on leaving United this summer. But where on earth will he go? If his dream is to remain in the UEFA Champions League, there are very few options for him to join a team in the UCL which will be able to compete to win it. PSG seems like a no-go. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all seem like no-go’s too. Of the 26 teams who have qualified for the Champions League group stage this season, perhaps his best option is a return to Portugal to play for Sporting Lisbon? They will do well to get out of the group stage, though, so would that be worth it for Ronaldo? United seem to be set on keeping Ronaldo for this season but if he doesn’t want to be there, is that a big mistake? We will find out much more in the coming days and it will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo is in the United squad for their opener against Brighton in 9 days’ time. (JPW)

July 26 – Ronaldo arrives at United’s training ground for talks

Blink and you’ll miss him, but the video below shows Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Manchester United’s training ground for the first time this summer. With just over a week to go until the new season kicks off, Erik ten Hag will sit down with Ronaldo to discuss his plans and try to convince him to stay at United. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, was shown alongside him in the car and it was reported that Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived at the Carrington training base but our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say he was not involved in talks. Ronaldo, 37, is running out of options for a move away this summer as Bayern Munich and Chelsea both opted out of moving for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelling as a front three in preseason for United, it may be tough for Ronaldo to actually get into this new-look United side early in the season. But, after all, he is Cristiano Ronaldo and if ETH convinces him to be a part of his plans, then surely he will play a big part in the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

📸 Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes arriving at Carrington 🔴 Sir Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving at #MUFC's training ground this morning pic.twitter.com/x1GPWMcjP0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2022

July 25 – Ronaldo traveling back to Manchester, will hold talks with United

One way or the other, the Cristiano Ronaldo want-away transfer saga must be resolved at some point, and that point in time could come much sooner rather than later. According to a report from David Ornstein, Ronaldo is traveling back to England and expected to meet with Man United executives as well as, eventually, new manager Erik ten Hag. The key line, from Ornstein’s report: (AE)

Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.

July 19 – Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on as Atletico Madrid linked

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is running out of places to move to this summer as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are out, while PSG seems very unlikely. According to a report from AS in Spain, a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards but no, not to Real Madrid. Per the report, Ronaldo and his representatives have been contacted by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone really wants to sign him. As a Real Madrid legend, how would fans of Atleti take this one? If it helps them challenge for trophies in Spain and Europe then they would probably accept it. Could Ronaldo have a similar impact to Luis Suarez turning up in 2020 to help them win the Spanish title? Potentially. Still, it’s tough to see Ronaldo lining up in the red and white stripes of the team he tormented so often during his nine-year stay at Real.

The Portuguese superstar is still wanted by Man United and Erik ten Hag has gone as far as stating that Ronaldo is in his plans for this season and he could see Ronaldo extending his contract for another year (which he holds the option to do so) after a positive 2022-23 campaign. That seems unlikely as Ronaldo clearly wants to leave and although it is just preseason, Erik ten Hag’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho seem to be a very good fit as a unit. The kicker to all of this is that either Ronaldo would have to significantly reduce his wage demands or Atletico would have to offload plenty of other forwards just to afford him, with Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa potentially being sold. Is Ronaldo worth it for Atletico? If Simeone thinks he can add the goals and cutting edge his team is sometime lacking and can slot in to their high-pressing, manic style of play, who are we to disagree? (JPW)

July 17 – Manchester United reach agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal were first linked with him this summer, but Lisandro Martinez appears headed for Manchester United instead after the Red Devils announced on Sunday that a $65.3-million agreement had been reached with Ajax. The 24-year-old center is expected to sign for Man United upon agreeing personal terms and/or completing a medical. (AE)

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴🇦🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2022

July 16 – Frenkie de Jong on Barcelona’s U.S. tour

So, it appears that Frenkie de Jong won’t be heading to Manchester United anytime soon. The Dutch midfielder has flown to the U.S. as part of Barcelona’a squad for their preseason tour. De Jong was seen laughing and joking with Memphis Depay (another Dutch player at Barca who could be on the move this summer) on the plane. It seems like De Jong really doesn’t want to leave Barcelona at all, even though United have reportedly agreed a transfer fee for him. This is going to be a saga which continues to roll on, folks, and it will get even more intriguing as Barca continue to sign new players like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. How on earth can they afford to do this!? (JPW)

July 16 – Martinez deal ready to be confirmed

Lisandro Martinez has signed his contract with Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the transfer fee is $55.4 million. Martinez has agreed a five-year contract and he is in Manchester to complete all of the details. United are currently on their preseason tour of Asia and Australia but they will be back in the UK soon and they will have a new left-sided defender waiting for them. As we’ve mentioned below, Martinez is exactly what United wanted and he will add composure and class on the ball as well as being a robust defender. The Argentina international is a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s system. (JPW)

Paperworks signed between Ajax and Manchester United: deal completed for Lisandro Martínez on permanent move. €55m fee with add-ons, deal until June 2027. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFC Lisandro, in Manchester together with his agents. pic.twitter.com/Nt8yFqTYcM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

July 15 – Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United

Christian Eriksen, 30, has signed for Manchester United as a free agent. The Danish playmaker has finally completed the move and he has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford. This is another big move for the Red Devils as Eriksen will play a key role in helping Erik ten Hag implement his playing style.

Eriksen said the following about his arrival at Old Trafford: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

This is a superb free transfer from United and Eriksen showed his quality in the second half of last season at Brentford. His intelligence on the ball and ability to play in a variety of roles across midfield and attack will be invaluable for United. So too will his experience as United have a world-class midfielder ready to help make them tick. Now, how will ETH fit Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and potentially Frenkie de Jong into the same team? Eriksen could play a slightly deeper role and at this stage of his career, that would be perfect for him to dictate the tempo of the game and help United keep the ball. (JPW)

July 15 – Lisandro Martinez deal is done for $55.4 million

Manchester United continue to head to the Netherlands for their new players as Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is about to join. Erik ten Hag was a huge fan of Martinez during his time at Ajax and the versatile defender (he can play center back or left back) will be key in improving this United defense. With Tyrell Malacia already arriving, the left-sided of United’s defense could have a totally new look this season. Martinez was chased by Arsenal for most of this summer but Martinez has decided to join United to work with ETH once again. (JPW)

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Deal done – meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

July 15 – Frenkie de Jong saga takes another twist

This is rumbling on and on isn’t it? Frenkie de Jong doesn’t really want to leave Barcelona (at least that is how it seems from the reports in Spain) and this deal is being made more complicated because the Dutch international is owed over $20 million in wages by Barcelona. Those wages were deferred during the start of the pandemic to help the Catalan club with soaring costs but have yet to be repaid. United have apparently agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona to sign De Jong but the Dutch midfielder isn’t going to leave the Nou Camp without his previous wages being paid. What a mess. (JPW)

July 13 – Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United edges closer

Manchester United seem to have finally got a deal over the line for Lisandro Martinez. The Ajax and Argentina defender was a key man for Erik ten Hag last season and he will add extra steel and quality on the ball to United’s defense. Arsenal were also interested in Martinez for most of this summer but it appears United have got their man and their defensive will not look a lot sturdier and ready to play ETH’s tactics. (JPW)

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, it’s imminent! Board mission in Amsterdam revealed yesterday is described as “positive, successfull”. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFC Long meeting with Ajax, agreement close for more than €50m. Final talks tomorrow: Man Utd hope to seal the deal in 24/48h. pic.twitter.com/NmSs2VWh1S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

July 12 – United calm over Frenkie de Jong, Eriksen deals + interest in Lisandro Martinez, Antony remains

Manchester United are staying as a cool as a cucumber in the transfer market this summer. Well, that’s if you believe the latest reports. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that United’s hierarchy in Barcelona are working through the finer details of a deal to finally sign Frenkie de Jong from Barca and are feeling ‘comfortable’ in this situation. They also say that United are very confident that Christian Eriksen will sign a contract and join them as a free agent, as Erik ten Hag’s side could have some top class additions heading their way very soon indeed. United are currently on their preseason tour of Asia and Australia and by the time they fly to the latter they will hope to have De Jong and Eriksen with them.

United are staying strong on the targets they want to sign and that’s a good thing. They have a clear philosophy and plan when it comes to player recruitment and ETH is obviously very involved in this. These deals along with Ten Hag saying that Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t for sale shows that United are willing to play the long game to keep the players they have and make the correct additions. That’s admirable but we are less than a month away from the kick off to the new season and Erik ten Hag needs these new additions badly.

Talking of new additions, per the report United are also in talks over signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez but there is a little gap in valuation with the Dutch giants. Ajax and Brazil forward Antony is also on their radar but the first deals to get done will be Frenkie de Jong and Eriksen. If United get these four deals over the line in the next week or so, positivity will be rife and Ronaldo may just change his mind about this rebuild. (JPW)

July 11 – Manchester United linked with Kante move

Now, N’Golo Kante is still probably in the top three defensive midfielders in the world when he’s fully fit, so why would Chelsea sell him? Kante, 31, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and it appears he may be ready for a new challenge. With that in mind, the Daily Star claims that Manchester United want to rival Arsenal to sign Kante this summer. Kante is currently in the UK and not on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. due to his vaccination status not allowing him to enter the United States of America.

Should Chelsea cash in on Kante now? They will likely get close to $50 million for him if they sold him this summer and the French international struggled increasingly with injuries last season. Manchester United would seem like a better fit than Arsenal right now, as the latter have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in central midfield while United’s need for a true holding midfielder is well-known. If United don’t sign Frenkie de Jong then it’s probably because Chelsea have made a move for him, so that could actually free up Kante to head to Old Trafford. When he’s fit and firing on all cylinders there are still few defensive midfielders better than him in the world. (JPW)

July 5 – Andreas Pereira leaving Man United, will stay in Premier League

There had been four loans for Andreas Pereira since the Brazilian joined Manchester United’s academy in 2012, but the now 26-year-old looks set to leave Old Trafford for good.

Pereira is headed for Fulham, according to reports, with approximately $12 million coming back the other way from the newly-promoted side.

He has just finished a year on loan to Brazil’s Flamengo, having scored nine times with three assists after spending the previous year on loan to Serie A side Lazio.

Pereira had his busiest year at United before that, playing 25 PL matches and 15 cup matches in 2019-20. Loans to Valencia and Granada predated that. (NM)

July 5 – Done deal! Tyrell Malacia signs for Manchester United

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era is confirmed, as left back Tyrell Malacia has arrived from Feyenoord for up to $17.5 million. The Dutch international, 22, will compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot and has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. Malacia is an attack-minded full back and played a key role in Feyenoord reaching the UEFA Conference League final last season, as he also broke into the Dutch national team and knows all about Erik ten Hag’s playing philosophy. With United reportedly closing in on deals to sign Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong too, the ETH era is building some momentum. Now, just to sort out what’s going on with this Ronaldo chap… (JPW)

July 5 – Ronaldo linked with Barcelona as United don’t know when he will turn up

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, did not arrive at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Ronaldo is still in Portugal and has yet to return to Manchester and Sky say that United aren’t sure whether or not Ronaldo will turn up for the preseason tour.

Where will he go? According to The Independent Ronaldo is willing to take a huge pay-cut just to get his move. A report from Spanish outlet AS also claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been in talks with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about a sensational move for the Real Madrid legend. Surely not!? That craziness aside a move to Chelsea or Bayern Munich seems most likely for Ronaldo if he does get his wish to Manchester United. (JPW)

July 4 – Tyrell Malacia close to completion + Lisandro Martinez talks progressing

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era will be Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia, as his deal edges ever closer. Malacia could soon be joined by Lisandro Martinez. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, United and Ajax are said to be close to agreeing a transfer fee for the Argentine defender and that means they are ahead of Arsenal who also want to sign Martinez. Slowly but surely (the Ronaldo saga aside), the Erik ten Hag era is getting off and running and there was always going to be a flurry of activity before United head to Asia and Australia on their preseason tour. Next up: Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen and possible Antony to really kick-start the new-look squad. (JPW)

Tyrell Malacia has now successfully completed second part of medical tests and signed his contract as new Man United player. ✅🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are preparing the contracts for Christian Eriksen after his green light to three-year deal offer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

July 4 – Cristiano Ronaldo fails to turn up for preseason due to ‘family reasons’

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has not arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Why? The reports say there are ‘family reasons’ why Ronaldo hasn’t returned on time and that the club are happy with that reason and all is well. In reality, this slots in with Ronaldo reportedly asking to be sold this summer if an acceptable offer arrives. He has just one year left on his contract but the club are apparently unwilling to sell him and plan on him being around this season.

With United scheduled to fly to Asia and Australia for their preseason tour in the coming days, it is clear that Ronaldo is having serious doubts about the Erik ten Hag era and wants a move. Most of United’s squad returned to training last week and other international players (aside from Ronaldo) arrived on Monday morning to being preseason. In the next few days we are about to find out if this saga will take another twist as reports suggest ETH will sit down with Ronaldo and try to work out any issues he has about the season ahead. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move

Christian Eriksen has agreed to move to Manchester United in a big boost for new manager Erik ten Hag. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the Danish playmaker has agreed to a three-year contract at Old Trafford. The free agent, 30, will now undergo a medical before linking up with Erik ten Hag’s side. Eriksen had been wanted by Tottenham, Brentford (where he spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal) and many others, but he’s picked United who seem him as being key to ushering in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style. The fact Eriksen came through the ranks at Ajax will no doubt be helpful in totally understanding ETH’s methods and ushering in a new era at United.

Is this a good move for all involved? United will get a quality player who has real class on set pieces and can dictate the tempo of the game. Eriksen could play in a slightly deeper role to slot into the starting lineup alongside Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Fernandes but that would still be a pretty attack-minded midfield trio. Anyway, wherever he plays Eriksen will deliver goals and assists and this is a savvy signing by United as they aren’t paying a transfer fee. For Eriksen, he will get to playing regularly at one of the top clubs in the world as this is what his talent deserves. After his incredible comeback from a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021, he oozed class at Brentford over the final months of the 2021-22 season. (JPW)

July 2 – Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United – Where could he go?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with moves to several top teams in recent weeks as doubts persisted over whether or not he would fit into the system of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

It appears those doubts could spell the end for Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United. A report from The Times states that Ronaldo wants to leave United this summer as the report says he wants to return to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for trophies. Napoli, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma have been linked with a move for Ronaldo in recent weeks.

After this initial report came out, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports state that Manchester United do not want to sell Ronaldo and have no interest in letting him leave this summer.

The legendary striker scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United in their dire 2021-2022 season but despite his heroics in front of goal, many questioned if his playing style and personality had an overall negative impact on the Red Devils. Even if he doesn’t slot into Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, replacing his goals will be a huge issue and United’s new manager may already have a big problem to solve. (JPW)

July 2 – Battle for Lisandro Martinez is well and truly on

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that Manchester United are trying to pip Arsenal to the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. United have reportedly made a $47 million bid for the 24-year-old (who can play center back or left back) and are pushing Arsenal all the way to try and sign the Ajax star. Martinez of course worked with United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax and proved himself to be one of their most important players in recent seasons.

His ability to be aggressive defensively but also have poise on the ball is exactly what ETH is looking for. With United chasing Frenkie de Jong and Antony, plus giving Donny van de Beek a second chance at the club, the Ajax vibes will be strong at Old Trafford this season. Do United really need a left-sided defender, though? Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are their current left back options, while Harry Maguire is the left-sided center back. Does this push for Martinez tell us one, or more, of those players is leaving this summer? (JPW)

July 2 – Dean Henderson signs for Nottingham Forest on loan

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have picked up a top quality goalkeeper on loan for the season. Dean Henderson, 25, has joined Forest from Manchester United in a straight loan deal. Henderson previously excelled while on loan at Sheffield United but he hasn’t been able to claim the starting spot ahead of David de Gea since returning to Old Trafford. Henderson had plenty of interest and he will use this move to Forest to try and earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as he will play week in, week out in the Premier League. Steve Cooper and Forest are making some impressive moves this summer as they aim to cement themselves as a top-flight club. (JPW)

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. ✍️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 2, 2022

July 1 – Man United checks in with agent for Paulo Dybala

Argentine star Paulo Dybala left Juventus this summer, and he’s most often been linked with Inter Milan.

But a pro-Inter site notes that the player’s agent has also been sounded out by Arsenal and Manchester United, with Atletico Madrid also looking into Dybala’s status.

Inter may not have the money to sign Dybala to a deal of his liking after taking Romelu Lukaku’s massive contract on loan.

Dybala is out-of-contract this summer and turns 29 in the Fall. He finished his Juve career with 115 goals and 48 assists across all competitions, including 20 and six in 39 appearances last season. (NM)

June 28 – Red Devils bid for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia

According to a report from Fabricio Romano, Manchester United have bid $15.8 million (plus add-ons) for 22-year-old Dutch international Tyrell Malacia. Reportedly, Lyon were close to completing a transfer for Malacia ($12.6 million, plus add-ons), but Man United’s late involvement could spoil that deal and see Erik ten Hag land his first signing. (AE)

Manchester United fresh proposal to Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia: €15m guaranteed fee plus add-ons now discussed. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Talks in progress to hijack OL deal, as they had verbal agreement for €12m plus €3m add-ons. Waiting for player side too. pic.twitter.com/sdttcxwiNJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

June 27 – Man Utd linked with Napoli star Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been a double-digit goal scorer in three leagues and could be bidding to make it four next season if he makes a move to the Premier League.

Newcastle United is ready to tempt Napoli’s resolve with a “significant sum,” according to Gazzetta dello Sport, and Osimhen was previously connected to Liverpool, Spurs, and Arsenal when he left Lille for Naples.

The 23-year-old has a contract through the 2024-25 season and the club’s price reportedly starts at over $115 million. (NM)

June 27 – Cristiano Ronaldo turns down Inter Miami move & Barcelona wanted Maguire

Okay, we all kind of expected Ronaldo to end up in MLS one day but apparently that day isn’t right now. According to The Daily Star, the Manchester United and Portugal superstar is wanted by Inter Miami CF and co-owner David Beckham reached out about a potential move to his club. Per the report, the 37-year-old is committed to Manchester United and the Red Devils don’t want to sell him.

However, is all this talk of Ronaldo being linked with Roma, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon and now Inter Miami hinting towards an exit from Manchester United this summer? He does have just one year left on his current contract at United and is said to be frustrated with the lack of new arrivals under new manager Erik ten Hag. Again, not great vibes around Ronaldo right now. That said, the report states that ETH could hand Ronaldo the captaincy and wants him to lead a new era at Old Trafford. We have no doubt that Ronaldo will end up in MLS one day, and probably in Miami, but right now it seems like he will remain in Manchester.

Also, one other Manchester United-related piece of gossip to bring you: Harry Maguire is reportedly wanted by Barcelona as the Catalan club asked about his availability as part of a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong. According to The Sun, United rejected the notion of Maguire being included in a deal for De Jong. Even if he had a tough season in 2021-22 (look, we’re being kind) if the Maguire of the last five years suddenly reappears this summer then United have a top-class center back. Per the report, Maguire is happy to stay at United at this stage of his career as the 29-year-old is ready to get back to his best. Being wanted by Barcelona will probably give his confidence levels a boost and there’s no way he, and most of United’s players, can play as badly as they did last season. (JPW)

June 26 – Breakthrough in Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen deals?

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are still hopeful of signing both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen. After a report from Goal stated that United and Barcelona have moved closer to agreeing a transfer fee for De Jong which would be in the region of $84.6 million, it is believed that United are confident the deal will get done for the silky central midfielder. This all now hinges on Frenkie de Jong, who hasn’t seemed too interested in a move to United so far this summer. The Dutch midfielder was a star at Ajax under Erik ten Hag but with United out of the UEFA Champions League and Barcelona just turning things around over the last six months, it seems like De Jong needs some convincing that Old Trafford is the right place for him to take his game to the next level.

As for Eriksen, well, the offer to him remains on the table as our partners at Sky say the 30-year-old has two main options: Manchester United and Brentford. The free agent spent the second half of last season at Brentford on a short-term deal as he helped the Bees to a strong finish and the pull of staying in London and being the key man in a team on the up in the Premier League is appealing. As for United, well, they are apparently confident that Eriksen will choose to sign for them. The Danish playmaker would compete with Bruno Fernandes for the starting spot in the No. 10 role and that may not appeal to him at this stage of his career. With United reporting back for preseason this week, the clock is ticking to make their first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. (JPW)

June 26 – Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Stamford Bridge

Yes, this is actually a real thing. And yes, Manchester United have denied it could happen. However, there is clearly a bit of a theme rumbling behind-the-scenes here. In the past week there have been reports suggesting Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of new signings at United, plus there have been reports linking him with a move to Roma, his former club Sporting Lisbon and now Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the Portuguese superstar. According to The Athletic, new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly discussed the availability of Ronaldo, 37, when he met with ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes.

Per the report, Ronaldo was discussed and Chelsea are interested in seeing whether or not he can be temped to west London. Given that he only has one year left on his contract and they’d be strengthening a direct top four rival, United would surely rather keep Ronaldo than sell him to Chelsea this summer. United have since briefed plenty of outlets, including our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, that Ronaldo is not for sale and will not leave this summer.

But would having an unhappy Ronaldo around be a huge problem for Erik ten Hag? Probably. His love for United is undoubted but it is easier to see why he’s so frustrated. Many believe he will not fit into the tactics deployed by ETH but the Dutch coach is said to believe he can. Let’s see how this goes but it seems like Ronaldo’s future is unexpectedly going to be the topic of much discussion this summer. (JPW)

June 21 – Push to sign Evanilson, Antony, Martinez is on

It has been a quiet summer so far at Manchester United but things are starting to heat up. Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported that United have had a bid of $67 million rejected for Brazilian striker Evanilson. The 22-year-old forward scored 21 goals for Porto last season and it appears that a new forward is a priority for Erik ten Hag as he aims to ease the burden on Cristiano Ronaldo (who could move on). He has also reportedly told United that he wants both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen to build his midfield around and the Dutch coach is clearly going to shift the playing style to a possession-based system.

With that in mind, Ajax star Antony is also a target for United and a report from The Sun says he will be the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. Antony, 22, will reportedly cost $49 million and the report says that United officials are in Amsterdam to try and seal the deal. Antony excelled under Erik ten Hag last season and was the hub of Ajax’s attack and brings creativity, goals and tenacity as he keeps hold of the ball and has incredible vision.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports also believe that United are trying to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax too, as the Argentine center back/left back has also been interesting Arsenal. Playing out of the back is key for United’s new coach and Martinez is comfortable on the ball and in multiple positions. Ten Hag heading back to Ajax to pick up some top quality players makes perfect sense and United certainly need fresh ideas and talents in defense, midfield and attack. Bringing in players who already know his tactics inside-out is very smart and should help the Dutch coach hit the ground running this season. (JPW)

June 20 – Christian Eriksen to make decision soon

It is believed that Christian Eriksen is a key target for new United boss Erik ten Hag and the wait to see where the Danish playmaker signs is almost over. According to Fabrizio Romano the 30-year-old will soon decide where he will sign, as the free agent has offers from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford to weigh up in the Premier League. Countless other clubs are interested in signing the mercurial attacking midfielder who dazzled on a short-term deal at Brentford in the second half of last season after his miraculous comeback from suffering a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021. Eriksen has said he is keen to play in the Champions League but it’s not a deal break and if any other manager aside from Antonio Conte was in charge at Tottenham, you would surely see him head back to Spurs. But he never really fit in with Conte’s style of play at Inter Milan and the fact Erik ten Hag plays possession-based football with free-flowing, interchanging midfielders would really suit Eriksen well. (JPW)

Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. 🇩🇰 #transfers Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

June 19 – Jurrien Timber deal reportedly off

Louis van Gaal is basically the lumberjack in this situation. According to a report via our partners at Sky Sports, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has been advised against signing for Manchester United by LVG and the deal is now off. The 21-year-old was reportedly a top target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this summer but Louis van Gaal, the current Netherlands boss, has apparently told him not to move to Old Trafford as it would impact his game time with the Dutch national team. Is this LVG getting some revenge on United? Probably not. It’s more about knowing the player and his strengths and weaknesses and maybe advising against a move to England, for now. We’ve heard a lot of reasons for why deals break down but this is quite a unique one. (JPW)

June 18 – Ronaldo linked with Roma, Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, as according to Italian outlet La Repubblica both Roma and Sporting Lisbon are reportedly interested in singing the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo, 37, scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but there are plenty of question marks around whether or not he’s in the plans of new manager Erik ten Hag. The report leans heavily on Ronaldo seeing he will not slot in well with ETH’s playing style. Both Roma and Sporting know a deal will be difficult, financially, but Ronaldo has just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and perhaps the Red Devils could be swayed to let him leave, if that’s his wish, amicably and for a nominal transfer fee. (JPW)

June 18 – United set to miss out on Christian Eriksen; De Jong talks ongoing

It appears that Manchester United’s offer to Christian Eriksen was not appealing enough. According to The Athletic, the Danish playmaker, 30, wants to remain in London. He has offers from Brentford and his former club Tottenham (among many others) and it is believed he wants to stay in England’s capital city. Eriksen did superbly at Brentford last season as his short-term contract saw him return to the PL and back to fitness after the cardiac arrest he suffered in June 2021.

Eriksen has said he will take his time over deciding his next club but it appears that he won’t be heading to Manchester United. A separate report from Guardian states that United are still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and even though they are offering as much as $14 million lower than Barca’s asking price for the Dutch midfielder, they are holding out as they know the Catalan club have severe financial problems. (JPW)

June 15 – Paul Pogba agrees terms for Juventus return

Paul Pogba all but confirmed he would be leaving Man United months ago, though his eventual destination remained a mystery until this week. According to reports, Pogba and Juventus have agreed terms, as he inches toward completing the second free transfer from Manchester United to Juventus in his career. Juventus won the Serie A title all four seasons he spent at Juventus, from 2012-2016, plus a pair of Coppa Italia triumphs as well. In six seasons (back) at Man United, Pogba won the Europa League and the League Cup once each. (AE)

June 14 – Nemanja Matic rejoins Jose Mourinho (again) at Roma

For the third time in his career, Nemanja Matic has signed to play for Jose Mourinho, this time at Roma, after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract and will presumably slot straight into defensive midfield for 36 of 38 games next season. (AE)

June 12 – Manchester United keeping close eye on Robert Lewandowski

A report from The Sun states that Manchester United are keen on signing Robert Lewandowski, if his dream move to Barcelona doesn’t work out. Lewandowski, 33, has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he has one year left on his current contract with the German giants. However, Barcelona have yet to agree a fee with Bayern and given the financial restrictions on the Spanish giants it appears it may take some time for them to offload players and sort out their finances to bring Lewandowski in.

With that in mind, United are lurking in the background as they aim to give the Polish superstar an alternative. Per the report, United are absolutely fine with paying Lewandowski $500,000 per week and the transfer fee to Bayern will be no issue.

Is this the kind of player Erik ten Hag and United really need as they try and rebuild?

There’s no doubt Lewandowski will score over 20 goals a season (at least) but United have brought in the likes of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years and have failed to get the best out of both of them. Ronaldo had success last season but can he and Lewandowski start up top and be successful in the kind of possession based, free-flowing and flexible team Erik ten Hag wants to create? If United sign Lewandowski then it seems like just another short-term flashy signing they hope will wow people rather than actually creating a team which can compete. That’s not disrespecting Lewandowski, who is a phenomenal player, but the fact that United seem to be seriously linked with another signing like this shows that they still don’t really know what they are or what they want to become. (JPW)

June 10 – Opening bid for Frenkie de Jong turned down

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have had a bid turned down by Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has said he’s happy to stay at Barca but the Spanish giants need to cut costs to bring in new players this summer and it seems like Frenkie de Jong is their most valuable asset. This is going to be the saga of the summer.

Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Barcelona have turned down this opening bid – but clubs remain in contact. De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. pic.twitter.com/UlW7NurAAi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

June 10 – Red Devils confirm departures from senior side, academy

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have all left as their contracts have expired. Three academy products will leave as D’Mani Mellor, Reece Devine and Connor Stanley are all now out of contract. Paul McShane will continue his coaching role after retiring from playing, while young goalkeeper Paul Woolston was forced to retire in March through injury but United say ‘he continues to stay in close contact with the club as he begins the next stage of his career.’

You can already hear the United fans saying ‘those are the departures… where are the incomings?’ Rome wasn’t build in a day, folks.

June 9 – Man Utd has interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain

There have not been a ton of Liverpool to Manchester United transfers over the years, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly “desperate” to leave Anfield and the Red Devils have interest In the player.

That is if Liverpool would consider a smaller fee for the 28-year-old, who came up with Southampton before moving to Arsenal. He scored three times with three assists in just over 1500 minutes for Liverpool.

“The Ox” barely saw any minutes once the calendar turned to 2022 and United is going to need help in the midfield. Could a $15 million purchase be a savvy bit of relatively low-risk, high-reward stuff from United? (NM)

June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Man United, Chelsea

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.

Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.

He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent. (NM)

June 1 – Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

As expected, Paul Pogba will leave United on a free transfer (for the second time) this summer. Pogba, 29, signed for United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record $112 million fee. However, after winning the League Cup and Europa League titles in his first season back at Old Trafford, Pogba failed to help United land any more silverware and only showed glimpses of his brilliance. The French international midfielder wasn’t helped by injuries and Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick being put in charge as United couldn’t put together a successful team around him. Despite all of that his second spell at United will ultimately go down as a failure.

United confirmed his departure and said the following: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG as a free agent and recent reports suggests a return to Juve is very likely for the World Cup winner. (JPW)

June 1 – Frenkie de Jong to United?

It is being reported by Fabrizio Romano that United are in talks with Barcelona over a potential $91 million move for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, 25, wants to stay at Barcelona and wants to play in the Champions League but his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, is now in charge at United. De Jong would be United’s main man in midfield and with Barca having to cut costs if they want to bring in the likes of Robert Lewandowski this summer, it looks like Frenkie de Jong could be one of the assets they won’t want to sell but they have to. (JPW)

May 31 – Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Erik ten Hag has been linked with a number of his former Ajax charges, and young center back Jurrien Timber is discussing his future in the face of rumored Man United interest. The 20-year-old Timber is a world-class passer out of the back and is exceptional with the ball at his feet in possession, working his way into promising positions on the pitch. He also a brave shot blocker who is aggressive in pressuring the ball.

“In the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor,” Timber said, via Metro. “The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club.”

Timber ranks 13th in the Eredivisie when it comes to tackles, settling in at 18th in interceptions. Those numbers are impressive considering how often Ajax held the ball: an eye-popping 62 percent of the time. (NM)

