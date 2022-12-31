Manchester City uninspiring in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland

By and Dec 31, 2022, 12:40 PM EST
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year.

A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if they are to keep pace with PL leaders Arsenal (40 points), who now lead by four points before their matchweek 18 fixture later on Saturday. The Gunners will go seven points clear of the two-time defending champions after just 16 games, if they beat Brighton.

Everton kept Manchester City at bay for the opening quarter-hour, but the possession and pressure never relented, and a goal always feels inevitable when Haaland is involved. The big Norwegian got the goal (his 21st of the season, in just 15 appearances), but Riyad Mahrez was the magic man who weaved his way around two defenders, and drew Jordan Pickford off his line, before cutting the ball back toward the penalty spot, at which point the finish was routine for Haaland.

The Toffees went 63 minutes without attempting a shot, but the Toffees made their first of the game count. Demarai Gray went one-on-three as Everton launched a counter-attack down the left wing, eventually cutting inside and finding a full yard (or two) of space. Gray smashed a curling, dipping strike toward the far post and well out of reach of Ederson.

The final xG tally favored Man City, 2.04 to 0.09. Less than one-tenth for Everton.

598 passes completed, to 183.

16 shots, to 2.

74 percent of possession, to 26.

Manchester City vs Everton
Photo: FotMob

What we learned from Manchester City vs Everton

Everton defend with 9, 10, 11; make life very difficult for Man City

Five defenders. Not three center backs and two attacking wing backs. Three center backs with two full backs staying home at virtually all times. Three central midfielders operating almost exclusively in their own half. Gray was as much a defensive winger on the left as he was an attacking threat. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had 15 touches of the ball in 70 minutes, more than half of which came inside Everton’s half of the field.

It was ugly, negative football from Frank Lampard’s side, and it proved effective at affording Manchester City precious little time or space inside the penalty area. Mahrez’s mazy run to set up the goal was spectacular only because that’s what it took to beat Everton’s defense on the day.

Key storylines & star players

Erling Haaland has 20 — twenty, vingt, tjue — Premier League goals. It does bear repeating, as it seems like only injury can stop the Norwegian from setting a new Premier League single-season goals record. In fact, it seems likely he’ll best the mark for goals in a 42-game season despite the league calendar now providing just 38 top-flight encounters. Are there other players to watch? Sure. But the focus is on EBH.

So much for fresh, good vibes following the World Cup break at Goodison Park; Everton has now lost four-straight in all competitions after taking a single point from Fulham on Oct. 29. The Toffees’ only win since Oct. 1 is a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. While the first three losses in that stretch — Manchester United, Spurs, and Newcastle — are understandable, Everton’s draw with Fulham and losses to Leicester, Bournemouth, and Wolves (two at home) won’t have the boss feeling at a slow boil. The Toffees are bottom half in xG and are out-performing their bottom-four xGA by a wide margin.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (thigh). OUT: James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee).

Crystal Palace soar past woeful Bournemouth, end 2022 with win

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
Crystal Palace put their Boxing Day disappointment in the rearview mirror as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The victory sends Crystal Palace (22 points) up to 11th in the Premier League table, just a point behind Brentford for a place in the top half heading into the new year. Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but to also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation.

Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break.

The opener came after 19 minutes, when Bournemouth left Jordan Ayew completely unmarked in front of goal as Michael Olise whipped a corner kick into the box. Ayew rose up at the near post and headed home to reward the Eagles for their dominant start.

It was another set piece that put Palace 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute, as Eberechi Eze stalked a corner kick sent to the top of the penalty area by Olise. Eze struck from the edge of the box and the ball was nearly past Mark Travers before he saw it through a sear of bodies.

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Vieira will have been unhappy with Crystal Palace’s performance even before Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off short before and after halftime. Palace attempted just one shot in the opening 30 minute, before Fulham’s first breakthrough, and never threatened even a late consolation goal without a single shot on target and a paltry 0.40 xG for the game.

It was a similar story for Bournemouth, who couldn’t muster a single shot in the first half against Chelsea; their first attempt came in the 58th minute, down 2-0 for more than a half-hour already. Most worryingly is the fact that it made five defeats in six Premier League fixtures dating back to Oct. 19, without a single silver lining to be found.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:20 PM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob,com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 21
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 13
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 12
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 10
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 9
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  12. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  13. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 6
  16. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  17. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 6
  18. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  19. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  21. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
  22. Danny ings, Aston Villa — 5
  23. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:14 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea have also picked up.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 18 (Before Brighton vs Arsenal on December 31)

Premier League table

Brighton vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:11 PM EST
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won eight of their last nine matches including four-straight victories, topping West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day. They hold a seven-point advantage over Newcastle and lead Man City by eight points as of post-time (City plays Leeds at 3pm ET Wednesday).

Brighton entered the World Cup break with a loss but can celebrate three wins in four following a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka goal video: Gunners race ahead

Martin Odegaard goal video: Norwegian’s sweet strike makes it 2-0

Key storylines & in-form players

Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Danny Welbeck (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (groin)