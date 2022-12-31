Fulham scores late winner to edge past Southampton

By Dec 31, 2022, 12:08 PM EST
Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve.

An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1.

Saints looked the more likely to win it in the second half but Joao Palhinha scored an 88th minute winner as Aleksandar Mitrovic had a late penalty kick saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Marco Silva’s Fulham move up to seventh place and have 25 points, while Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League with 12 points from their 17 games as they’ve now lost five league games in a row.

New Saints boss Nathan Jones has suffered three defeats in the three Premier League games he’s been in charge but this was by far their best display since he took over and Southampton can count themselves unlucky to be leaving Craven Cottage empty handed.

Much-improved Saints switch off

They were unlucky to be behind after a shot deflected off James Ward-Prowse and flew in and those are the kind of things which happen to you when you’re down the bottom of the table. But to their credit Saints hung in there and were deservedly level through a piece of Ward-Prowse magic with a free kick. They then had chances to win it and looked very dangerous. But Nathan Jones will be devastated his side switched off as a corner was flicked on and Palhinha was unmarked to score the winner. There were a lot of positives for Saints to take but with a massive home game coming up against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, they simply have to win that to give them more belief they can get out of the bottom three.

Stars of the show

Joao Palhinha: Popped up with the winner and got through so much defensive work. What a signing he’s been.

James Ward-Prowse: Unlucky with the own goal which hit him and went in. Stunning free kick to make it 1-1.

Fulham vs Southampton
How to watch Fulham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (Dec. 31)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Fulham 2-1 Southampton – That was a tight, tense game but Fulham make it back-to-back wins. A draw was probably the fair result. Saints looked a lot better but it’s now three-straight defeats in three Premier League games for their new manager Nathan Jones.

PENALTY SAVE! After an awful error from Lyanco, a penalty kick is given but Gavin Bazunu saves Mitrovic’s spot kick. Still 2-1.

GOALLLL! Joao Palhinha heads home a corner at the back post after it was flicked on. Fulham lead 2-1 in the 88th minute. Southampton punished for switching off.

Tight and tense late on as both teams are trying to go for the win.

Moments later Southampton with a great chance to take the lead. JWP slots in Samuel Edozie but Fulham just clear the danger. The young winger is now down with an injury.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse whips in a free kick from 30 yards out. A beauty from the Saints skipper. Just what his team needed.

Pereira flashes a shot just wide at the near posts as the hosts have started the second half well.

HALF TIME: Fulham 1-0 Southampton – Pretty even game but Saints didn’t take their chances and Fulham’s deflected shot went in. That’s the difference.

The main action has been Mitrovic wrestling off the ball with basically all of Southampton’s players.

GOALLL! From that resulting corner Andreas Pereira has a harmless shot towards goal which James Ward-Prowse tries to clear and it somehow flies in. Fulham lead 1-0 and the Premier League have marked that down as a Ward-Prowse own goal. That is the kind of thing which happens when you’re down at the bottom.

At the other end Antonee Robinson’s cross is cleared by Bella-Kotchap

Southampton flooding forward now as Edozie and Elyounoussi both come close.

CLOSE! Willian smashes a shot inches wide of the top corner. What a goal that would have been. Fulham have dominated possession early on.

Key storylines

Fulham’s fine start to the season just keeps on going and it all points to one thing: brilliant recruitment. After bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt, they made key signings in the summer and didn’t overdo it this time. The focus has been on quality, not quantity. Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Bernd Leno, Issa Diop and Willian have all added class and experience and they’re a balanced side and every single player knows exactly what their role is.

Southampton’s Nathan Jones doesn’t know what his best lineup or formation is and the negative vibes are swirling around the South Coast club. They are struggling to score goals, keep making silly mistakes at the back and after years of just doing enough to stay in the Premier League on a tight budget, their squad is looking extremely thin. Their owners Sport Republic (who arrived in January 2022) need to spend big in the upcoming window to provide Jones with a forward, center back and creative midfielder who can help push them up the league and out of the relegation zone.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Tim Ream has been excellent for Fulham this season, was brilliant for the USMNT at the World Cup and the 35-year-old scored his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace last time out. There are so many players excelling for the Cottagers and Mitrovic is leading their hopes of a top 10 finish as only Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than him in the PL this season.

Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse scored their goal against Brighton but he has been struggling for form all season long. Che Adams is doing his best to lead the line, while young winger Sam Edozie has been excellent and looks like a real talent. Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been struggling for form too.

 

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out. Harry Wilson and Daniel James are good options off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Saints? Tino Livramento is almost back after his ACL injury in April and when he returns, that will be a huge boost. Romeo Lavia is back on the bench after a knee injury and the young Belgian midfielder has been Southampton’s best player so far this season. Juan Larios and Theo Walcott are both struggling with respective hip and calf injuries, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has an ankle injury but could come back in soon when he is fit.

Brighton vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:55 PM EST
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won eight of their last nine matches including four-straight victories, topping West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day. They hold a seven-point advantage over Newcastle and lead Man City by eight points as of post-time (City plays Leeds at 3pm ET Wednesday).

Brighton entered the World Cup break with a loss but can celebrate three wins in four following a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka goal video: Gunners race ahead

Martin Odegaard goal video: Norwegian’s sweet strike makes it 2-0

Eddie Nketiah goal video

 

Kaoru Mitoma goal video

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players

Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Danny Welbeck (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (groin)

Crystal Palace soar past woeful Bournemouth, end 2022 with win

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
Crystal Palace put their Boxing Day disappointment in the rearview mirror as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The victory sends Crystal Palace (22 points) up to 11th in the Premier League table, just a point behind Brentford for a place in the top half heading into the new year. Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but to also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation.

Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break.

The opener came after 19 minutes, when Bournemouth left Jordan Ayew completely unmarked in front of goal as Michael Olise whipped a corner kick into the box. Ayew rose up at the near post and headed home to reward the Eagles for their dominant start.

It was another set piece that put Palace 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute, as Eberechi Eze stalked a corner kick sent to the top of the penalty area by Olise. Eze struck from the edge of the box and the ball was nearly past Mark Travers before he saw it through a sear of bodies.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Vieira will have been unhappy with Crystal Palace’s performance even before Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off short before and after halftime. Palace attempted just one shot in the opening 30 minute, before Fulham’s first breakthrough, and never threatened even a late consolation goal without a single shot on target and a paltry 0.40 xG for the game.

It was a similar story for Bournemouth, who couldn’t muster a single shot in the first half against Chelsea; their first attempt came in the 58th minute, down 2-0 for more than a half-hour already. Most worryingly is the fact that it made five defeats in six Premier League fixtures dating back to Oct. 19, without a single silver lining to be found.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:20 PM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 21
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 13
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 12
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 10
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 9
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  12. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  13. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 6
  16. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  17. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 6
  18. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  19. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  21. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
  22. Danny ings, Aston Villa — 5
  23. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:14 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea have also picked up.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 18 (Before Brighton vs Arsenal on December 31)

Premier League table

