When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:34 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:45 AM EST
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest starts 2023 as it finished 2022, with a brutal Premier League test (Watch live at  11:30am ET Sunday online via  Peacock Premium).

The Tricky Trees were handled well by Manchester United on Tuesday and won’t have it much easier come New Year’s Day with a visit from Chelsea to the City Ground.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs CHELSEA

Chelsea looked very good in controlling Bournemouth 2-0 in London, though admittedly the Cherries are a team who plays open to control and the Blues are bad match-up for them. Forest will present a different challenge, to be sure.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Tottenham vs Aston Villa live
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via  Peacock Premium.

Key storylines & in-form players

Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’ danger is usually driven by Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, and either Emmanuel Dennis and/or Taiwo Awoniyi as a lead forward.

Chelsea’s still learning its biggest stars under Graham Potter, and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic helped Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling deliver the goods against Bournemouth. Can it be the same front three versus Forest or will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang take someone’s place in the front three?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:45 AM EST
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Spurs will need to start much better when they host Villa in north London on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), as the Premier League’s hellacious top-four battle rages on. 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs ASTON VILLA

The 2-2 draw with Brentford on Boxing Day was a point saved, sure, but mostly two points dropped by Tottenham (30 points – the place) in the bigger picture, with Manchester United (29 points – 5th place) and Liverpool (28 points – 6th place) getting off to winning starts and shrinking the gap already.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Slow starts plagued Tottenham prior to the World Cup break, and the problem appears no closer to being solved after spotting Brentford two goals before the hour mark. Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck back in the 65th and 71st minutes, but that’s all Spurs would get despite out-shooting Brentford 6-1 after the equalizer. With 262 career goals for Tottenham, Kane is now just five shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ club record of 266 (all competitions).

Aston Villa, meanwhile, returned from the World Cup break with a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool for the first Premier League setback of the Unai Emery era (2W-0D-1L). Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was unavailable for the Boxing Day fixture after playing hero in the World Cup final just eight days earlier, but the Argentine is expected to return to action for his club on Sunday.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Lucas Moura (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Cristian Romero (late return from World Cup), Djed Spence (illness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (late return from World Cup)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:42 AM EST
1 Comment

The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup results, analysis, recaps ]

Having the team who won the World Cup not ranked as the No. 1 team on the planet in the latest FIFA rankings will have people everywhere scratching their heads.

And that is fair enough.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup prize money
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps

Why aren’t Argentina top?

Given the way FIFA calculates its rankings, Lionel Messi and Argentina were given points based on the strength of their recent opponents.

Brazil have a total points tally of 1840.77, just over two points more than Argentina’s 1838.38. That means that Argentina will overtake Brazil after their next game if they win and Brazil fail to win.

FIFA changed its method for calculating these rankings in 2018 and here are the full details of exactly how it’s done. Basically, if you face stronger opponents, you earn more points. And there is no longer a time period attached to these rankings. If you’re bad, you fall faster and if you’re good, you rise quicker.

Who are the big climbers?

Morocco are the big winners as the Atlas Lions surged up 11 spots to 11th in the world. The job Walid Regragui did was sensational and they were the darlings of the 2022 World Cup.

Japan also moved up four spots to 20th, while the USA and Switzerland each moved up three spots with the Americans ranked 13th in the world and Switzerland in 12th.

Australia moved up 11 spots to 27th as the Socceroos shocked us all by reaching the last 16 at the World Cup, where they gave eventual champs Argentina a really tough game. Cameroon moved up 10 places to 33rd, thanks largely to their famous victory against Brazil in the group stage.

Who slid down the rankings?

Belgium moved from second to fourth and they are likely to fall further after their shocking group stage exit at the World Cup. The Golden Generation is gone.

Spain, Germany, Mexico and Uruguay all fell too, while reigning European champs Italy (remember them!?) fell two spots, which was inevitable after Roberto Mancini’s side failed to reach the World Cup.

Denmark moving down eight spots to 18th reflects their awful World Cup, while Iran dropped four places, Wales slipped nine place, Serbia moved down eight to 30th, Canada dropped 12 spots to 53rd and Qatar fell 10 spots to 60th. John Herdman’s Canada saw the biggest fall of any World Cup team.

What to make of the USA’s ranking?

The ranking of 13th is the USMNT’s second-highest position since Gregg Berhalter took charge as they were ranked 10th in 2021. The USMNT have fallen as low as 36th place in these rankings but for much of the last 12 months they’ve been ranked inside the top 20.

With a Gold Cup coming up in 2023 and then the potential to play in the Copa America in 2024 (according to reports), the USA could climb into the top 10 as they have two huge international tournaments to play in and you gain more points for wins in major tournaments compared to friendly games.

Below is the FIFA rankings for the top 20, which shows the movement up and down for teams, plus a graphic which shows where each team at the 2022 World Cup landed.

FIFA rankings, Top 20 as of December 22, 2022

1. Brazil – Even
2. Argentina – Up 1
3. France – Up 1
4. Belgium – Down 2
5. England – Even
6. Netherlands – Up 2
7. Croatia – Up 1
8. Italy – Down 2
9. Portugal – Even
10. Spain – Down 3
11. Morocco – Up 11
12. Switzerland – Up 3
13. USA – Up 3
14. Germany – Down 3
15. Mexico – Down 2
16. Uruguay – Down 2
17. Colombia – Even
18. Denmark – Down 8
19. Senegal – Down 1
20. Japan – Up 4

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:40 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ SIGN UP: How to sign up for Premier League Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Tottenham vs Aston Villa live
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26