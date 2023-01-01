Arsenal wins six-goal thriller at Brighton, flexes 7-point table lead

Arsenal’s attack was too much for Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, though the Seagulls made sure to provide some fun for the home fans in a 4-2 affair at the Amex Stadium.
Martin Odegaard had a goal and an assist for the Premier League leaders, who stretched their table advantage to seven points over Man City and nine clear of Newcastle after draws for both sides earlier Saturday.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah also scored for the Gunners. It’s still very early days but Arsenal can, theoretically, lose both of its games to Manchester City and still win the Premier League.
Brighton never really let the Gunners enjoy their four-goal show, which came against a Seagulls side missing Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson scored in a game it trailed 3-0 and 4-1. Mitoma had a second goal taken off the board in the 89th minute.
Arsenal sends a new, threatening message to Man City, chasers
Mikel Arteta’s men will not be happy with their shakiness in hanging on to 3-0 and 4-1 leads at the Amex, but the sign they showed to the rest of the league in this six-goal thriller is loud.
Arsenal can now lose both of its Premier League matches to Manchester City and still control its title destiny, a thought that would’ve seemed farfetched before the season and insane just a year ago.
The Gunners have scored the second-most goals in the league (Man City) and have the second-stingiest defense (Newcastle).
And with all due respect to the Europa League, Arsenal will be prioritizing the title fight while City will be tempted to continue its aim of achieving Champions League victor status.
That said, Arsenal was largely overrun by Brighton late and this was a Brighton side missing huge pieces of its midfield. But there’s no question that the Gunners now must be considered a team that can win the Premier League.
Wow. Soak it in, Gooners.
Stars of the Show
Martin Odegaard
Kaoru Mitoma
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Bukayo Saka
What’s next?
Arsenal hosts Newcastle on Tuesday with a chance to essentially erase any lingering thoughts regarding the Magpies as a surprise threat to the Premier League throne room.
Brighton’s also in action on Tuesday with a visit to Everton on the agenda.
Bukayo Saka goal video: Gunners race ahead
Martin Odegaard goal video: Norwegian’s sweet strike makes it 2-0
Eddie Nketiah goal video
Kaoru Mitoma goal video
Gabriel Martinelli goal video
Evan Ferguson goal video
How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Key storylines & in-form players
Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard have been in-form over Brighton’s three wins in four, scoring in two games each. The Seagulls will need to keep finding goals because the absences of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will give Arsenal an advantage in what it wants to do in the heart of the pitch.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all scored in the win over West Ham, and Martin Odegaard continues to impress as both a playmaker and a leader. The Gunners haven’t had a player score in consecutive matches since Saka bagged three goals between an Oct. 9 defeat of Liverpool and Oct. 16 win at Leeds.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (other), Moises Caicedo (suspension), Alexis Mac Allister (late return from World Cup), Danny Welbeck (muscular).
Come on Albion! 👊💙 Here's our starting XI to take on @Arsenal this evening. 📝
It was a massive weekend for Arsenal and a good one for Manchester United and Liverpool as the lone “big six” teams to collect three points as the Premier League continued its Festive Fixtures this weekend.
The Gunners outslugged Brighton and Man United got by Wolves, as Arsenal now leads the league by seven points and can have the advantage 10 by the next time Man City takes the pitch. Liverpool also beat Leicester, keeping its way in the top four fight.
That’s because the second-place Citizens dominated Everton — Erling Haaland scored again — but were undone by a Demarai Gray beauty to join drawing Chelsea and thumped Tottenham as top-end teams to drop points. Third-place Newcastle continued its unbeaten ways but failed to finish numerous chances in a draw with Leeds heading into a big Tuesday test at Arsenal.
Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out (as matchweek 17 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday), as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18
2. Everton defend with nine, 10, 11; make life very difficult for Man City (Man City 1-1 Everton): Three center backs with two full backs staying home at virtually all times. Three central midfielders operating almost exclusively in their own half. Toffees center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin had 15 touches of the ball in 70 minutes, more than half of which came inside Everton’s half of the field. It was ugly, negative football from Frank Lampard’s side, and it proved effective at affording Manchester City precious little time or space inside the penalty area. Riyad Mahrez’s mazy run to set up Man City’s goal was spectacular only because that’s what it took to beat Everton’s defense on the day. The final xG tally favored Man City, 2.04 to 0.09. Less than one-tenth for Everton. 598 passes completed, to 183. 16 shots, to 2. 74 percent of possession, to 26. Alas, one goal, to one. (AE)
3. Marcus Rashford bounces back from ‘internal disciplinary’ benching (Wolves 0-1 Man Utd): Marcus Rashford was left out of the Starting XI after arriving late to a meeting, but he’s back in good graces as he jumped off the bench and pushed United into the top four of the Premier League. He has been in sensational form this season and especially in recent months for club and country. Asked by BT Sport after the game if Rashford gave the right answer to being dropped, United’s manager was in a happy mood. “That is the right reaction.” Asked if this was the end of the matter with Rashford, here is what United’s coach said: “Of course. Everyone has to match the rules and values. If you work like this, this is the right answer.” (JPW)
4. Conte could walk early as sluggish Spurs lose more ground (Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa): Yes, Tottenham is missing Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Richarlison but Tottenham should have much more about them than this display. They looked disinterested from the very start, even though we are used to them starting games sluggishly then roaring back in the second half. They were even worse in the second half this time. The fact Antonio Conte has yet to commit his future beyond this season says it all. He doesn’t truly believe Tottenham will give him the squad he needs to be successful in North London. There is a malaise at Spurs which centers around the uncertainty about Conte’s future. They need January additions but they also need commitment from their manager. If they doesn’t arrive soon then they should part ways as soon as possible. (JPW)
5. Chelsea fails up top as Boly’s Forest bully a point (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea): Raheem Sterling got his goal but will lament his lack of company on the score sheet as the wide men delivered chances but the scorers weren’t found in blue shirts. USMNT star Christian Pulisic joined Sterling in being lively from the get-go. He dribbled across his own half before surging up the right to move Chelsea forward early in the match, soon after delivering the cross that led to Sterling’s goal with a dart around the left edge of Forest’s back line. Kai Havertz had 48 touches but Willy Boly was all over him and the Forest center back was ready for the challenge at the other end when he leapt with Pulisic — unwhistled for hands to the American’s face — and nodded a second ball back toward Aurier after Havertz’s clearing attempt fired straight into the air. Graham Potter might be getting reinforcements at other positions, but consistently center forward finishing — Havertz does seem to be the best bet — has to arrive if Chelsea wants to claim a top four spot.( NM)
6. Newcastle wasteful and Leeds’ Meslier, Adams handle the rest (Newcastle 0-0 Leeds): Newcastle blazed some huge chances wide or over the frame — two wayward efforts Sean Longstaff are the most glaring examples — and Illan Mesler claimed a whole load of crosses with aplomb. Leeds got good performances out of Liam Cooper and Robin Koch and really firmed up once Rasmus Kristensen entered for Luke Ayling. But the real star was Tyler Adams, who dealt well with the challenge of Bruno Guimares and Miguel Almiron. The USMNT man had nine recoveries and created a pair of chances (according to Fotmob), one of the few Leeds players who can make such a claim on the day. (NM)
7. Wout Faes’ ill-fated day leads to Liverpool comeback win (Liverpool 2-1 Leicester): Leicester City back Wout Faes’ first own goal leveled things up in the 38th minute, as he badly mishit an attempted clearance of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross over the head of goalkeeper Danny Ward. Seven minutes later, Faes put the ball into his own net again, and the way it played out wasn’t any less painful to watch. Darwin Nunez lifted the ball over Ward but only found the front face of the far post. The ball bounced back into play, into Faes’ path about two yards off the goal line. In a rushed attempt to clear the ball, Faes hammered it into the ceiling of the net and sent Anfield into raptures once again. A 1-0 Foxes lead was turned on its ear, and Liverpool stayed in charge. (AE)
8. Bees learn from mistakes, keep on buzzing to make this early lead stick (West Ham 0-2 Brentford): For the second time in five days, Brentford began a game fantastically and raced out to a 2-0 lead, but this time the Bees held firm to close out a 2-0 victory, away to West Ham on Friday. Despite leading Tottenham 2-0 after the hour mark on Boxing Day, Brentford (23 points – 9th place) came away with just one point in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Thomas Frank’s men learned from their Monday missteps and turned in a complete, 90-minute performance against West Ham. (AE)
9. Improved Saints switch off, and Cottagers seize all the points (Fulham 2-1 Southampton): Southampton was unlucky to be behind after a shot deflected off James Ward-Prowse and flew into the goal, and those are the kind of things that happen when you’re down the bottom of the table. Saints to their credit hung in there and were deservedly level through Ward-Prowse’s almost customary free kick magic. Saints had chances to win it and looked very dangerous. But Nathan Jones will be devastated his side switched off: A Fulham corner was flicked on and unmarked Palhinha scored the winner. There were a lot of positives for Saints to take but with a massive home game coming up against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, they simply have to win that to give them more belief they can get out of the bottom three. (JPW)
10. Palace calms down, earns deserved win at Bournemouth(AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace): Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation. Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break. (AE)
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
2:45pm: Everton v Brighton
2:45pm: Leicester v Fulham
3pm: Arsenal v Newcastle – USA Network – Match preview, stream link
3pm: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 4 January
2:30pm: Southampton v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leeds v West Ham
3pm:Aston Villa v Wolves
3pm: Crystal Palace v Spurs
Thursday 5 January
3pm: Chelsea v Man City
Matchweek 20
Thursday 12 January
3pm: Fulham vs Chelsea
Friday 13 January
3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds
Saturday 14 January
7:30am: Man Utd v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 15 January
9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal
Matchweek 21
Thursday 19 January
3pm: Man City vs Spurs
Saturday 21 January
7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Saturday 21 January
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 22 January
3pm: Fulham v Spurs
Matchweek 22
Friday 3 February
3pm: Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest got a second-half goal from Serge Aurier to defy Raheem Sterling’s opener and deliver a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the City Ground on Sunday.
Chelsea led 1-0 at the break when a Christian Pulisic cross was deflected off the cross bar and onto the waiting foot of Sterling, but Aurier showed patience and technique in cleaning up a 63rd-minute mess in Chelsea’s box to level the line.
Forest very much deserved the point and might feel aggrieved to not have found a winner, but the Tricky Trees will be happy with their 14th point of the season. That’s good for 18th place, level with 17th-place West Ham.
Chelsea fails to move past 7th-place London rivals Fulham and sits eighth with its point.
Chelsea's playmakers defied by finishers as Forest earns its point
Raheem Sterling got his goal but will lament his lack of company on the score sheet as the wide men delivered chances but the scorers weren’t found in blue shirts.
Sterling and Christian Pulisic were joined by fullbacks Cesar Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella in getting the ball to dangerous areas but it was a day of almosts for Kai Havertz, Mason Mount — who was subbed early — and later Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
USMNT star Pulisic was lively from the get-go and dribbled across his own half before surging up the right to move Chelsea forward, later delivering the cross that led to Sterling’s goal with a dart around the left edge of Forest’s back line.
Havertz had 48 touches but Willy Boly was all over him and the Forest center back was ready for the challenge at the other end when he leapt with Pulisic — unwhistled for hands to the American’s face — and nodded a second ball back toward Aurier after Havertz’s clearing attempt fired straight into the air.
Graham Potter might be getting reinforcements at other positions, but consistently center forward finishing — Havertz does seem to be the best bet — has to arrive if Chelsea wants to claim a top four spot.
Stars of the Show
Willy Boly
Marc Cucurella
Morgan Gibbs-White
Raheem Sterling
Christian Pulisic
Remo Freuler
What’s next?
Forest faces a huge Wednesday trip to fellow bottom-half struggler Southampton.
Chelsea wobbles home to face Manchester City, who will also be coming off a disappointing draw when the two meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
Graham Potter reaction: Chelsea didn’t do enough to earn win
Raheem Sterling goal video: England star pots rebound
Serge Aurier goal video: Forest snags a point!
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’ danger is usually driven by Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, and either Emmanuel Dennis and/or Taiwo Awoniyi as a lead forward.
Chelsea’s still learning its biggest stars under Graham Potter, and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic helped Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling deliver the goods against Bournemouth. Can it be the same front three versus Forest or will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang take someone’s place in the front three?
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
2️⃣ changes for The Reds 🧤 Henderson starts in goal 💫 Gibbs-White returns
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players
Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.
When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)