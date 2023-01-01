Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Spurs will need to start much better when they host Villa in north London on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), as the Premier League’s hellacious top-four battle rages on.
The 2-2 draw with Brentford on Boxing Day was a point saved, sure, but mostly two points dropped by Tottenham (30 points – the place) in the bigger picture, with Manchester United (29 points – 5th place) and Liverpool (28 points – 6th place) getting off to winning starts and shrinking the gap already.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Slow starts plagued Tottenham prior to the World Cup break, and the problem appears no closer to being solved after spotting Brentford two goals before the hour mark. Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck back in the 65th and 71st minutes, but that’s all Spurs would get despite out-shooting Brentford 6-1 after the equalizer. With 262 career goals for Tottenham, Kane is now just five shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ club record of 266 (all competitions).
Aston Villa, meanwhile, returned from the World Cup break with a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool for the first Premier League setback of the Unai Emery era (2W-0D-1L). Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was unavailable for the Boxing Day fixture after playing hero in the World Cup final just eight days earlier, but the Argentine is expected to return to action for his club on Sunday.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Lucas Moura (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Djed Spence (illness)
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)