A match loaded with subplots sees Julen Lopetegui and Erik Ten Hag matching wits at Molineux when Wolves hosts Manchester United on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Ten Hag’s Manchester United is looking very legitimate. The Red Devils rode a strong showing from Marcus Rashford in a downpour to a 3-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, building off a League Cup defeat of Burnley coming out of the World Cup break.
STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs MANCHESTER UNITED
Lopetegui’s men had a real fight on their hands as they came out of the World Cup break to give their boss a winning Premier League debut, a 2-1 defeat of Everton that wasn’t settled until the very final seconds.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester United.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Lopetegui is still figuring out what he has at the Molineux but one thing’s for sure: Ruben Neves is a sensational part of it. The Portuguese midfielder says he returned from the World Cup to find a team with more intensity, working harder under Lopetegui. And he says that helped them deliver a result against Everton.
“I think in the past we were struggling a little bit when the other team had the ball because we were too nervous. Today we did it really well,” Neves said of the side’s fight, via The Birmingham Mail.
As good as Manchester United’s been early in Ten Hag’s tenure, there’s an old face at the heart of the attack. Marcus Rashford, hardly elderly at 25, has 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances for United this season. He’s already destroying his numbers from last season and joins Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Raphael Varane as priceless components to ETH’s young revolution.
Marcus Rashford left out due to ‘disciplinary reasons’
Red-hot Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting lineup against Wolves due to ‘internal disciplinary’ reasons, according to Erik ten Hag.
Asked by BT Sport in the UK about Rashford’s omission from the starting lineup and why he was on the bench, ETH said it was for disciplinary reasons and said it was ‘our rules’ and that was it.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle).
#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/NfvhUc5yd6
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 31, 2022
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Scott McTominay (Illness), Diogo Dalot (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (other), Jadon Sancho (other), Mason Greenwood (suspension — legal matter), Axel Tuanzebe (other)
📣 Lining up for United today…#MUFC || #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/y6r060kqGH
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2022