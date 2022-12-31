A report from the Daily Mail‘s Tom Collomosse says that Wolves are willing to let Raul Jimenez, 31, leave in January.
The Mexico striker has had a really tough time since returning from the fractured skull he suffered in November 2020. Understandably he looked off the pace after his lengthy spell out and he scored just six goals during the 2021-22 season.
Wolves have signed Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid and he will be available for their next game once the January transfer window officially opens. That means Jimenez will slip further down the pecking order at Wolves and per the report, if they can add one more forward this January then Jimenez can move on.
This seems like the best solution for all involved.
Per the report, Jimenez is one of the highest earners at Wolves as they are looking to reshuffle their wage bill and freshen up their attack.
Also, the fact Jimenez didn’t come on for Diego Costa on Dec. 31 when he was subbed out at half time tells you that he’s not really in the plans of Julen Lopetegui. Jimenez has spent most of the last six months out with injuries and he has featured just five times for struggling Wolves this season.
Simply put, Jimenez will go down as one of the best strikers to have played for Wolves. He joined the club when they were first promoted back to the Premier League in 2018-19 and has scored 56 goals in 151 appearances in all competitions and 40 in 123 appearances in the Premier League.
Jimenez is Wolves’ all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League and helped them go on deep runs in the Europa League and cup competitions. He will always be a hero at Molineux.
As for what is next for Jimenez, we will have to wait and see but he will have plenty of options around Europe and the report states he has options in MLS and back in Mexico.
Whatever happened with the ‘internal disciplinary’ issues will be swept aside pretty quickly as Marcus Rashford jumped off the bench and pushed United into the top four of the Premier League. He has been in sensational form this season and especially in recent months for club and country. When he was named on the bench for this trip to Wolves is was very surprising. It was even more surprising to hear Erik ten Hag reveal the reason why. All of that to one side, Rashford is a fine talent when he’s in full flow and he looked fired up when he came on at half time. Confidence is flowing through him and his goal summed up his class with his direct running and clinical finishing the difference for a United side who wasted several good chances before he came on. ETH made his point (once again) about the culture he wants at the club and Rashford responded in the perfect manner as the manager and star striker shared a hug after the full time whistle.
Stars of the show
Marcus Rashford: Came on at half time and made the difference as he cut in off the left and scored the winner. Confidence is flowing.
Jose Sa: Made some fine stops to deny United a more comfortable win.
Casemiro: Another fine display in central midfield and this was his type of game. Dictated the engine room.
Bruno Fernandes: Involved in everything good United did. Loves being the main man and his superb World Cup form has carried over to the PL.
What’s next?
Wolves head to Aston Villa on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while Manchester United host Bournemouth on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Wolves having a go late on. Five minutes of stoppage time. Somehow they’re still in this. United should have wrapped up this win a long time ago…
VAR rules out another goal for Marcus Rashford. The ball hit his hand as it rebounded off Jose Sa and he finished. No goal.
GOALLL! Marcus Rashford off the bench and he smashes home to put them 1-0 up. Quality finish. Whatever team rules he broke, he is doing his best to make up for it.
SAVE! David de Gea denies Ruben Neves who curled a free kick from distance towards the top corner. Great play from all involved. For a 0-0, this is a good game with plenty of chances.
A couple of good chances for Antony but his shot is blocked and then Jose Sa does well at the back post.
Adama Traore is on at half time for Wolves. He replaces Diego Costa. Very different type of attacker for Wolves but Traore has already had an impact.
Marcus Rashford on at half time for Alejandro Garnacho. #MUFC's in-form striker left out of the starting lineup for 'internal disciplinary' issues.
Erik ten Hag has made his point and now United need Rashford to provide clinical edge. United created a lot of chances in 1st half.
SAVE! Right on half time a huge chance for Manchester United. After a fine pass from Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho with a lovely clipped ball back and somehow both Anthony Martial and Antony fail to head home and Jose Sa scrambles it clear. #Wolves 0-0 #MUFC#WOLMUN
CHANCE! Good run from Garnacho and he tees up Malacia to cross. His ball finds Antony in the box but his header is weak and Jose Sa saves easily.
CHANCE! An equally good block by Nathan Collins at the other end as Bruno Fernandes sets up a chance for Anthony Martial with a brilliant first time pass but Collins arrived at the crucial moment to block Martial’s effort.
CHANCE! Brilliant block by Aaron Wan-Bissaka to deny Joao Moutinho after some patient play by Wolves. That was such a key challenge from the United right back. He’s played really well after coming back in from a long spell out of the team.
SAVE! Big chance for United to take the lead as Semedo plays a short back pass and Garnacho is in but Jose Sa saves well, then puts off Antony on the rebound. United should be ahead.
Key storylines & star players
Lopetegui is still figuring out what he has at the Molineux but one thing’s for sure: Ruben Neves is a sensational part of it. The Portuguese midfielder says he returned from the World Cup to find a team with more intensity, working harder under Lopetegui. And he says that helped them deliver a result against Everton.
“I think in the past we were struggling a little bit when the other team had the ball because we were too nervous. Today we did it really well,” Neves said of the side’s fight, via The Birmingham Mail.
As good as Manchester United’s been early in Ten Hag’s tenure, there’s an old face at the heart of the attack. Marcus Rashford, hardly elderly at 25, has 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances for United this season. He’s already destroying his numbers from last season and joins Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Raphael Varane as priceless components to ETH’s young revolution.
Marcus Rashford left out due to ‘disciplinary reasons’
Red-hot Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting lineup against Wolves due to ‘internal disciplinary’ reasons, according to Erik ten Hag.
Asked by BT Sport in the UK about Rashford’s omission from the starting lineup and why he was on the bench, ETH said it was for disciplinary reasons and said it was ‘our rules’ and that was it as no more details would be shared.
Marcus Rashford has been benched for "internal disciplinary reasons" ahead of #MUFC's match.
Newcastle United looks to end a successful 2022 on a resounding note when it hosts Leeds United at St. James’ Park on New Year’s Eve (watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Newcastle’s lost just once this season, an Aug. 31 defeat deep in stoppage time at Liverpool, and is on a six-match winning streak in the Premier League after blasting Leicester City 3-0 on Boxing Day.
How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle’s season has not had one MVP, as Bruno Guimaraes has been sensational in the center of the park, Sven Botman imperious at the back, and Miguel Almiron finally looking like the man who habitually roasted MLS defenses for Atlanta United.
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams returns to Leeds after serving a suspension and has been very good combining with Marc Roca in the center of the park. Illan Meslier’s been so good between the sticks for Leeds, and now needs more support from the goal scorers.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf).
Manchester City continues to hunt Premier League-leading Arsenal and its next obstacle is struggling Everton at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
Erling Haaland scored his 19th and 20th Premier League goals of the season on Wednesday as City thumped Leeds to move back into second place, and the defending champs could pull within two points of the Gunners before Arsenal meets Brighton later Saturday.
Everton, meanwhile, lost a gut-punch of a 2-1 match to Wolves in its first match after the Premier League break, and manager Frank Lampard will know how close the bottom three sits to his Toffees. A loss or draw for Everton and win from one of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, or Southampton would leave the Goodison Park set in the relegation zone come New Year’s Day.
Lampard’s now managed 39 matches for Everton, 34 in the Premier League. He’s overseen 12 wins, three of them in cup play against Boreham Wood, Fleetwood Town, and Brentford. The advanced stats aren’t kind, and the Toffees are one bad weekend away from a place in the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Everton.
Erling Haaland has 20 — twenty, vingt, tjue — Premier League goals. It does bear repeating, as it seems like only injury can stop the Norwegian from setting a new Premier League single-season goals record. In fact, it seems likely he’ll best the mark for goals in a 42-game season despite the league calendar now providing just 38 top-flight encounters. Are there other players to watch? Sure. But the focus is on EBH.
So much for fresh, good vibes following the World Cup break at Goodison Park; Everton has now lost four-straight in all competitions after taking a single point from Fulham on Oct. 29. The Toffees’ only win since Oct. 1 is a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. While the first three losses in that stretch — Manchester United, Spurs, and Newcastle — are understandable, Everton’s draw with Fulham and losses to Leicester, Bournemouth, and Wolves (two at home) won’t have the boss feeling at a slow boil. The Toffees are bottom half in xG and are out-performing their bottom-four xGA by a wide margin.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup)
🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵
XI | Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Marco Silva’s Fulham secured a big win at Crystal Palace on Boxing Day as they are on 22 points and the newly promoted side have ambitions of pushing for European qualification. Given their solid foundation — USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are at the heart of it — and the quality service they get to Aleksandar Mitrovic, a top 10 finish looks very possible.
As for Southampton, well, new boss Nathan Jones knows how big of a job he has now. Their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Boxing Day saw Saints slump to the bottom of the table. They are all over the place after Ralph Hasenhuttl was fired in early November and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to get themselves out of this mess as they’ve won just three of their 16 games this season. Despite that they are just two points from safety but they need to pick up wins, fast, and have a pivotal stretch of games coming up.
How to watch Fulham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (Dec. 31) TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Fulham’s fine start to the season just keeps on going and it all points to one thing: brilliant recruitment. After bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt, they made key signings in the summer and didn’t overdo it this time. The focus has been on quality, not quantity. Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Bernd Leno, Issa Diop and Willian have all added class and experience and they’re a balanced side and every single player knows exactly what their role is.
Southampton’s Nathan Jones doesn’t know what his best lineup or formation is and the negative vibes are swirling around the South Coast club. They are struggling to score goals, keep making silly mistakes at the back and after years of just doing enough to stay in the Premier League on a tight budget, their squad is looking extremely thin. Their owners Sport Republic (who arrived in January 2022) need to spend big in the upcoming window to provide Jones with a forward, center back and creative midfielder who can help push them up the league and out of the relegation zone.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Tim Ream has been excellent for Fulham this season, was brilliant for the USMNT at the World Cup and the 35-year-old scored his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace last time out. There are so many players excelling for the Cottagers and Mitrovic is leading their hopes of a top 10 finish as only Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than him in the PL this season.
Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse scored their goal against Brighton but he has been struggling for form all season long. Che Adams is doing his best to lead the line, while young winger Sam Edozie has been excellent and looks like a real talent. Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been struggling for form too.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out. Harry Wilson and Daniel James are good options off the bench.
Who knows who will start for Saints? Tino Livramento is almost back after his ACL injury in April and when he returns, that will be a huge boost. Romeo Lavia is back on the bench after a knee injury and the young Belgian midfielder has been Southampton’s best player so far this season. Juan Larios and Theo Walcott are both struggling with respective hip and calf injuries, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has an ankle injury but could come back in soon when he is fit.