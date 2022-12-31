Wolves vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Dec 31, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A match loaded with subplots sees Julen Lopetegui and Erik Ten Hag matching wits at Molineux when Wolves hosts Manchester United on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Ten Hag’s Manchester United is looking very legitimate. The Red Devils rode a strong showing from Marcus Rashford in a downpour to a 3-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, building off a League Cup defeat of Burnley coming out of the World Cup break.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Lopetegui’s men had a real fight on their hands as they came out of the World Cup break to give their boss a winning Premier League debut, a 2-1 defeat of Everton that wasn’t settled until the very final seconds.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Manchester City vs Everton live
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Brighton vs Arsenal live
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham vs Southampton live
Fulham vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Lopetegui is still figuring out what he has at the Molineux but one thing’s for sure: Ruben Neves is a sensational part of it. The Portuguese midfielder says he returned from the World Cup to find a team with more intensity, working harder under Lopetegui. And he says that helped them deliver a result against Everton.

“I think in the past we were struggling a little bit when the other team had the ball because we were too nervous. Today we did it really well,” Neves said of the side’s fight, via The Birmingham Mail.

As good as Manchester United’s been early in Ten Hag’s tenure, there’s an old face at the heart of the attack. Marcus Rashford, hardly elderly at 25, has 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances for United this season. He’s already destroying his numbers from last season and joins Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Raphael Varane as priceless components to ETH’s young revolution.

Marcus Rashford left out due to ‘disciplinary reasons’

Red-hot Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting lineup against Wolves due to ‘internal disciplinary’ reasons, according to Erik ten Hag.

Asked by BT Sport in the UK about Rashford’s omission from the starting lineup and why he was on the bench, ETH said it was for disciplinary reasons and said it was ‘our rules’ and that was it.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Scott McTominay (Illness), Diogo Dalot (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (other), Jadon Sancho (other), Mason Greenwood (suspension — legal matter), Axel Tuanzebe (other)

Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Dec 31, 2022, 6:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City continues to hunt Premier League-leading Arsenal and its next obstacle is struggling Everton at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Erling Haaland scored his 19th and 20th Premier League goals of the season on Wednesday as City thumped Leeds to move back into second place, and the defending champs could pull within two points of the Gunners before Arsenal meets Brighton later Saturday.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs EVERTON

Everton, meanwhile, lost a gut-punch of a 2-1 match to Wolves in its first match after the Premier League break, and manager Frank Lampard will know how close the bottom three sits to his Toffees. A loss or draw for Everton and win from one of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, or Southampton would leave the Goodison Park set in the relegation zone come New Year’s Day.

Lampard’s now managed 39 matches for Everton, 34 in the Premier League. He’s overseen 12 wins, three of them in cup play against Boreham Wood, Fleetwood Town, and Brentford. The advanced stats aren’t kind, and the Toffees are one bad weekend away from a place in the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester United live
Wolves vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Brighton vs Arsenal live
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham vs Southampton live
Fulham vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Erling Haaland has 20 — twenty, vingt, tjue — Premier League goals. It does bear repeating, as it seems like only injury can stop the Norwegian from setting a new Premier League single-season goals record. In fact, it seems likely he’ll best the mark for goals in a 42-game season despite the league calendar now providing just 38 top-flight encounters. Are there other players to watch? Sure. But the focus is on EBH.

So much for fresh, good vibes following the World Cup break at Goodison Park; Everton has now lost four-straight in all competitions after taking a single point from Fulham on Oct. 29. The Toffees’ only win since Oct. 1 is a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. While the first three losses in that stretch — Manchester United, Spurs, and Newcastle — are understandable, Everton’s draw with Fulham and losses to Leicester, Bournemouth, and Wolves (two at home) won’t have the boss feeling at a slow boil. The Toffees are bottom half in xG and are out-performing their bottom-four xGA by a wide margin.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Julian Alvarez (late return from World Cup)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (thigh). OUT: James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee).

Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Dec 31, 2022, 6:49 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won eight of their last nine matches including four-straight victories, topping West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day. They hold a seven-point advantage over Newcastle and lead Man City by eight points as of post-time (City plays Leeds at 3pm ET Wednesday).

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs ARSENAL

Brighton entered the World Cup break with a loss but can celebrate three wins in four following a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester United live
Wolves vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Manchester City vs Everton live
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham vs Southampton live
Fulham vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players

Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (muscular). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh). OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Fulham vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 31, 2022, 6:48 AM EST
0 Comments

Fulham and Southampton are heading in totally different directions as the Cottagers are flying high and the Saints have hit rock bottom.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v SOUTHAMPTON 

Marco Silva’s Fulham secured a big win at Crystal Palace on Boxing Day as they are on 22 points and the newly promoted side have ambitions of pushing for European qualification. Given their solid foundation — USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are at the heart of it — and the quality service they get to Aleksandar Mitrovic, a top 10 finish looks very possible.

As for Southampton, well, new boss Nathan Jones knows how big of a job he has now. Their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Boxing Day saw Saints slump to the bottom of the table. They are all over the place after Ralph Hasenhuttl was fired in early November and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to get themselves out of this mess as they’ve won just three of their 16 games this season. Despite that they are just two points from safety but they need to pick up wins, fast, and have a pivotal stretch of games coming up.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester United live
Wolves vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Manchester City vs Everton live
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Brighton vs Arsenal live
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Fulham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (Dec. 31)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Fulham’s fine start to the season just keeps on going and it all points to one thing: brilliant recruitment. After bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt, they made key signings in the summer and didn’t overdo it this time. The focus has been on quality, not quantity. Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Bernd Leno, Issa Diop and Willian have all added class and experience and they’re a balanced side and every single player knows exactly what their role is.

Southampton’s Nathan Jones doesn’t know what his best lineup or formation is and the negative vibes are swirling around the South Coast club. They are struggling to score goals, keep making silly mistakes at the back and after years of just doing enough to stay in the Premier League on a tight budget, their squad is looking extremely thin. Their owners Sport Republic (who arrived in January 2022) need to spend big in the upcoming window to provide Jones with a forward, center back and creative midfielder who can help push them up the league and out of the relegation zone.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Tim Ream has been excellent for Fulham this season, was brilliant for the USMNT at the World Cup and the 35-year-old scored his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace last time out. There are so many players excelling for the Cottagers and Mitrovic is leading their hopes of a top 10 finish as only Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than him in the PL this season.

Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse scored their goal against Brighton but he has been struggling for form all season long. Che Adams is doing his best to lead the line, while young winger Sam Edozie has been excellent and looks like a real talent. Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been struggling for form too.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa could return after a small knock. Harry Wilson and Daniel James are good options off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Saints? Tino Livramento is almost back after his ACL injury in April and when he returns, that will be a huge boost. Romeo Lavia is still missing with a knee injury and the young Belgian midfielder is a big loss as he had been Southampton’s best player so far this season. Juan Larios and Theo Walcott are both struggling with respective hip and calf injuries, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has an ankle injury but could come back in to start when he is fit.

Latest USMNT news

FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Jude Bellingham
England’s Jude Bellingham, USMNT’s Yunus Musah named most promising...

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 31, 2022, 6:47 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The 2022 World Cup break is over and the Premier League was back with a bang on Boxing Day.

Latest Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester United live
Wolves vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Manchester City vs Everton live
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Brighton vs Arsenal live
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap but Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 17 (December 28)

Premier League standings
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Follow @AndyEdMLS