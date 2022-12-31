Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.

Newcastle stays third for the moment with 34 points while Leeds climbs into 14th place, three points above the bottom three.

What we learned from Newcastle vs Leeds

Sometimes it’s been to keep these things simple: Newcastle blazed some huge chances wide of the frame — twice by Sean Longstaff as the most glaring examples — and Illan Mesler claimed a whole load of crosses with aplomb.

Newcastle also showed what it was prior to the arrival of Callum Wilson, who entered the game as a sub. Chris Wood was forced to start again with Wilson recovering fitness and Alexander Isak still injured, and he’s a good line to draw between functional forward and firing forward.

Leeds got good performances out of Liam Cooper and Robin Koch and really firmed up once Rasmus Kristensen entered for Luke Ayling.

But the real star was Tyler Adams, who dealt well with the challenge of Bruno Guimares and Miguel Almiron. The USMNT man had nine recoveries and created a pair of chances via Fotmob, one of the few Leeds players who can make such a claim on the day.

Newcastle vs Leeds
A late scrap between Illan Meslier, his teammates, and Newcastle over time-wasting added some late spice to a rainy day at SJP, but a good would not arrive in Northeast England.

Stars of the Show

Illan Meslier: Stacking recoveries on top of saves, the reason this stayed scoreless.

Kieran Trippier: Critical component of everything Newcastle does, absent receiver(s).

Dan Burn: Should a big man be able to be so adventurous and agile?

Joelinton: A force.

Tyler Adams: See Joelinton, only a bit smaller and less flashy.

What’s next?

Newcastle heads to first-place Arsenal on Tuesday, while Leeds hosts West Ham on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe reaction: End of a great year, shame we didn’t finish

“The desire was there, the quality was there but the finishing wasn’t there. We had a number of opportunities that normally we take. We paid the price for that in terms of the results. We had the chances and on another day we score at least a couple of those. Then we became more desperate and it just didn’t happen.

“2022 has been a great year, a year of real progress. The team has developed really well. We have had some great results and now we look forward to next year. We are just going about our business in the way that we see best, training our best and trying to improve the squad every day we train. There are big challenges ahead but we look forward to those.” (BBC)

Jesse Marsch reaction: Not our best day, but we defended hard

“We talked a lot during the World Cup break about defending better. Both with our tactics and our mentality. It wasn’t the best performance from us but I think it is a tough place to play in against a good team and to come away with a clean sheet is a major positive for us.” (BBC)

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle’s season has not had one MVP, as Bruno Guimaraes has been sensational in the center of the park, Sven Botman imperious at the back, and Miguel Almiron finally looking like the man who habitually roasted MLS defenses for Atlanta United.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams returns to Leeds after serving a suspension and has been very good combining with Marc Roca in the center of the park. Illan Meslier’s been so good between the sticks for Leeds, and now needs more support from the goal scorers.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Patrick Bamford (groin).

Crystal Palace soar past woeful Bournemouth, end 2022 with win

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
Crystal Palace put their Boxing Day disappointment in the rearview mirror as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The victory sends Crystal Palace (22 points) up to 11th in the Premier League table, just a point behind Brentford for a place in the top half heading into the new year. Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but to also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation.

Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break.

The opener came after 19 minutes, when Bournemouth left Jordan Ayew completely unmarked in front of goal as Michael Olise whipped a corner kick into the box. Ayew rose up at the near post and headed home to reward the Eagles for their dominant start.

It was another set piece that put Palace 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute, as Eberechi Eze stalked a corner kick sent to the top of the penalty area by Olise. Eze struck from the edge of the box and the ball was nearly past Mark Travers before he saw it through a sear of bodies.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Vieira will have been unhappy with Crystal Palace’s performance even before Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off short before and after halftime. Palace attempted just one shot in the opening 30 minute, before Fulham’s first breakthrough, and never threatened even a late consolation goal without a single shot on target and a paltry 0.40 xG for the game.

It was a similar story for Bournemouth, who couldn’t muster a single shot in the first half against Chelsea; their first attempt came in the 58th minute, down 2-0 for more than a half-hour already. Most worryingly is the fact that it made five defeats in six Premier League fixtures dating back to Oct. 19, without a single silver lining to be found.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:20 PM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 21
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 13
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 12
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 10
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 9
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  12. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  13. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 6
  16. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  17. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 6
  18. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  19. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  21. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
  22. Danny ings, Aston Villa — 5
  23. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:14 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea have also picked up.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 18 (Before Brighton vs Arsenal on December 31)

Premier League table

Brighton vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 31, 2022, 1:11 PM EST
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won eight of their last nine matches including four-straight victories, topping West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day. They hold a seven-point advantage over Newcastle and lead Man City by eight points as of post-time (City plays Leeds at 3pm ET Wednesday).

Brighton entered the World Cup break with a loss but can celebrate three wins in four following a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka goal video: Gunners race ahead

Martin Odegaard goal video: Norwegian’s sweet strike makes it 2-0

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players

Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Danny Welbeck (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (groin)