Brighton vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 31, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won eight of their last nine matches including four-straight victories, topping West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day. They hold a seven-point advantage over Newcastle and lead Man City by eight points as of post-time (City plays Leeds at 3pm ET Wednesday).

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs ARSENAL

Brighton entered the World Cup break with a loss but can celebrate three wins in four following a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players

Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Danny Welbeck (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (groin)

Fulham vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Dec 31, 2022, 11:32 AM EST
Fulham and Southampton are heading in totally different directions as the Cottagers are flying high and the Saints have hit rock bottom.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v SOUTHAMPTON 

Marco Silva’s Fulham secured a big win at Crystal Palace on Boxing Day as they are on 22 points and the newly promoted side have ambitions of pushing for European qualification. Given their solid foundation — USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are at the heart of it — and the quality service they get to Aleksandar Mitrovic, a top 10 finish looks very possible.

As for Southampton, well, new boss Nathan Jones knows how big of a job he has now. Their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Boxing Day saw Saints slump to the bottom of the table. They are all over the place after Ralph Hasenhuttl was fired in early November and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to get themselves out of this mess as they’ve won just three of their 16 games this season. Despite that they are just two points from safety but they need to pick up wins, fast, and have a pivotal stretch of games coming up.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Southampton.

How to watch Fulham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (Dec. 31)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Moments later Southampton with a great chance to take the lead. JWP slots in Samuel Edozie but Fulham just clear the danger. The young winger is now down with an injury.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse whips in a free kick from 30 yards out. A beauty from the Saints skipper. Just what his team needed.

Pereira flashes a shot just wide at the near posts as the hosts have started the second half well.

HALF TIME: Fulham 1-0 Southampton – Pretty even game but Saints didn’t take their chances and Fulham’s deflected shot went in. That’s the difference.

The main action has been Mitrovic wrestling off the ball with basically all of Southampton’s players.

GOALLL! From that resulting corner Andreas Pereira has a harmless shot towards goal which James Ward-Prowse tries to clear and it somehow flies in. Fulham lead 1-0 and the Premier League have marked that down as a Ward-Prowse own goal. That is the kind of thing which happens when you’re down at the bottom.

At the other end Antonee Robinson’s cross is cleared by Bella-Kotchap

Southampton flooding forward now as Edozie and Elyounoussi both come close.

CLOSE! Willian smashes a shot inches wide of the top corner. What a goal that would have been. Fulham have dominated possession early on.

Key storylines

Fulham’s fine start to the season just keeps on going and it all points to one thing: brilliant recruitment. After bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt, they made key signings in the summer and didn’t overdo it this time. The focus has been on quality, not quantity. Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Bernd Leno, Issa Diop and Willian have all added class and experience and they’re a balanced side and every single player knows exactly what their role is.

Southampton’s Nathan Jones doesn’t know what his best lineup or formation is and the negative vibes are swirling around the South Coast club. They are struggling to score goals, keep making silly mistakes at the back and after years of just doing enough to stay in the Premier League on a tight budget, their squad is looking extremely thin. Their owners Sport Republic (who arrived in January 2022) need to spend big in the upcoming window to provide Jones with a forward, center back and creative midfielder who can help push them up the league and out of the relegation zone.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Tim Ream has been excellent for Fulham this season, was brilliant for the USMNT at the World Cup and the 35-year-old scored his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace last time out. There are so many players excelling for the Cottagers and Mitrovic is leading their hopes of a top 10 finish as only Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than him in the PL this season.

Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse scored their goal against Brighton but he has been struggling for form all season long. Che Adams is doing his best to lead the line, while young winger Sam Edozie has been excellent and looks like a real talent. Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been struggling for form too.

 

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out. Harry Wilson and Daniel James are good options off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Saints? Tino Livramento is almost back after his ACL injury in April and when he returns, that will be a huge boost. Romeo Lavia is back on the bench after a knee injury and the young Belgian midfielder has been Southampton’s best player so far this season. Juan Larios and Theo Walcott are both struggling with respective hip and calf injuries, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has an ankle injury but could come back in soon when he is fit.

Manchester City vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Dec 31, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
Manchester City continues to hunt Premier League-leading Arsenal and its next obstacle is struggling Everton at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Erling Haaland scored his 19th and 20th Premier League goals of the season on Wednesday as City thumped Leeds to move back into second place, and the defending champs could pull within two points of the Gunners before Arsenal meets Brighton later Saturday.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs EVERTON

Everton, meanwhile, lost a gut-punch of a 2-1 match to Wolves in its first match after the Premier League break, and manager Frank Lampard will know how close the bottom three sits to his Toffees. A loss or draw for Everton and win from one of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, or Southampton would leave the Goodison Park set in the relegation zone come New Year’s Day.

Lampard’s now managed 39 matches for Everton, 34 in the Premier League. He’s overseen 12 wins, three of them in cup play against Boreham Wood, Fleetwood Town, and Brentford. The advanced stats aren’t kind, and the Toffees are one bad weekend away from a place in the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Erling Haaland has 20 — twenty, vingt, tjue — Premier League goals. It does bear repeating, as it seems like only injury can stop the Norwegian from setting a new Premier League single-season goals record. In fact, it seems likely he’ll best the mark for goals in a 42-game season despite the league calendar now providing just 38 top-flight encounters. Are there other players to watch? Sure. But the focus is on EBH.

So much for fresh, good vibes following the World Cup break at Goodison Park; Everton has now lost four-straight in all competitions after taking a single point from Fulham on Oct. 29. The Toffees’ only win since Oct. 1 is a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. While the first three losses in that stretch — Manchester United, Spurs, and Newcastle — are understandable, Everton’s draw with Fulham and losses to Leicester, Bournemouth, and Wolves (two at home) won’t have the boss feeling at a slow boil. The Toffees are bottom half in xG and are out-performing their bottom-four xGA by a wide margin.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (thigh). OUT: James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee).

Newcastle vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 31, 2022, 11:28 AM EST
Newcastle United looks to end a successful 2022 on a resounding note when it hosts Leeds United at St. James’ Park on New Year’s Eve (watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle’s lost just once this season, an Aug. 31 defeat deep in stoppage time at Liverpool, and is on a six-match winning streak in the Premier League after blasting Leicester City 3-0 on Boxing Day.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs LEEDS

Leeds has lost two-straight Premier League matches, falling to Tottenham and Man City, and it doesn’t get any easier with this trip to Northeast England.

Can Jesse Marsch get a huge three points to move up the Premier League table?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle’s season has not had one MVP, as Bruno Guimaraes has been sensational in the center of the park, Sven Botman imperious at the back, and Miguel Almiron finally looking like the man who habitually roasted MLS defenses for Atlanta United.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams returns to Leeds after serving a suspension and has been very good combining with Marc Roca in the center of the park. Illan Meslier’s been so good between the sticks for Leeds, and now needs more support from the goal scorers.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Patrick Bamford (groin).

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Dec 31, 2022, 11:25 AM EST
Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will try to bounce back from heavy defeats in their Premier League returns, when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace (19 points – 11th place) finished with just nine players on the field as they were beaten 3-0 by Fulham at Selhurst Park. Bournemouth (16 points – 14th place) were undone by a pair of first-half goals as Chelsea looked much improved in a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Vieira will have been unhappy with Crystal Palace’s performance even before Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off short before and after halftime. Palace attempted just one shot in the opening 30 minute, before Fulham’s first breakthrough, and never threatened even a late consolation goal without a single shot on target and a paltry 0.40 xG for the game.

It was a similar story for Bournemouth, who couldn’t muster a single shot in the first half against Chelsea; their first attempt came in the 58th minute, down 2-0 for more than a half-hour already. Most worryingly is the fact that it made five defeats in six Premier League fixtures dating back to Oct. 19, without a single silver lining to be found.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

