Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

West Ham host Brentford in a big London derby on Friday as the Hammers badly need to get back to winning ways.

David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.

As for Brentford, they coughed up a 2-0 lead against Tottenham on Boxing Day but the fact they were disappointed with a draw shows you just how far expectations have risen. Thomas Frank has signed new long-term contract and the Bees continue to buzz along very nicely.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Brentford.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Hammers are in a bad run of form and they just haven’t looked like themselves for much of this season. At least in the Premier League. Everything is fine in Europe but in the PL they keep making defensive mistakes. Declan Rice is doing his best to hold things together but Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca just aren’t seeing enough of the ball and West Ham aren’t creating enough chances.

Brentford’s main man Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches so they are waiting to see the outcome of that investigation. On the pitch they are looking very good despite plenty of injuries. Frank’s side are such a well-drilled outfit and are so tough to play against. They are looking to push for a top 10 finish and there remains a really positive vibe around them.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Declan Rice is West Ham’s main man but he needs help defensively and for West Ham to start connecting passes to spring their trademark counter attacks which led to their success over the last few seasons.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the obvious threat up top as he has 11 goals this season and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more. Christian Norgaard coming back into midfield was a big boost for the Bees.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

David Moyes has said Gianluca Scamacca could return for this clash but Nayef Aguerd returned from the World Cup with a virus so won’t be available. Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still missing.

Our final line-up of 2022 looks like this! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/HJ1pcCHnPv — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 30, 2022

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (unknown) remain out for the Bees. 🐝 Your final Bees line-up of 2022#BrentfordFC | #WHUBRE | @BlueJeansNet pic.twitter.com/WGQURqQYJR — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2022

