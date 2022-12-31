LONDON — Christian Pulisic got the start for Chelsea in their 2-0 win against Bournemouth as the USMNT star returned to Premier League action after a superb World Cup.

Pulisic, 24, started for Graham Potter’s side as the left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played underneath lone forward Kai Havertz. It was his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League since Oct. 29 at Brighton and just his fourth in the league this season.

The American winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in January but it appears he is in Potter’s plans for now. He was kicked all over the place, scored a disallowed goal and was a constant threat against Bournemouth.

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic during his display for Chelsea against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

1st minute: Pulisic has lined up on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Havertz is up top with Pulisic, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling underneath him.

4th minute: Nice flicked pass inside to Jorginho who wins a free kick in a dangerous area.

6th minute: Picks the ball up on the halfway line, turns and surges forward as the home fans urge him on. Plays the ball out to Mount but just behind him. Good intent from Pulisic.

12th minute: Pulisic has his shirt pulled by Adam Smith as he gets free in the box. His shot flies over as he was off balance and he wants a penalty kick. Nothing given. The home players, coaching staff and fans are not happy. He was clearly pulled back, but maybe there wasn’t much in it? Bournemouth got away with one there.

No penalty is awarded after Christian Pulisic goes down in the box. 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/VflW5GsCb0 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2022

28th minute: Doing a lot of work either staying out wide on the left or tucking inside to create overloads, as the coaching staff are talking to him a lot. Tries to keep the ball for Chelsea after a dangerous Bournemouth attack, but ends up giving it away and fouls Jack Stacey to give away a free kick. Moments later is caught by Lewis Cook. Receives lengthy treatment on the sidelines on his right shin. He is in a lot of pain and is hobbling around. But he’s okay to continue.

36th minute: Does really well to cut inside from the left and accelerate towards the penalty box but his pass is just off and he gives it away.

38th minute: Hauled back by Adam Smith as he threatened to surge away again. Down injured for a few moments but then gets up. Grimacing a lot. Bournemouth can’t handle his pace. Graham Potter gives him applause for his efforts.

45th minute: Christian Pulisic has the ball in the back of the net… but the referee rules it out for a foul by Havertz on Smith. Not a lot in that. Nice finish by Pulisic though. He does his best ‘angry man yells at cloud’ impression. In stoppage time he almost gets on the end of a bouncing ball in the box but Bournemouth clear.

Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net. But Kai Havertz fouls a Bournemouth defender before Pulisic takes his shot. 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/w2SFiHXEn3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2022

HALF TIME: Chants of “USA, USA!” were heard at Stamford Bridge after Christian Pulisic’s disallowed goal. Chelsea fans will be very happy with Pulisic’s showing, and that of the entire attacking unit.

48th minute: Cuts in from the left amid cries of ‘shooooot’ from the Chelsea fans. Instead he plays a lovely ball across the pitch to Reece James. Looks sharp. Bournemouth subbed off their right winger at half time. Jack Stacey had a torrid time against Pulisic.

50th minute: Lovely flick under pressure way out on the left flank. It sets up Cucurella to surge forward but the attack fizzles out. Great skill from Pulisic.

58th minute: Turns under pressure and tries to find Sterling but the English winger is offside. Pulisic wants a foul. Not getting it.

64th minute: Lovely flick inside to Mason Mount to set up a counter which ends in Mount seeing his low shot pushed wide.

68th minute: Takes another whack as he dribbles back with the ball and gets his pass away.

74th minute: A long ball drops to him in a central position and about 25 yards he turns and has a shot but it flies way over. He snatched at it. Pulisic then surges down the left but his cross is straight at Mark Travers. He won’t be happy with that delivery.

80th minute: Subbed off as Aubameyang replaces him. Gets a nice ovation from the Chelsea fans for his efforts.

