Crystal Palace soar past woeful Bournemouth, end 2022 with win

Crystal Palace put their Boxing Day disappointment in the rearview mirror as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The victory sends Crystal Palace (22 points) up to 11th in the Premier League table, just a point behind Brentford for a place in the top half heading into the new year. Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but to also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation.

Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break.

The opener came after 19 minutes, when Bournemouth left Jordan Ayew completely unmarked in front of goal as Michael Olise whipped a corner kick into the box. Ayew rose up at the near post and headed home to reward the Eagles for their dominant start.

It was another set piece that put Palace 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute, as Eberechi Eze stalked a corner kick sent to the top of the penalty area by Olise. Eze struck from the edge of the box and the ball was nearly past Mark Travers before he saw it through a sear of bodies.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Brighton vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race? Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Vieira will have been unhappy with Crystal Palace’s performance even before Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off short before and after halftime. Palace attempted just one shot in the opening 30 minute, before Fulham’s first breakthrough, and never threatened even a late consolation goal without a single shot on target and a paltry 0.40 xG for the game.

It was a similar story for Bournemouth, who couldn’t muster a single shot in the first half against Chelsea; their first attempt came in the 58th minute, down 2-0 for more than a half-hour already. Most worryingly is the fact that it made five defeats in six Premier League fixtures dating back to Oct. 19, without a single silver lining to be found.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 One change from Tuesday

🔺 Anthony in for Stacey

🔺 Mepham back in squad Your team news for #BOUCRY 📋 LET'S GO, LADS 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ulCjXnBHC0 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 31, 2022

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS