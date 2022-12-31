Ever Wonder where Brighton and Hove Albion’s name came from?

By Dec 31, 2022, 6:44 AM EST
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why, and how, Brighton and Hove Albion got their name?

We usually just refer to them as Brighton but their full name is Brighton and Hove Albion. Why?

Formed in 1901 as ‘Brighton and Hove United’ the club was a semi-professional team which was based at the Seven Stars pub in Ship Street.

The team changed its name to Brighton and Hove Albion shortly after was formed (and before they had played a game!) as there were objections from another local side, Hove FC.

The newly formed Brighton and Hove Albion replaced Brighton and Hove Rangers in the Southern League and the rest, as they say, is history.

Why Hove?

Hove is a town which is right next to Brighton. Together they make up the City of Brighton and Hove.

Brighton is much bigger than Hove but the team has played in both towns over the last century and represents both settlements.

Okay, so that part of their name is simple.

Why Albion?

As for Albion, this part is bonkers! You will notice a few British teams have this in their name instead of United or City or Rovers (West Bromwich Albion, Burton Albion and Stirling Albion) and there is a curious reason for this.

Firstly, the term Albion actually means the island of Britain. It was used by the Celts, ancient Romans and Greek geographers dating way back to the 4th century and Albion was the earliest name given to the island of Great Britain.

Albion literally meant ‘white land’ and that was in reference to the white cliffs which pepper the South Coast of England. And there are, of course, huge white cliffs close to Brighton and Hove.

Local connection to Albion

There are also suggestions that due to many businesses in Brighton using the Albion name way before the team was formed, the founders decided to promote these local businesses by adding Albion to the team name. Smart.

However, according to the official club records, no real reason has ever been given as to why Albion was selected, although at the time of Brighton’s formation West Bromwich Albion had recently won multiple FA Cup titles and were one of the founding members of the Football League. Still, there is no known connection between West Brom and Brighton.

So, there you have it. The team is basically called Brighton and Hove Britain as a nod to the Island of Great Britain and its historic name.

Perhaps that Seagull on their badge should be draped in a union jack flag. Just a thought…

Cristiano Ronaldo signs reported $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; Sporting KC pushed hard

By Dec 31, 2022, 7:09 AM EST
0 Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia.

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.

Since the move was confirmed, it has been widely reported (including by ESPN’s Taylor Twellman) that many Major League Soccer teams made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo but the team who came closest was Sporting KC.

That’s right. Sporting Kansas City. Per the report, club officials held several meetings with Ronaldo’s reps and their financial package was said to be close to what he is being paid by Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.

Ronaldo has instead joined Al Nassr to help promote the game in Saudi Arabia (and — not to belabor the point, but — for a few hundred million).

Is now the right time for Ronaldo to make this move?

Probably. Even if he doesn’t want to admit it (and he doesn’t) his powers are waning at the top level of European soccer. And that’s okay. Father time catches up with us all.

Ronaldo heading to Saudi Arabia, or Major League Soccer, at this point of his career makes perfect sense.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s top-flight in the past but it seemed a little early as he still scored 24 goals for Manchester United last season and proved he could deliver spectacular moments at the top level. This season? Not so much.

With Lionel Messi linked with a huge move to Inter Miami in MLS and now Ronaldo potentially heading to Saudi Arabia, the show will go on as two of the greatest players of all time take their talents to new parts of the globe.

Al Nassr have the likes of David Ospina, Vincent Aboubakar, Pity Martinez and Luiz Gustavo in their squad and are one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful teams, having won the domestic title nine times.

Wolves vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Dec 31, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A match loaded with subplots sees Julen Lopetegui and Erik Ten Hag matching wits at Molineux when Wolves hosts Manchester United on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Ten Hag’s Manchester United is looking very legitimate. The Red Devils rode a strong showing from Marcus Rashford in a downpour to a 3-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, building off a League Cup defeat of Burnley coming out of the World Cup break.

Lopetegui’s men had a real fight on their hands as they came out of the World Cup break to give their boss a winning Premier League debut, a 2-1 defeat of Everton that wasn’t settled until the very final seconds.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester United.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Lopetegui is still figuring out what he has at the Molineux but one thing’s for sure: Ruben Neves is a sensational part of it. The Portuguese midfielder says he returned from the World Cup to find a team with more intensity, working harder under Lopetegui. And he says that helped them deliver a result against Everton.

“I think in the past we were struggling a little bit when the other team had the ball because we were too nervous. Today we did it really well,” Neves said of the side’s fight, via The Birmingham Mail.

As good as Manchester United’s been early in Ten Hag’s tenure, there’s an old face at the heart of the attack. Marcus Rashford, hardly elderly at 25, has 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances for United this season. He’s already destroying his numbers from last season and joins Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Raphael Varane as priceless components to ETH’s young revolution.

Marcus Rashford left out due to ‘disciplinary reasons’

Red-hot Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting lineup against Wolves due to ‘internal disciplinary’ reasons, according to Erik ten Hag.

Asked by BT Sport in the UK about Rashford’s omission from the starting lineup and why he was on the bench, ETH said it was for disciplinary reasons and said it was ‘our rules’ and that was it.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Scott McTominay (Illness), Diogo Dalot (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (other), Jadon Sancho (other), Mason Greenwood (suspension — legal matter), Axel Tuanzebe (other)

Newcastle vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Dec 31, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Newcastle United looks to end a successful 2022 on a resounding note when it hosts Leeds United at St. James’ Park on New Year’s Eve (watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle’s lost just once this season, an Aug. 31 defeat deep in stoppage time at Liverpool, and is on a six-match winning streak in the Premier League after blasting Leicester City 3-0 on Boxing Day.

Leeds has lost two-straight Premier League matches, falling to Tottenham and Man City, and it doesn’t get any easier with this trip to Northeast England.

Can Jesse Marsch get a huge three points to move up the Premier League table?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Leeds.

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle’s season has not had one MVP, as Bruno Guimaraes has been sensational in the center of the park, Sven Botman imperious at the back, and Miguel Almiron finally looking like the man who habitually roasted MLS defenses for Atlanta United.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams returns to Leeds after serving a suspension and has been very good combining with Marc Roca in the center of the park. Illan Meslier’s been so good between the sticks for Leeds, and now needs more support from the goal scorers.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (illness). OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin). OUT: Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Brentford buzz to easy victory over West Ham, but lose Toney to knee injury

By and Dec 31, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

For the second time in five days, Brentford began a game fantastically and raced out to a 2-0 lead, but this time the Bees held firm to close out a 2-0 victory, away to West Ham on Friday.

Despite leading Tottenham 2-0 after the hour mark on Boxing Day, Brentford (23 points – 9th place) came away with just one point in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Thomas Frank’s men learned from their Monday missteps and turned in a complete, 90-minute performance against West Ham (14 points – 17th place).

At what cost, though? Star striker Ivan Toney left the field on the back of a golf cart after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right knee. The 26-year-old, who earlier in the game bagged his 11th goal of the Premier League season (3rd-most, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane), was in considerable pain as he received treatment for nearly five minutes before he was carted off.

The latest update (December 31) is that Brentford are waiting for the swelling to go down before Toney has a scan. Thomas Frank will speak to the media on Sunday, Jan. 1 to preview Brentford’s home game against Liverpool on Monday, Jan. 2. We will then likely find out more about the severity of Toney’s injury.

It was Toney who lifted the ball over Lukasz Fabianski to open the scoring in the 18th minute, after the West Ham goalkeeper made a diving save to deny Christian Norgaard’s initial effort but was unable to secure the ball afterwards. Another well-rehearsed set-piece play resulting in a goal for Brentford, with Mathias Jensen taking a long throw to the near post for a flick-on header by center back Ethan Pinnock.

It was 2-0 in the 43rd minute, when Aaron Cresswell misjudged a throw-in over top of the West Ham defense. Josh Dasilva sped past Cresswell and gathered the ball — and himself — before slotting it past Fabianski with a left-footed finish.

Toney’s injury occurred with the clock just about to turn over 90:00, marring an otherwise stellar evening for the Bees in east London.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Friday (Dec. 30)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Hammers are in a bad run of form and they just haven’t looked like themselves for much of this season. At least in the Premier League. Everything is fine in Europe but in the PL they keep making defensive mistakes. Declan Rice is doing his best to hold things together but Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca just aren’t seeing enough of the ball and West Ham aren’t creating enough chances.

Brentford’s main man Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches so they are waiting to see the outcome of that investigation. On the pitch they are looking very good despite plenty of injuries. Frank’s side are such a well-drilled outfit and are so tough to play against. They are looking to push for a top 10 finish and there remains a really positive vibe around them.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Declan Rice is West Ham’s main man but he needs help defensively and for West Ham to start connecting passes to spring their trademark counter attacks which led to their success over the last few seasons.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the obvious threat up top as he has 11 goals this season and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more. Christian Norgaard coming back into midfield was a big boost for the Bees.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

David Moyes has said Gianluca Scamacca could return for this clash but Nayef Aguerd returned from the World Cup with a virus so won’t be available. Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still missing. 

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (unknown) remain out for the Bees.

